Zenith Minerals : Drilling Confirms Lithium & Tantalum at Waratah Well

DRILLING CONFIRMS WIDESPREAD LITHIUM &

TANTALUM AT WARATAH WELL

An initial phase of 7 wide-spaced (1km spacing) RC drill holes have now been completed at the Waratah Well project in Western Australia. The project forms part of the Zenith Lithium Joint Venture with EV Metals Group.

Drilling confirmed the presence of widespread lithium bearing pegmatite dykes over a 4km zone, open to the north and east under soil cover.

Individual holes intersected up to 21 cumulative metres of pegmatite, with individual pegmatites up to 11 metres in thickness.

Four holes, over a 4km long zone, intersected strongly anomalous lithium, with the two north-western most holes returning:

ZWWRC004 - 12m @ 0.30% Li 2 O

O ZWWRC002 - 8m @ 0.22% Li 2 O

O Mineralisation is a mixture of holmquistite and trilithionite (refer to discussion for details)

The area north and east of the lithium mineralised drill holes 004, 002, 003 and 006 is soil covered with no outcrop. This area is now a priority for testing with fences of shallow RC drill holes planned to test for pegmatites under the soil cover. The program is anticipated to commence in March - April upon completion of heritage clearances.

Commenting on the Waratah Well drill program CEO Mick Clifford said:

"The first pass wide-spaced reconnaissance RC drill program at Waratah Well has thrown up some significant lithium drill results, albeit the mineralogy is unexpected. Although neither holmquistite or trilithionite were the target mineral species they do indicate there is abundant lithium within the Waratah Well pegmatites, so much so that lithium mineralisation is pervading out into the basalt host rock and depositing as holmquistite. These 1km spaced drill holes have given us some significant technical insights into the Waratah Well lithium potential and we'll now target the areas further north and east of the most lithium enriched drill holes where the pegmatites disappear under soil cover.

The drill program confirms a very large, prospective lithium, caesium, tantalum pegmatite field is present at Waratah Well."

Technical Discussion on Drill Results

A total of 7 effective RC drill holes were completed at Waratah Well (ZWWRC001 to 008, note hole 001 was re-drilled as hole 005 due to technical issues) in this recent campaign. The program was completed on a nominal 1km spacing to assess the zonation and mineralogy of the pegmatites, and to test beneath the relatively narrow, tantalum-rich pegmatites exposed at surface for larger lithium spodumene bearing bodies.

Drilling confirmed the presence of widespread pegmatite dykes with individual holes intersecting multiple intervals, up to 21 cumulative metres of pegmatite, with individual pegmatite dykes up to 11 metres in thickness.