643,200 Equity Shares of Zenith Drugs Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 30 days starting from 23-FEB-2024 to 24-MAR-2024.



Pursuant to Regulation 236 and 238 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, an aggregate of 20% of the post issue capital held by our promoters shall be considered as promoter?s contribution (?promoter?s contribution?) and shall be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of allotment of equity shares issued pursuant to this. Our promoters have given written consent to include 32,59,998 equity shares held by them and subscribed by them as part of promoters? contribution.



In terms of Regulation 238(b) and 239 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, in addition to the minimum promoter?s contribution which is locked in for three years, as specified above, the entire pre-issue equity share capital constituting 87,40,002 equity shares shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment of equity shares in this issue.