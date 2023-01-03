Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zenith Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   CA98936C1068

ZENITH ENERGY LTD.

(ZEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2023-01-03 am EST
0.9695 GBX   +21.19%
06:10aZenith Energy shares jump on sale of subsidiary shares
AN
05:22aSigning of SPA for acquisition of OMV Yemen
AQ
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises Ahead of Expected Gains on Wall Street
DJ
Zenith Energy shares jump on sale of subsidiary shares

01/03/2023 | 06:10am EST
(Alliance News) - Zenith Energy Ltd on Tuesday said it has concluded a share purchase agreement with Hingbo Industries Company Ltd for the sale of subsidiary shares.

Zenith Energy is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company with production, exploration and development assets in Africa and Europe. Its shares were trading 21% higher at 0.94 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zenith sold a 51% interest in the issued, allotted, outstanding and fully paid-up share capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zenith Energy Netherlands BV, for a "nominal" consideration.

The exact price of the sale was not disclosed.

Zenith Netherlands is currently dormant, and has no assets.

"We are pleased to welcome a new strategic financial investor in Zenith Netherlands, a company we shall use to pursue potentially highly prospective future acquisition opportunities on a joint venture basis," said Chief Executive Officer Andrea Cattaneo.

"The board looks forward with enthusiasm to updating shareholders on several fronts in due course."

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.05% 457.55 Real-time Quote.0.38%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.17% 152.85 Real-time Quote.0.14%
ZENITH ENERGY LTD. 21.19% 0.9695 Delayed Quote.0.00%
