ZENITH BANK PLC
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023
1
ZENITH BANK PLC
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023
Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No.29 of 2007
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial report for the period ended 30 September 2023 that:
- We have reviewed the report;
- To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
- Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
- Omission of material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
- To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the bank as of, and the periods presented in the report.
- We:
- Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
- Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the bank and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
- Have evaluated the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the reports;
- Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
- We have disclosed to the auditors of the bank and audit committee:
- All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the bank's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the bank's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
- Any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the bank's internal controls;
- We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses .
Jim Ovia, CFR.
Chairman
FRC/2013/CIBN/0000000002406
Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu
Group Managing Director/CEO
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003788
2
ZENITH BANK PLC
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023
Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended 30 September 2023
Group
Bank
In millions of Naira
Note
3 Months
9 Months
9 Months
12 Months
3 Months
9 Months
9 Months
12 Months
30 September
30 September
30 September
31 December
30 September
30 September
30 September
31 December
2023
2023
2022
2022
2023
2023
2022
2022
Gross earnings
361,813
1,329,075
620,574
945,554
289,363
1,185,973
554,596
833,087
Interest and similar income
13
255,507
670,932
390,755
540,166
194,006
545,050
333,391
448,174
Interest and similar expense
14
(102,140)
(255,704)
(107,848)
(173,539)
(80,799)
(220,767)
(93,461)
(153,019)
Net interest income
153,367
415,228
282,907
366,627
113,207
324,283
239,930
295,155
Impairment charge
15
(2,074)
(209,999)
(37,096)
(123,252)
(1,175)
(208,071)
(35,801)
(61,896)
Net interest income after impairment charge
151,293
205,229
245,811
243,375
112,032
116,212
204,129
233,259
Net fee and commission income
16
35,415
79,339
100,057
132,795
27,745
58,650
81,410
110,098
Trading income
18
24,350
127,375
91,441
212,678
19,488
113,889
87,277
201,645
Other income
17
31,696
400,441
20,474
35,494
33,878
418,561
35,404
49,790
Depreciation of property and equipment
32
(5,896)
(19,247)
(19,886)
(26,630)
(4,781)
(17,070)
(18,092)
(24,519)
Amortisation of intangible assets
33
(534)
(2,199)
(2,218)
(3,678)
(553)
(1,886)
(1,907)
(3,045)
Personnel expenses
(32,175)
(88,425)
(61,464)
(86,412)
(23,877)
(68,951)
(48,054)
(68,475)
Other operating expenses
19
(49,474)
(197,477)
(171,666)
(222,972)
(43,329)
(180,123)
(159,112)
(204,703)
Profit before tax
154,675
505,036
202,549
284,650
120,603
439,282
181,055
294,050
Income tax expense
20a
(12,235)
(70,864)
(28,218)
(60,739)
(6,448)
(50,564)
(18,406)
(59,457)
Profit after tax
142,440
434,172
174,331
223,911
114,155
388,718
162,649
234,593
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value movements on equity instruments at FVOCI
4,130
73,880
8,274
8,109
4,130
73,880
8,274
8,109
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
5,305
136,577
(44,729)
(28,768)
-
-
-
-
Fair value movement on debt securities at FVOCI
1,768
3,107
(11,502)
(6,602)
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year
11,203
213,564
(47,957)
(27,261)
4,130
73,880
8,274
8,109
Total comprehensive income for the period/year
153,643
647,736
126,374
196,650
118,285
462,598
170,923
242,702
3
ZENITH BANK PLC
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023
Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended 30 September 2023
Group
Bank
Notes
3 Months
9 Months
9 Months
12 Months
3 Months
9 Months
9 Months
12 Months
30 September
30 September
30 September
31 December
30 September
30 September
30 September
31 December
2023
2023
2022
2022
2023
2023
2022
2022
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
103,337
433,943
174,229
224,050
114,155
388,718
162,649
234,593
Non-controlling interest
104
229
102
(139)
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
111,742
647,336
126,521
196,981
118,285
462,598
170,923
242,702
Non-controlling interest
102
400
(147)
(331)
-
-
-
-
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted (Naira)
21
3.29
13.82
5.55
7.14
3.64
12.38
5.18
7.47
4
ZENITH BANK PLC
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023
Statement of financial position as at 30 September 2023
Group
Bank
In millions of Naira
Note(s)
30 September
30 September
31 December
30 September
30 September
31 December
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and bank balances with central banks
22
3,141,577
1,871,726
2,201,744
2,958,306
1,805,386
2,102,394
Treasury bills
23
2,844,354
1,952,956
2,246,538
2,677,357
1,898,748
2,206,668
Assets Pledged as Collateral
24
348,013
387,669
254,663
296,506
387,658
254,565
Due From Other Banks
25
2,528,019
1,036,495
1,302,811
2,380,474
938,187
1,132,796
Derivative assets
26
483,739
47,446
49,874
481,048
49,171
48,851
Loans and advances
27
5,780,922
3,880,021
4,013,705
5,222,344
3,651,634
3,735,676
Investment securities
28
2,294,133
1,620,975
1,728,334
862,305
592,628
622,781
Investments in subsidiaries
