Zenith Bank Group Q3 2021 Financial Statement - Summary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2021
SEPTEMBER 2021
SEPTEMBER 2020
Current Period
Prior Period
N'000'000
N'000'000
Gross Earnings
518,673
508,975
Interest Income
308,844
318,820
Interest Expense
(74,098)
(93,641)
Net Interest Income
234,746
225,179
Investment and Other Operating Income
192,769
173,488
Operating Expenses
(218,907)
(196,276)
Loan Loss Expenses
(28,798)
(25,108)
Profit Before Tax
179,810
177,283
Taxation
(19,216)
(17,968)
Profit After Tax
160,594
159,315
Other Comprehensive Income
3,213
21,050
Total Comprehensive Income
163,807
180,365
Profit After Tax Attr. To Noncontrolling Int
131
165
Profit After Tax Owners of the Company
160,463
159,150
Total Comp. Inc.Attr. to Non-Controlling Interest
134
179
Attributable to Owners of the Company
163,673
180,186
Basic Earnings per Share (kobo)
511
507
Fully Diluted Earnings per Share (Kobo)
511
507
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
SEPTEMBER 2021
DECEMBER 2020
Current Period
Prior Year End
Assets
N'000'000
N'000'000
Cash and Balances with Central Banks
1,581,848
1,591,768
Treasury Bills
1,788,167
1,577,875
Assets pledged as collateral
361,066
298,530
Due from Other banks
576,721
810,494
Derivative Assets
54,677
44,496
Loans and Advances
3,020,414
2,779,027
Investment Securities
962,066
996,916
Deferred Tax Assets
4,847
5,786
Other Assets
192,757
169,967
Property and Equipment
197,596
190,170
Intangible Assets
11,428
16,243
8,751,587
8,481,272
Liabilities
Customers' Deposits
6,040,887
5,339,911
Derivative Liabilites
14,754
11,076
Current Income Tax Payable
18,064
11,690
Deferred Income Tax Liabilities
-
-
Other Liabilities
491,847
703,292
On-lending Facilities
385,590
384,573
Borrowings
568,005
870,080
Debt Securities issued
45,386
43,177
7,564,533
7,363,799
Net Assets
1,187,054
1,117,473
Non Controlling Interest
1,108
974
Attributable to Owners of the Company
1,185,946
1,116,499
Disclaimer
Zenith Bank plc published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 09:26:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
