Zenith Minerals : Dulcie Far North Gold Mineralisation Extends Over 1km

DULCIE FAR NORTH GOLD MINERALISATION EXTENDS OVER 1KM - SPLIT ROCKS PROJECT

In addition to the recent announcement (ASX Release 13-Jan-22) that Zenith is refocusing on lithium, backed by new joint ventures with the EV Metals Group (EVM), the Company reports drill results from one of its existing gold projects, Split Rocks, located in Western Australia.

New results from the first 50 holes, from a recently completed 150-hole aircore/slimline RC drill program testing multiple targets have now been received. New results from Dulcie Far North, one of 6 prospects tested in the late 2021 drill program, show continuity of gold mineralised trends in the near surface, over a strike of approximately 1km north-south.

Initial 4m composite assay results from this aircore/slimline RC drilling at Dulcie Far North, include:

12m @ 2.9 g/t Au

8m @ 1.8 g/t Au, including 4m @ 3.1 g/t Au

8m @ 1.7 g/t Au, including 4m @ 2.8 g/t Au

3m @ 2.8 g/t Au

In addition, a further 7 shallow drill holes ended in gold mineralisation grading >0.4 g/t Au.

New results are in addition to those released in September 2021 for Dulcie Far North (ASX Release 30-Sep-21), that included:

4m @ 10.2 g/t Au (eoh), incl 2m @ 19.8 g/t Au (eoh)

9m @ 1.8 g/t Au incl 2m @ 6.2 g/t Au

8m @ 1.1 g/t Au incl 2m @ 3.2 g/t Au, and

Assay results for a further 100 holes from the adjoining Dulcie North, Scott's Grey, Water Bore, British Hills East & Estrela prospects are still awaited.

RC drilling is planned to resume in late January 2022 to better define and extend gold mineralisation in the bedrock at Dulcie Far North as well as at Dulcie Laterite Pit, Dulcie North, & Water Bore.

This follow-up RC drill program focused on gold may be expanded pending results from Scott's Grey, British Hills East & Estrela.

Commenting on the Split Rocks drill results, CEO Mick Clifford said: "We are very pleased that drilling from one of our existing gold projects, Split Rocks, has continued to deliver highly encouraging results with further near surface gold mineralisation intersected at Dulcie Far North. These new results are from the first batch we have received from the large drill program completed late last year, assays from a further 100 holes are still outstanding. The new results better define the zone of near surface gold mineralisation at Dulcie Far North and set up targets for deeper RC drill testing in the bedrock. We are fortunate to have an RC drill rig booked to commence work at Split Rocks in late January and look forward to continued gold exploration success on this project."