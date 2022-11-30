Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zenith Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   CA98936C1068

ZENITH ENERGY LTD.

(ZEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:58 2022-11-30 am EST
0.8520 GBX   -2.63%
06:24aZenith Energy profit drops after one-off gain; eyes Benin prospect
AN
04:03aPublication of Half-Year Results
AQ
11/16Payment of multi-currency bond coupon
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Zenith Energy profit drops after one-off gain; eyes Benin prospect

11/30/2022 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Zenith Energy Ltd on Wednesday reported big fall in profit despite revenue multiplying, after a one-off gain a year before wasn't repeated.

The Africa and Middle East-focused energy company said its pretax profit for the six months that ended September 30 plummeted to just CAD259,000 from CAD68.8 million a year prior, despite revenue multiplying to CAD11.6 million from CAD2.3 million.

This is principally because the year-earlier period benefited from a CAD76.4 million gain on business combination, versus no such gain in the recent half-year.

"We are greatly encouraged by the current energy pricing environment and the outlook in terms of growth potential for credible junior operators, enabling Zenith to access large, high-quality assets being divested by oil and gas majors in view of the ongoing energy transition," said Chief Executive Officer Andrea Cattaneo.

Cattaneo also said its offer for the award of an initial nine-year licence to operate block 1 at the Seme oilfield in Benin was an "extremely exciting" opportunity to develop the largest and most prospective oil field in the West African country. Zenith announced on September 15 the offer was presented to the relevant Benin government ministry.

The site, which is not currently in operation, produced 22 million barrels of oil up to 1998. It still has estimated recoverable reserves of 22 million to 28 million barrels of oil, alongside 428 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Shares in Zenith were down 2.6% to 0.85 pence in London on Wednesday morning. Zenith declared no interim dividend, unchanged.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.59% 86.25 Delayed Quote.7.57%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.27% 468.89 Real-time Quote.-13.20%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.43% 155.27 Real-time Quote.-12.28%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.65% 336.5484 Real-time Quote.96.51%
WTI 1.88% 80.198 Delayed Quote.1.56%
ZENITH ENERGY LTD. -2.63% 0.852 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ZENITH ENERGY LTD.
06:24aZenith Energy profit drops after one-off gain; eyes Benin prospect
AN
04:03aPublication of Half-Year Results
AQ
11/16Payment of multi-currency bond coupon
AQ
11/14TRADING UPDATES: Aeorema reinstates payout; Resolute upsizes fundraise
AN
11/14Zenith Energy Opens First Office in Yemen
MT
11/14Opening of Representative Office in Yemen
AQ
11/14Zenith Energy Ltd. Opens Representative Office in City of Aden, Yemen
CI
11/10Italian Electricity Production - October 2022
AQ
11/10Zenith Energy Ltd Reports Production Results for the Month of October 2022
CI
10/27CEO Presentation at CIEHC 5
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,24 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
Net income 2022 64,4 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net Debt 2022 17,2 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,7 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 54,2x
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart ZENITH ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zenith Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENITH ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrea Cattaneo Director
Luca Benedetto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Ramón López-Portillo Chairman
Dario Ezio Sodero Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergey Borovskiy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENITH ENERGY LTD.0.00%20
CHEVRON CORPORATION54.27%350 047
CONOCOPHILLIPS72.14%154 824
EOG RESOURCES, INC.59.06%82 992
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.00%65 578
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION135.36%62 605