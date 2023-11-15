Zenith Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based independent energy company with production, exploration and development assets in Africa, the Middle East and Europe, including electricity generation in Italy. The Company is focused on development of oil, gas and electricity production assets, as well as low-risk exploration activities in assets with existing production. Tunisia operations include approximately 204 square kilometers (km), located onshore in the Pelagian Basin, eastern Tunisia, circa 190 km south of Tunis, in the Governorate of Mahdia. In Italy, the Company operates a range of energy production assets, producing natural gas, condensate, and electricity. Its portfolio of interests in onshore natural gas production and exploration assets across Italy, includes Masseria Grottavecchia, San Teodoro, Torrente Cigno, Misano Adriatico, Sant Andrea, and Masseria Petrilli. The Companyâs subsidiary is Cyber Apps World Inc. (CYAP), is engaged in software development.