Zenith Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo. It is focused on the development of oil, gas and electricity production assets, as well as low-risk exploration activities in assets with existing production. Its Tunisia operations include approximately 204 square kilometers (km), located onshore in the Pelagian Basin, eastern Tunisia, circa 190 km south of Tunis, in the Governorate of Mahdia. In Italy, the Company operates a range of energy production assets producing natural gas, condensate, and electricity. Its portfolio of interests in onshore natural gas production and exploration assets across Italy, which includes Masseria Grottavecchia, San Teodoro, Torrente Cigno, Misano Adriatico, Sant Andrea, and Masseria Petrilli. Its Republic of Congo operations is located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin, West African Atlantic Margin.