ZENITH BANK PLC

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023

Statement of financial position as at 30 September 2023

Group Bank In millions of Naira Notes 30 September 30 September 31 December 30 September 30 September 31 December 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 2022 Capital and reserves Share capital 39 15,698 15,698 15,698 15,698 15,698 15,698 Share premium 40 255,047 255,047 255,047 255,047 255,047 255,047 Retained income 893,900 638,218 625,005 718,094 485,567 494,429 Reserves 754,077 398,687 482,377 562,161 367,058 429,973 1,918,722 1,307,650 1,378,127 1,551,000 1,123,370 1,195,147 Non-controlling interest 1,213 997 813 - - - Total shareholders' equity 1,919,935 1,308,647 1,378,940 1,551,000 1,123,370 1,195,147 Total Equity and Liabilities 18,160,814 11,341,979 12,285,629 15,565,314 9,877,883 10,570,678

The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors for issue on 25th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Jim Ovia, CFR. Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu Mukhtar Adam, PhD Chairman Group Managing Director/CEO Chief Financial Officer FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002406 FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003788 FRC/2013/MULTI/00000003196

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.