Zenith Bank : H1 2022 - Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation is based on the consolidated financial statements of Zenith Bank Plc, a company incorporated in Nigeria on 30 May 1990, and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as "the Group"). The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS), and the going concern principle under the historical cost convention as modified by the measurement of certain financial instruments held at fair value.

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the use of estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses, and disclosures at the date of the financial statements. Although these estimates are based on the Directors' best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results may differ from those estimates.