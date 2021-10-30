Zenith Bank Group Q3 2021 - Press Release

The Zenith Bank Group delivered a Profit before Tax (PBT) of NGN180 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, 2021, reflecting a 1% growth over NGN177 billion in the prior year amidst a challenging macro environment. Despite continuing economic uncertainties, the Group was able to grow its net earnings through a reduction in its cost of funds, while keeping cost of risk flat. This strengthened EPS by 1% to NGN5.11.

Gross earnings increased by 2% largely due to growth in current account maintenance fees as well as fees from electronic products during the period. Interest income dropped by 3% to NGN309 billion from NGN319 billion due to a decline in yield on assets, reflecting current money market realities. The decline in interest income was largely caused by a drop in earnings from treasury bills of 22%. This was mitigated by growth in interest income from loans and advances of 9% on the back of an increase in gross loans of 9% year to date. The Group also reduced the impact of the drop in interest income by enhancing its efficiency which saw interest expense drop by 21% to NGN74 billion from NGN94 billion. The result of this is growth in net interest income of 4%, from NGN225 billion recorded at the end of Q3 2020 to NGN235 billion in the current period.

The Group has had a focused drive to increase retail deposits for the past three years, which has supported the decrease in cost of funds by 35% to 1.4% from 2.2% year on year. The Group continues to make significant progress in its retail banking drive evidenced by remarkable growth in transaction volumes and value across our digital platforms and strong growth in customer acquisitions. Total deposits grew by 13% to close at NGN6.0 trillion from NGN5.3 trillion at 31 December 2020, with a substantial contribution from retail deposits. Total assets also increased by 3% to NGN8.8 trillion in the current period.

As we go into the final quarter of the year, management's outlook remains positive buoyed by a declining inflationary trend, expected increase in foreign exchange inflows, and improving oil production. The Group remains focused on increasing its retail market share, consolidating its leadership position in the corporate segment and maintaining a robust balance sheet.

