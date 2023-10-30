ZENITH BANK PLC

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023

ZENITH BANK PLC

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023

Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No.29 of 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial report for the period ended 30 September 2023 that:

  1. We have reviewed the report;
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
    1. Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    2. Omission of material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
  4. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the bank as of, and the periods presented in the report.
  5. We:
    1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
    2. Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the bank and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
    3. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the reports;
    4. Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
  7. We have disclosed to the auditors of the bank and audit committee:
    1. All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the bank's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the bank's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
    2. Any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the bank's internal controls;
  9. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses .

Jim Ovia, CFR.

Chairman

FRC/2013/CIBN/0000000002406

Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu

Group Managing Director/CEO

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003788

ZENITH BANK PLC

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended 30 September 2023

Group

Bank

In millions of Naira

Note

3 Months

9 Months

9 Months

12 Months

3 Months

9 Months

9 Months

12 Months

30 September

30 September

30 September

31 December

30 September

30 September

30 September

31 December

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2023

2022

2022

Gross earnings

361,813

1,329,075

620,574

945,554

289,363

1,185,973

554,596

833,087

Interest and similar income

13

255,507

670,932

390,755

540,166

194,006

545,050

333,391

448,174

Interest and similar expense

14

(102,140)

(255,704)

(107,848)

(173,539)

(80,799)

(220,767)

(93,461)

(153,019)

Net interest income

153,367

415,228

282,907

366,627

113,207

324,283

239,930

295,155

Impairment charge

15

(2,074)

(209,999)

(37,096)

(123,252)

(1,175)

(208,071)

(35,801)

(61,896)

Net interest income after impairment charge

151,293

205,229

245,811

243,375

112,032

116,212

204,129

233,259

Net fee and commission income

16

35,415

79,339

100,057

132,795

27,745

58,650

81,410

110,098

Trading income

18

24,350

127,375

91,441

212,678

19,488

113,889

87,277

201,645

Other income

17

31,696

400,441

20,474

35,494

33,878

418,561

35,404

49,790

Depreciation of property and equipment

32

(5,896)

(19,247)

(19,886)

(26,630)

(4,781)

(17,070)

(18,092)

(24,519)

Amortisation of intangible assets

33

(534)

(2,199)

(2,218)

(3,678)

(553)

(1,886)

(1,907)

(3,045)

Personnel expenses

(32,175)

(88,425)

(61,464)

(86,412)

(23,877)

(68,951)

(48,054)

(68,475)

Other operating expenses

19

(49,474)

(197,477)

(171,666)

(222,972)

(43,329)

(180,123)

(159,112)

(204,703)

Profit before tax

154,675

505,036

202,549

284,650

120,603

439,282

181,055

294,050

Income tax expense

20a

(12,235)

(70,864)

(28,218)

(60,739)

(6,448)

(50,564)

(18,406)

(59,457)

Profit after tax

142,440

434,172

174,331

223,911

114,155

388,718

162,649

234,593

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value movements on equity instruments at FVOCI

4,130

73,880

8,274

8,109

4,130

73,880

8,274

8,109

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation differences

5,305

136,577

(44,729)

(28,768)

-

-

-

-

Fair value movement on debt securities at FVOCI

1,768

3,107

(11,502)

(6,602)

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year

11,203

213,564

(47,957)

(27,261)

4,130

73,880

8,274

8,109

Total comprehensive income for the period/year

153,643

647,736

126,374

196,650

118,285

462,598

170,923

242,702

ZENITH BANK PLC

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended 30 September 2023

Group

Bank

Notes

3 Months

9 Months

9 Months

12 Months

3 Months

9 Months

9 Months

12 Months

30 September

30 September

30 September

31 December

30 September

30 September

30 September

31 December

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2023

2022

2022

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

103,337

433,943

174,229

224,050

114,155

388,718

162,649

234,593

Non-controlling interest

104

229

102

(139)

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

111,742

647,336

126,521

196,981

118,285

462,598

170,923

242,702

Non-controlling interest

102

400

(147)

(331)

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted (Naira)

21

3.29

13.82

5.55

7.14

3.64

12.38

5.18

7.47

ZENITH BANK PLC

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023

Statement of financial position as at 30 September 2023

Group

Bank

In millions of Naira

Note(s)

