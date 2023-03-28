ZENITH BANK : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

ZENITH BANK PLC
DIRECTORS, OFFICERS AND PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS
DIRECTORS
*Appointed to the Board effective 12 April 2022 **Retired from the Board effective 1 July 2022 ***Retired from the Board effective 28 December 2022 **** Retired from the Board effective 24 February 2023
COMPANY SECRETARY
REGISTERED OFFICE
AUDITORSREGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICEJim Ovia, CFR.
Prof. Chukuka Enwemeka** Mr.Jeffrey Efeyini**
Mr. Chuks Emma Okoh* Mr.Gabriel Ukpeh
Engr. Mustafa Bello
Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar,MON
Dr. Omobola Ibidapo-Obe Ogunfowora Dr. Peter Olatunde Bamkole* Mr.Ebenezer Onyeagwu
Dr. Adaora Umeoji,OON **** Mr. Umar Shuaib Ahmed*** Dr. Temitope Fasoranti
Mr. Dennis Olisa*** Mr. Henry Oroh Mrs Adobi Nwapa*
Mr. Akindele Ogunranti*
Michael Osilama Otu Esq.
Zenith Bank Plc
Zenith Heights
Plot 84/87, Ajose Adeogun Street Victoria Island, Lagos
Chairman Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director/Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director/Independent Non-Executive Director/Independent Non-Executive Director/Independent Group Managing Director/CEO Deputy Managing Director Executive Director Executive Director Executive Director Executive Director Executive Director Executive Director
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Professional Services Landmark Towers, 5B Water Corporation Road Victoria Island
Lagos
Veritas Registrars Limited (formerly Zenith Registrars Limited)
Plot 89 A, Ajose Adeogun Street
Victoria Island
Lagos
Zenith Bank Plc Annual Report - 31 December 2022
ZENITH BANK PLC
Index
Note
Page Note
Page
Directors' Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Financial
Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Corporate Governance Report for the Year Ended 31
December 2022
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the
Financial Statement for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Report of the Audit Committee for the Year Ended 31
December 2022
Independent Auditor's Report
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position as at 31 December 2022
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
-
1 General information
-
2.0a Changes in accounting policies
-
2.0b Significant accounting policies
-
2.1 Basis of preparation
-
2.2 Basis of Consolidation
-
2.3 Translation of foreign currencies
-
2.4 Cash and cash equivalents
-
2.5 Financial instruments
-
2.6 Derivative instruments
-
2.7 Impairment
-
2.8 Reclassification of financial instruments
-
2.9 Restructuring of financial instruments
-
2.10 Collateral
-
2.11 Property and equipment
-
2.12 Intangible assets
-
2.13 Impairment of non-financial assets
-
2.14 Leases
-
2.15 Provisions
-
2.16 Employee benefits
-
2.17 Share capital and reserves
-
2.18 Recognition of interest income and expense
-
2.19 Fees, commission and other income
-
2.20 Net trading gains
-
2.21 Operating expenses
-
2.22 Current and deferred income tax
-
2.23 Earnings per share
-
2.24 Segment reporting
-
2.25 Fiduciary activities
4 12 13 29 30 31 36
-
9 Net income on fee and commission
-
10 Other operating income
-
11 Trading gains
-
12 Operating expenses
-
13 Taxation
37 38 40 41
-
14 Earnings per share (EPS)
-
15 Cash and balances with central banks
-
16 Treasury bills
-
17 Assets pledged as collateral
-
18 Due From Other Banks
42
-
19 Derivative assets
42
-
20 Loans and advances
43
-
21 Investment Securities
46
-
22a Investment in subsidiaries
46
-
22b Condensed results of consolidated entities
47
-
23 Investments in associates
48
-
24 Deferred tax balances
48
-
25 Other assets
52
-
26 Property and equipment
53
-
27 Intangible assets
55
-
28 Customers' deposits
55
-
29 Other liabilities
55
-
30 On-lending facilities
55
149 149
150
150
150
152 153
154
155
155
155
157
157
158
159
160
161
165
166
168
170
177
177
178
179
56 58 58 59 59 59 60
-
31 Borrowings
-
32 Debt Securities issued
-