29
-
-
-
34,625
34,625
34,625
Deferred tax asset
30
26,544
1,575
18,343
-
-
-
Other assets
31
431,492
294,956
213,523
399,434
287,827
193,792
Property and equipment
32
250,692
222,181
230,843
223,192
207,425
214,572
Intangible assets
33
31,329
25,979
25,251
29,723
24,594
23,958
Total Assets
18,160,814
11,341,979
12,285,629
15,565,314
9,877,883
10,570,678
Equity and Liabilities
Liabilities
Customer's deposits
34
13,383,577
8,042,101
8,975,653
11,191,249
6,755,183
7,434,806
Derivative liabilities
38
77,571
7,989
6,325
75,048
9,525
6,040
Current income tax
20
26,640
28,219
64,856
19,142
24,700
61,655
Deferred tax liabilities
30
51,935
12,470
16,654
50,853
12,470
15,911
Other liabilities
35
551,509
568,077
568,559
528,375
554,168
546,347
On Lending Facilities
36
285,405
320,336
311,192
285,405
320,336
311,192
Borrowings
37
1,864,242
1,054,140
963,450
1,864,242
1,078,131
999,580
Total liabilities
16,240,879
10,033,332
10,906,689
14,014,314
8,754,513
9,375,531
5
ZENITH BANK PLC
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023
Statement of financial position as at 30 September 2023
Group
Bank
In millions of Naira
Notes
30 September
30 September
31 December
30 September
30 September
31 December
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
Capital and reserves
Share capital
39
15,698
15,698
15,698
15,698
15,698
15,698
Share premium
40
255,047
255,047
255,047
255,047
255,047
255,047
Retained income
893,900
638,218
625,005
718,094
485,567
494,429
Reserves
754,077
398,687
482,377
562,161
367,058
429,973
1,918,722
1,307,650
1,378,127
1,551,000
1,123,370
1,195,147
Non-controlling interest
1,213
997
813
-
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
1,919,935
1,308,647
1,378,940
1,551,000
1,123,370
1,195,147
Total Equity and Liabilities
18,160,814
11,341,979
12,285,629
15,565,314
9,877,883
10,570,678
The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors for issue on 25th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Jim Ovia, CFR.
Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu
Mukhtar Adam, PhD
Chairman
Group Managing Director/CEO
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002406
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003788
FRC/2013/MULTI/00000003196
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
6
ZENITH BANK PLC
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023
Statements of changes in equity for the period ended 30 September 2023
Note(s)
Share capital
Share
Foreign currency
Fair value
Statutory
SMIEIS
Credit risk
Retained
Total
Non-controlling
Total equity
premium
translation
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
interest
In millions of Naira
reserve
Group
Balance at 1 January 2022
15,698
255,047
53,529
45,473
275,993
3,729
21,846
607,203
1,278,518
1,144
1,279,662
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
174,229
174,229
102
174,331
Foreign currency translation differences
-
-
(44,480)
-
-
-
-
-
(44,480)
(249)
(44,729)
Fair value movements on equity instruments
-
-
-
8,274
-
-
-
-
8,274
-
8,274
Fair value movements on debt securities
-
-
-
(11,502)
-
-
-
-
(11,502)
-
(11,502)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(44,480)
(3,228)
-
-
-
174,229
126,521
(147)
126,374
Transfer between reserves
-
-
-
-
26,790
-
19,035
(45,825)
-
-
-
Dividends
40
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(97,389)
(97,389)
-
(97,389)
Balance at 30 September 2022
15,698
255,047
9,049
42,245
302,783
3,729
40,881
638,218
1,307,650
997
1,308,647
Balance at 1 January 2023
15,698
255,047
24,953
46,980
311,411
3,729
95,304
625,005
1,378,127
813
1,378,940
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
433,943
433,943
229
434,172
Foreign currency translation differences
-
-
136,406
-
-
-
-
-
136,406
171
136,577
Fair value movements on equity instruments
-
-
-
73,880
-
-
-
-
73,880
-
73,880
Fair value movements on debt securities
-
-
-
3,107
-
-
-
-
3,107
-
3,107
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
136,406
76,987
-
-
-
433,943
647,336
400
647,736
Transfer between reserves
40
-
-
-
-
58,308
-
-
(58,308)
-
-
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(106,748)
(106,748)
-
(106,748)
Balance at 30 September 2023
15,698
255,047
161,359
123,967
369,719
3,729
95,304
893,900
1,918,723
1,213
1,919,935
7
ZENITH BANK PLC
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023
Statements of changes in equity for the period ended 30 September 2023
Note(s)
Share capital
Share
Fair value
Statutory
SMIEIS
Credit risk
Retained
Total equity
In millions of Naira
premium
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
Bank
Balance at 1 January 2022
15,698
255,047
45,622
243,414
3,729
20,016
466,249
1,049,775
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
162,649
162,649
Fair value movements on equity instruments
-
-
8,274
-
-
-
-
8,274
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
8,274
-
-
-
162,649
170,923
Transfer between reserves
-
-
-
24,397
-
21,606
(46,003)
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
(97,327)
(97,327)
Balance at 30 September 2022
15,698
255,047
53,896
267,811
3,729
41,622
485,567
1,123,370
Balance at 1 January 2023
15,698
255,047
53,731
278,602
3,729
93,911
494,429
1,195,147
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
388,718
388,718
Fair value movements on equity instruments
-
-
73,880
-
-
-
-
73,880
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
73,880
-
-
-
388,718
462,598
Transfer between reserves
-
-
-
58,308
-
-
(58,308)
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
(106,748)
(106,748)
Balance at 30 September 2023
15,698
255,047
127,611
336,910
3,729
93,911
718,094
1,551,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.
