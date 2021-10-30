Log in
    ZENITHBANK   NGZENITHBNK9

ZENITH BANK PLC

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 10/29
25.25 NGN   +0.80%
05:27aZenith Bank Group Q3 2021 - Press Release
PU
05:27aZenith Bank Group Q3 2021 Financial Statement - Summary
PU
10/29Zenith bank plc- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021
PU
Zenith Bank Group Q3 2021 Financial Statement - Summary

10/30/2021 | 05:27am EDT
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2021

SEPTEMBER 2021

SEPTEMBER 2020

Current Period

Prior Period

N'000'000

N'000'000

Gross Earnings

518,673

508,975

Interest Income

308,844

318,820

Interest Expense

(74,098)

(93,641)

Net Interest Income

234,746

225,179

Investment and Other Operating Income

192,769

173,488

Operating Expenses

(218,907)

(196,276)

Loan Loss Expenses

(28,798)

(25,108)

Profit Before Tax

179,810

177,283

Taxation

(19,216)

(17,968)

Profit After Tax

160,594

159,315

Other Comprehensive Income

3,213

21,050

Total Comprehensive Income

163,807

180,365

Profit After Tax Attr. To Noncontrolling Int

131

165

Profit After Tax Owners of the Company

160,463

159,150

Total Comp. Inc.Attr. to Non-Controlling Interest

134

179

Attributable to Owners of the Company

163,673

180,186

Basic Earnings per Share (kobo)

511

507

Fully Diluted Earnings per Share (Kobo)

511

507

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

SEPTEMBER 2021

DECEMBER 2020

Current Period

Prior Year End

Assets

N'000'000

N'000'000

Cash and Balances with Central Banks

1,581,848

1,591,768

Treasury Bills

1,788,167

1,577,875

Assets pledged as collateral

361,066

298,530

Due from Other banks

576,721

810,494

Derivative Assets

54,677

44,496

Loans and Advances

3,020,414

2,779,027

Investment Securities

962,066

996,916

Deferred Tax Assets

4,847

5,786

Other Assets

192,757

169,967

Property and Equipment

197,596

190,170

Intangible Assets

11,428

16,243

8,751,587

8,481,272

Liabilities

Customers' Deposits

6,040,887

5,339,911

Derivative Liabilites

14,754

11,076

Current Income Tax Payable

18,064

11,690

Deferred Income Tax Liabilities

-

-

Other Liabilities

491,847

703,292

On-lending Facilities

385,590

384,573

Borrowings

568,005

870,080

Debt Securities issued

45,386

43,177

7,564,533

7,363,799

Net Assets

1,187,054

1,117,473

Non Controlling Interest

1,108

974

Attributable to Owners of the Company

1,185,946

1,116,499

Disclaimer

Zenith Bank plc published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 09:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 579 B 1 412 M 1 412 M
Net income 2021 232 B 565 M 565 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,44x
Yield 2021 12,3%
Capitalization 793 B 1 929 M 1 934 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 847
Free-Float 83,4%