30 September

30 September

31 December

30 September

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

Assets

Cash and bank balances with central banks

22

3,141,577

1,871,726

2,201,744

2,958,306

1,805,386

2,102,394

Treasury bills

23

2,844,354

1,952,956

2,246,538

2,677,357

1,898,748

2,206,668

Assets Pledged as Collateral

24

348,013

387,669

254,663

296,506

387,658

254,565

Due From Other Banks

25

2,528,019

1,036,495

1,302,811

2,380,474

938,187

1,132,796

Derivative assets

26

483,739

47,446

49,874

481,048

49,171

48,851

Loans and advances

27

5,780,922

3,880,021

4,013,705

5,222,344

3,651,634

3,735,676

Investment securities

28

2,294,133

1,620,975

1,728,334

862,305

592,628

622,781

Investments in subsidiaries

29

-

-

-

34,625

34,625

34,625

Deferred tax asset

30

26,544

1,575

18,343

-

-

-

Other assets

31

431,492

294,956

213,523

399,434

287,827

193,792

Property and equipment

32

250,692

222,181

230,843

223,192

207,425

214,572

Intangible assets

33

31,329

25,979

25,251

29,723

24,594

23,958

Total Assets

18,160,814

11,341,979

12,285,629

15,565,314

9,877,883

10,570,678

Equity and Liabilities

Liabilities

Customer's deposits

34

13,383,577

8,042,101

8,975,653

11,191,249

6,755,183

7,434,806

Derivative liabilities

38

77,571

7,989

6,325

75,048

9,525

6,040

Current income tax

20

26,640

28,219

64,856

19,142

24,700

61,655

Deferred tax liabilities

30

51,935

12,470

16,654

50,853

12,470

15,911

Other liabilities

35

551,509

568,077

568,559

528,375

554,168

546,347

On Lending Facilities

36

285,405

320,336

311,192

285,405

320,336

311,192

Borrowings

37

1,864,242

1,054,140

963,450

1,864,242

1,078,131

999,580

Total liabilities

16,240,879

10,033,332

10,906,689

14,014,314

8,754,513

9,375,531

ZENITH BANK PLC

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023

Statement of financial position as at 30 September 2023

Group

Bank

In millions of Naira

Notes

30 September

30 September

31 December

30 September

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

Capital and reserves

Share capital

39

15,698

15,698

15,698

15,698

15,698

15,698

Share premium

40

255,047

255,047

255,047

255,047

255,047

255,047

Retained income

893,900

638,218

625,005

718,094

485,567

494,429

Reserves

754,077

398,687

482,377

562,161

367,058

429,973

1,918,722

1,307,650

1,378,127

1,551,000

1,123,370

1,195,147

Non-controlling interest

1,213

997

813

-

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

1,919,935

1,308,647

1,378,940

1,551,000

1,123,370

1,195,147

Total Equity and Liabilities

18,160,814

11,341,979

12,285,629

15,565,314

9,877,883

10,570,678

The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors for issue on 25th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Jim Ovia, CFR.

Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu

Mukhtar Adam, PhD

Chairman

Group Managing Director/CEO

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002406

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003788

FRC/2013/MULTI/00000003196

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

ZENITH BANK PLC

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023

Statements of changes in equity for the period ended 30 September 2023

Note(s)

Share capital

Share

Foreign currency

Fair value

Statutory

SMIEIS

Credit risk

Retained

Total

Non-controlling

Total equity

premium

translation

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

interest

In millions of Naira

reserve

Group

Balance at 1 January 2022

15,698

255,047

53,529

45,473

275,993

3,729

21,846

607,203

1,278,518

1,144

1,279,662

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

174,229

174,229

102

174,331

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

(44,480)

-

-

-

-

-

(44,480)

(249)

(44,729)

Fair value movements on equity instruments

-

-

-

8,274

-

-

-

-

8,274

-

8,274

Fair value movements on debt securities

-

-

-

(11,502)

-

-

-

-

(11,502)

-

(11,502)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(44,480)

(3,228)

-

-

-

174,229

126,521

(147)

126,374

Transfer between reserves

-

-

-

-

26,790

-

19,035

(45,825)

-

-

-

Dividends

40

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(97,389)

(97,389)

-

(97,389)

Balance at 30 September 2022

15,698

255,047

9,049

42,245

302,783

3,729

40,881

638,218

1,307,650

997

1,308,647

Balance at 1 January 2023

15,698

255,047

24,953

46,980

311,411

3,729

95,304

625,005

1,378,127

813

1,378,940

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

433,943

433,943

229

434,172

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

136,406

-

-

-

-

-

136,406

171

136,577

Fair value movements on equity instruments

-

-

-

73,880

-

-

-

-

73,880

-

73,880

Fair value movements on debt securities

-

-

-

3,107

-

-

-

-

3,107

-

3,107

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

136,406

76,987

-

-

-

433,943

647,336

400

647,736

Transfer between reserves

40

-

-

-

-

58,308

-

-

(58,308)

-

-

-

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(106,748)

(106,748)

-

(106,748)

Balance at 30 September 2023

15,698

255,047

161,359

123,967

369,719

3,729

95,304

893,900

1,918,723

1,213

1,919,935

ZENITH BANK PLC

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023

Statements of changes in equity for the period ended 30 September 2023

Note(s)

Share capital

Share

Fair value

Statutory

SMIEIS

Credit risk

Retained

Total equity

In millions of Naira

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

Bank

Balance at 1 January 2022

15,698

255,047

45,622

243,414

3,729

20,016

466,249

1,049,775

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

162,649

162,649

Fair value movements on equity instruments

-

-

8,274

-

-

-

-

8,274

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

8,274

-

-

-

162,649

170,923

Transfer between reserves

-

-

-

24,397

-

21,606

(46,003)

