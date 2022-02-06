Zenith Minerals : Drilling Commenced on High-Grade Kalitan Feeder Zone

DRILLING COMMENCED ON HIGH-GRADE KALITAN FEEDER ZONE - EARAHEEDY ZINC PROJECT

RC drilling has commenced on the recently discovered Kalitan Feeder Zone which has been designed to infill and extend the shallow high- grade sulphide Zn-Pb mineralisation which has been defined over a length of 2.3km and remains open along strike and at depth.

Diamond drilling has concurrently commenced, and will target other high-grade sulphide Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation styles deeper in the Kalitan Feeder Zone.

Drill assays for 50% of the 50,000m drill program completed in 2021 remain pending, including completed holes EHRC129, 361, 408, and 420, which are interpreted to intersect the Kalitan Feeder Zone.

The Discovery of the Kalitan High-Grade Zinc Feeder Zone was announced to ASX on 31 January 2022. Key points of this discovery include:

High-grade feeder fault mineralisation lies below the recently discovered flat-lying, extensive (4.1km long x 1.9km wide) Chinook zinc-lead mineralisation.

Recent drilling returned the best drill intersection in the project to date:

51m @ 4.76% Zn+Pb from 82m (EHRC370)

incl 20m @ 8.78% Zn+Pb, 11.7 g/t Ag

incl 8m @ 14.61% Zn+Pb, 17.7 g/t Ag

The wide high-grade zinc intercept in hole EHRC370 is in addition to those recently announced to ASX on the 21st December 2021, within the Kalitan Zone, including EHRC136 which was drilled 850m to the southeast. That returned:

10m @ 6.57% Zn + Pb, 16.24 g/t Ag from 200m, within broad zone of 84m @ 1.84% Zn+Pb to end of hole.

Geological evidence supports potential for the discovery of additional large-scaleCu-Zn-Pb-Ag deposits in prospective rock sequences below current drilling depths. This is the target of current diamond drilling.

Today our Earaheedy joint venture partner, Rumble Resources noted that

"Since the shallow large-scale Chinook discovery in April 2021, a 50,000m scoping drill program has uncovered a rapidly expanding world class scale Zn- Pb-Ag-Cu base metal system, with the drilling continuing to make near surface large-scale & high-grade discoveries along with identifying new large scale deposit type targets at depth, confirming the province-scale base metal potential at Earaheedy".

Commenting on the start of the 2022 Earaheedy joint venture work program CEO Mick Clifford said: "I am very pleased that Rumble have moved quickly to aggressively scope out the scale of the thick, high-grade zinc-leadmineralisation identified in the Kalitan Zone. The planned work programs will ensure there is