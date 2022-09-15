Zenith Investment : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
15.09.2022 13:48:52 (local time)
Company: Zenith Investment Holding AD-Sofia (0Z4A)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Zenith Investment Holding AD (0Z4A), ISIN BG2100018170.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
Disclaimer
Zenith Investment Holding AD published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:39:04 UTC.