-

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

(97,327)

(97,327)

Balance at 30 September 2022

15,698

255,047

53,896

267,811

3,729

41,622

485,567

1,123,370

Balance at 1 January 2023

15,698

255,047

53,731

278,602

3,729

93,911

494,429

1,195,147

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

388,718

388,718

Fair value movements on equity instruments

-

-

73,880

-

-

-

-

73,880

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

73,880

-

-

-

388,718

462,598

Transfer between reserves

-

-

-

58,308

-

-

(58,308)

-

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

(106,748)

(106,748)

Balance at 30 September 2023

15,698

255,047

127,611

336,910

3,729

93,911

718,094

1,551,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated and separate financial statements.

ZENITH BANK PLC

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023

Statements of cash flows for the period ended 30 September 2023

Group

Bank

In millions of Naira

Note(s)

30 September 30 September

31 December

30 September

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax for the period

505,036

202,549

284,650

439,282

181,055

294,050

Adjustments for:

Net impairment loss on financial and non-

209,999

37,096

123,252

208,071

35,801

61,896

financial instuments

Unrealised fair value change in trading bond, bills

(486,452)

(38,574)

(90,046)

(384,171)

(37,970)

(88,394)

and derivatives

Depreciation of property and equipment

19,247

19,886

26,630

17,070

18,092

24,519

Amortisation of intangible assets

2,199

2,218

3,679

1,886

1,907

3,045

Dividend income

(5,151)

(2,526)

(2,223)

(24,823)

-

(17,148)

Foreign exchange revaluation gain

(223,523)

(11,141)

(25,201)

(273,482)

(18,572)

(25,320)

Write-off of Intangible

-

-

-

-

(10,353)

-

Interest income

(670,932)

(390,755)

(540,166)

(545,050)

(333,391)

(448,174)

Interest expense

255,704

107,848

173,539

220,767

93,461

153,019

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(125)

(2,517)

(2,563)

(124)

(2,408)

(2,451)

Gain on lease derecognition

-

-

(2,028)

-

-

(2,025)

(393,998)

(75,916)

(50,477)

(340,575)

(72,378)

(46,983)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Net(increase) in loans and advances

(1,350,803)

(490,785)

(543,005)

(1,093,572)

(514,145)

(502,442)

Net (increase)/decrease in other assets

(427,642)

(119,905)

(59,586)

(352,600)

(127,554)

(55,735)

Net decrease/(increase) in treasury bills (FVTPL)

701,245

429,619

(76,101)

694,241

427,288

(78,553)

including bills pledged

Net (increase)/decrease in investment securities

98,906

572,341

(254,630)

3,386

(352)

138

including bonds pledged (FVTPL and FVOCI)

Net (increase)/decrease in restricted balances

(814,200)

(363,635)

(418,711)

(927,493)

(375,924)

(419,705)

(cash reserves)

Net decrease in due from banks with maturity

(73,164)

(454,527)

(15,661)

(72,054)

(182,367)

(21,065)

greater than three months and restricted cash

Net Increase customer deposits

2,989,014

1,465,839

2,362,290

2,804,144

1,530,545

2,153,832

Net increase/(decrease) in Other liabilities

316,196

87,949

48,387

313,006

130,989

84,480

Interest received from operating activities

401,258

238,635

354,722

364,725

215,823

302,324

Interest paid

(198,932)

(75,163)

(143,859)

(178,554)

(63,211)

(128,805)

Tax paid

(82,000)

(15,779)

(24,247)

(58,135)

(7,073)

(7,728)

Net cash flows generated from operations

1,165,880

1,198,673

1,179,122

1,156,519

961,641

1,279,758

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(31,255)

(53,628)

(67,245)

(28,121)

(52,945)

(64,357)

Proceeds from Sale of property, plant and

378

9,486

3,207

298

9,058

2,671

equipment

Purchase of intangible assets

(7,724)

(3,259)

(4,130)

(7,651)

(2,959)

(3,461)

Additions to treasury bills

(2,326,658)

(1,757,226)

(3,060,163)

(2,111,547)

(1,701,671)

(2,968,565)

Disposal of treasury bills

1,698,588

2,021,414

2,833,003

1,689,621

1,888,343

2,679,567

Interest received from treasury bills and

124,078

86,890

88,416

112,047

52,338

71,700

investment securities

Acquisition of Right of Use Asset

(314)

(856)

(2,281)

(277)

(696)

(2,031)

Additions to other Investment securities

(567,848)

(900,814)

(559,328)

(557,782)

(130,449)

(206,285)

Disposal of other Investment securities

117,180

75,126

403,066

114,845

51,793

65,448

Dividends received

5,151

2,527

2,223

24,823

18,573

17,148

Net cash from investing activities

(988,424)

(520,340)

(363,232)

(763,744)

131,385

(408,165)