8
ZENITH BANK PLC
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023
Statements of cash flows for the period ended 30 September 2023
Group
Bank
In millions of Naira
Note(s)
30 September 30 September
31 December
30 September
30 September
31 December
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax for the period
505,036
202,549
284,650
439,282
181,055
294,050
Adjustments for:
Net impairment loss on financial and non-
209,999
37,096
123,252
208,071
35,801
61,896
financial instuments
Unrealised fair value change in trading bond, bills
(486,452)
(38,574)
(90,046)
(384,171)
(37,970)
(88,394)
and derivatives
Depreciation of property and equipment
19,247
19,886
26,630
17,070
18,092
24,519
Amortisation of intangible assets
2,199
2,218
3,679
1,886
1,907
3,045
Dividend income
(5,151)
(2,526)
(2,223)
(24,823)
-
(17,148)
Foreign exchange revaluation gain
(223,523)
(11,141)
(25,201)
(273,482)
(18,572)
(25,320)
Write-off of Intangible
-
-
-
-
(10,353)
-
Interest income
(670,932)
(390,755)
(540,166)
(545,050)
(333,391)
(448,174)
Interest expense
255,704
107,848
173,539
220,767
93,461
153,019
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(125)
(2,517)
(2,563)
(124)
(2,408)
(2,451)
Gain on lease derecognition
-
-
(2,028)
-
-
(2,025)
(393,998)
(75,916)
(50,477)
(340,575)
(72,378)
(46,983)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Net(increase) in loans and advances
(1,350,803)
(490,785)
(543,005)
(1,093,572)
(514,145)
(502,442)
Net (increase)/decrease in other assets
(427,642)
(119,905)
(59,586)
(352,600)
(127,554)
(55,735)
Net decrease/(increase) in treasury bills (FVTPL)
701,245
429,619
(76,101)
694,241
427,288
(78,553)
including bills pledged
Net (increase)/decrease in investment securities
98,906
572,341
(254,630)
3,386
(352)
138
including bonds pledged (FVTPL and FVOCI)
Net (increase)/decrease in restricted balances
(814,200)
(363,635)
(418,711)
(927,493)
(375,924)
(419,705)
(cash reserves)
Net decrease in due from banks with maturity
(73,164)
(454,527)
(15,661)
(72,054)
(182,367)
(21,065)
greater than three months and restricted cash
Net Increase customer deposits
2,989,014
1,465,839
2,362,290
2,804,144
1,530,545
2,153,832
Net increase/(decrease) in Other liabilities
316,196
87,949
48,387
313,006
130,989
84,480
Interest received from operating activities
401,258
238,635
354,722
364,725
215,823
302,324
Interest paid
(198,932)
(75,163)
(143,859)
(178,554)
(63,211)
(128,805)
Tax paid
(82,000)
(15,779)
(24,247)
(58,135)
(7,073)
(7,728)
Net cash flows generated from operations
1,165,880
1,198,673
1,179,122
1,156,519
961,641
1,279,758
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(31,255)
(53,628)
(67,245)
(28,121)
(52,945)
(64,357)
Proceeds from Sale of property, plant and
378
9,486
3,207
298
9,058
2,671
equipment
Purchase of intangible assets
(7,724)
(3,259)
(4,130)
(7,651)
(2,959)
(3,461)
Additions to treasury bills
(2,326,658)
(1,757,226)
(3,060,163)
(2,111,547)
(1,701,671)
(2,968,565)
Disposal of treasury bills
1,698,588
2,021,414
2,833,003
1,689,621
1,888,343
2,679,567
Interest received from treasury bills and
124,078
86,890
88,416
112,047
52,338
71,700
investment securities
Acquisition of Right of Use Asset
(314)
(856)
(2,281)
(277)
(696)
(2,031)
Additions to other Investment securities
(567,848)
(900,814)
(559,328)
(557,782)
(130,449)
(206,285)
Disposal of other Investment securities
117,180
75,126
403,066
114,845
51,793
65,448
Dividends received
5,151
2,527
2,223
24,823
18,573
17,148
Net cash from investing activities
(988,424)
(520,340)
(363,232)
(763,744)
131,385
(408,165)
9