33 Derivative liabilities
-
34 Share capital
-
35 Share premium, retained earnings and other reserves
-
36 Pension contribution
-
37 Personnel expenses
-
38 Group subidiaries and related party transactions
-
39 Contingent liabilities and commitments
61 61 61 62 63 63 63
-
40 Dividend per share
-
41 Cash and cash equivalents
-
42 Compliance with banking regulations
-
43 Prudential Adjustments
-
44 Statement of cash flow workings
-
45 Comparatives
181 183 183 183 184 185 185 186 188 189 190 190 191 192 197
Zenith Bank Plc Annual Report - 31 December 2022
ZENITH BANK PLC
Index
2.26 Deposit for investment in AGSMEIS
46 Events after the reporting period 197
63
64
Other National Disclosures 199
142
Value Added Statement 199
144
Five Year Financial Summary 201
149
Zenith Bank Plc Annual Report - 31 December 2022
ZENITH BANK PLC
Directors' Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
The directors present their report on the affairs of ZENITH BANK PLC ("the Bank"), together with the financial statements and the independendt auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
1. Legal form
The Bank was incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a private limited liability company on 30 May,1990. It was granted a banking licence in June 1990, to carry on the business of commercial banking and commenced business on June 16, 1990. The Bank was converted into a Public Limited Liability Company on 20 May 2004. The Bank's shares were listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 21 October 2004. In August 2015, the Bank was admitted into the premium Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The Bank is also listed on the London Stock Exchange.
There have been no material changes to the nature of the Group's business from the previous year.
2. Principal activities and business review
The principal activity of the Bank is the provision of banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers. Such services include obtaining deposits from the public, granting of loans and advances, corporate finance and money market activities.
The Bank has six subsidiary companies namely, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited, Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited, Zenith Bank (UK) Limited, Zenith Bank (Sierra Leone) Limited, Zenith Bank (The Gambia) Limited and Zenith Nominees Limited. During the year, the Bank opened three new branches and no branch was closed.
As at 31 December 2022 the Group had 446 branches, 166 cash centers; 2,108 ATM terminals; 233,024 POS terminals and 21,832,175 cards issued to its customers. (31 December 2021: 443 branches, 188 cash centers, 2,086 ATM terminals, 163,398 POS terminals and 14,743,191 cards issued).
3. Operating results
Gross earnings of the Group increased by 23.5% and profit before tax increased by 1.5% . Highlights of the Group's operating results for the period under review are as follows
|
31 December
|
31 December 2021
|
2022
|
N' Million
|
N' Million
|
Gross earnings
|
945,554
|
765,558
|
Profit before tax
|
284,650
|
280,374
|
Income tax expense
|
(60,739)
|
(35,816)
|
Profit after tax
|
223,911
|
244,558
|
Non- controlling interest
|
139
|
(156)
|
Profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent
|
224,050
|
244,402
|
Appropriations
|
Transfer to statutory reserve
|
35,419
|
44,686
|
Transfer to credit risk reserve
|
73,458
|
19,580
|
Transfer to retained earnings and other reserves
|
188,631
|
199,716
|
224,050
|
244,402
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
|
7.14
|
7.78
4. Dividends
The Board of Directors, pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) of Nigeria, proposed a final dividend of N2.90 per share which in addition to the N0.30 per share as interim dividend amounts to N3.20 per share (2021: Interim dividend of N3.10 per share) from the retained earnings account as at 31 December 2022. This will be presented for ratification by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.
Payment of dividends is subject to witholding tax rate of 10% in the hands of qualified recipients.
Zenith Bank Plc Annual Report - 31 December 2022