(Alliance News) - Zenith Energy Ltd on Tuesday provided an update on its electricity production at the Torrente Cigno concession in Italy for February and January.

For the two months, a cumulative total net revenue of around EUR313,000 was recorded by the Calgary, Canada-based energy company with production, exploration and development assets in Africa and Europe.

It produced around 1,015 megawatt hours of electricity in January, followed by around 929 megawatt hours in February.

Electricity prices averaged around EUR165 per megawatt hour during January, followed by EUR156 in February.

Zenith Energy added its current net production costs remain fixed at around EUR35,000 per month.

Shares in Zenith Energy were up 5.1% to 0.50 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

