Zenith Investment : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

15.09.2022 13:48:52 (local time)

Company: Zenith Investment Holding AD-Sofia (0Z4A)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Zenith Investment Holding AD (0Z4A), ISIN BG2100018170.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

