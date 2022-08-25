Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Zenith Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZENITHBANK   NGZENITHBNK9

ZENITH BANK PLC

(ZENITHBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
22.00 NGN    0.00%
09:08aZENITH BANK : H1 2022 - Presentation
PU
08/23Zenith Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23ZENITH BANK : H1 2022 Financial Statement - Summary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zenith Bank : H1 2022 - Presentation

08/25/2022 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Overview of Operating Environment

Pages 04 - 07

Agenda

Group Results

Pages 10 - 24

Risk Management

Pages 25 - 30

Business Segments Performance & Subsidiary Review

Pages 31 - 36

Strategy, Outlook & Guidance

Pages 37 - 39

© 2022 ZENITH BANK PLC | First Half Group Results Presentation to Investors & Analysts

Disclaimer

This presentation is based on the consolidated financial statements of Zenith Bank Plc, a company incorporated in Nigeria on 30 May 1990, and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as "the Group"). The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS), and the going concern principle under the historical cost convention as modified by the measurement of certain financial instruments held at fair value.

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the use of estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses, and disclosures at the date of the financial statements. Although these estimates are based on the Directors' best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results may differ from those estimates.

© 2022 ZENITH BANK PLC | First Half Group Results Presentation to Investors & Analysts| Page 3

Overview of

Operating

Environment

© 2022 ZENITH BANK PLC | First Half Group Results Presentation to Investors & Analysts

Nigerian Economy and Key Developments in the Banking Sector

Real GDP Growth:

  • Nigeria's real GDP grew by 3.11% y/y in Q1 2022. While this is lower than the 3.98% GDP recorded in Q4 2021 by 0.87%, it however indicates the positive path of the economy for the sixth consecutive quarter since the recession in 2020.
  • The oil sector contracted by 26.04% y/y and contributed 6.63% to total real GDP in Q1 2022 while the non-oil sector expanded by 6.08% and contributed the balance of 93.37%. The expansion in non-oil sector was driven mainly by the Information and Communication (Telecommunication) sector while other drivers include Trade, Financial and Insurance (Financial Institution), Agriculture (Crop Production) and Manufacturing (Food, Beverage & Tobacco).

Headline Inflation:

  • Headline inflation increased to 19.64% y/y in Jul'22 from 18.60% y/y recorded in Jun'22.
  • Over the same period, food inflation grew by 142 bps to close at 22.02% y/y while core inflation rose by 51 bps to close at 16.26% y/y.

Oil Production & Price:

  • OPEC average monthly basket price increased by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter of 2022, from $113.5/bbl recorded in Mar'22 to $117.7/bbl recorded in Jun'22. The average daily basket price currently stands at $98.7/bbl as at 22nd Aug. 2022.
  • Nigeria recorded an average daily oil production of 1.24 mbpd in Q2 2022, a decrease of 0.25 mbpd from 1.49 mbpd recorded in Q1 2022.

GDP Growth Rate

4.03%

3.98%

3.11%

0.11%

0.51%

5.01%

Q3 '20

Q4 '20

Q1 '21

Q2 '21

Q3 '21

Q4 '21

Q1 '22

-3.62%

Inflation Rate

18.60%

19.64%

16.82%

17.71%

15.60%

15.70%

15.92%

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Foreign Reserves:

  • Nigerian foreign reserves declined by 0.76% QoQ from $39.5bn recorded at the end of Q1 2022 to $39.2bn recorded at the end of Q2 2022. The foreign reserves currently stands at $38.9bn as at 18th Aug. 2022.

Exchange Rate:

  • The local currency (NGN) appreciated by about 0.7% against the USD in H1 2022 at the NAFEX (I&E) window. Exchange rates (NGN/USD) as at end of June 2022: NAFEX - 421.29 (December 2021: NAFEX- 424.11)

Foreign Reserves / Oil Price

113.5

113.9

117.7

105.5

108.6

94.0

85.4

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) & Monetary Policy Rate (MPR):

39.9

39.2

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased MPR

40.0

39.5

39.6

38.5

39.2

by 100bps from 13% to 14% at the meeting held in July 2022. This comes barely two months

after the rate was increased to 13% after almost two years of being held at 11.5%. All other

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

parameters remain unchanged. Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) - 27.5%; Monetary Policy Rate

Av Monthly Basket Price of Crude (US$/bbl)

Foreign Reserves (US$)

(MPR) - 14%; and Liquidity Ratio - 30%.

Source: National Bureau of Statistics , Central Bank of Nigeria, OPEC

© 2022 ZENITH BANK PLC | First Half Group Results Presentation to Investors & Analysts| Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zenith Bank plc published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 13:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZENITH BANK PLC
09:08aZENITH BANK : H1 2022 - Presentation
PU
08/23Zenith Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23ZENITH BANK : H1 2022 Financial Statement - Summary
PU
08/23ZENITH BANK : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/25For 13th Consecutive Year, Zenith Retains Position As Number One Bank in Nigeria
AQ
07/06For a Second Consecutive Year, Zenith Bank Maintains Position As Nigeria's Best Commerc..
AQ
07/05Again, Zenith Wins Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria
AQ
05/31Zenith Bank plc Redeems USD 500 Million Eurobond
CI
05/20ZENITH BANK : Pillar 3 Disclosure Report December 2021
PU
04/29ZENITH BANK : Q1 2022 Financial Statement - Summary
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZENITH BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 704 B 1 669 M 1 669 M
Net income 2022 254 B 602 M 602 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,75x
Yield 2022 15,0%
Capitalization 691 B 1 638 M 1 638 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 8 152
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart ZENITH BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Zenith Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENITH BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,00 NGN
Average target price 33,66 NGN
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ebenezer Onyeagwu Senior Manager-Internal Control
Mukhtar Adam CFO & Group Head-Financial Control
Jim Ovia Chairman
Oladoyin Olugbuyi Chief Compliance Officer
Gabriel Ita Asuquo Ukpeh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENITH BANK PLC-12.52%1 638
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%141 188
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%66 054
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-14.99%58 287
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.51%53 533
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.67%53 239