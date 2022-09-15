Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Zenith Investment Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZNTH   BG1100104980

ZENITH INVESTMENT HOLDING AD

(ZNTH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-11
7.800 BGN    0.00%
Zenith Investment : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

09/15/2022 | 09:40am EDT
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 15.09.2022 13:48:52 (local time)

Company: Zenith Investment Holding AD-Sofia (0Z4A)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Zenith Investment Holding AD (0Z4A), ISIN BG2100018170.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Zenith Investment Holding AD published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart ZENITH INVESTMENT HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Zenith Investment Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Rumen Valeri Panaitov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENITH INVESTMENT HOLDING AD4.00%1
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-24.75%50 030
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.47%23 475
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.55%10 821
HAL TRUST-16.20%10 596
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-20.28%9 261