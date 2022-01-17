Log in
Zenith Minerals : Dulcie Far North Gold Mineralisation Extends Over 1km

01/17/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18th January 2022

only

Corporate Details

Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC)

use

ABN: 96 119 397 938

323.1M*

Issued Shares

Unlisted options

14.5M

Mkt. Cap. ($0.39)

A$126M

Cash (30th Sep 21)

A$6.2M*

Equities (30th Sep 21) A$8.3M

Debt

Nil

Excludes EVM placement of 20M*

shares raising A$6M as announced

13-Jan-22.

personal

Our Vision

Directors

Michael Clifford

Director-CEO

Stan Macdonald

Non-Exec Director

Julian Goldsworthy Non-Exec Director

Nicholas Ong

Co Sec

Nick Bishop………..CFO

Major Shareholders

Directors

3.4%

HSBC Custody. Nom.

9.4%

Citicorp Nom

9.0%

BNP Paribas. Nom.

5.8%

Granich

3.7%

Zenith has a vision to maximise

shareholder

value

through superior

For

generation

and

exploration

p oject

activities.

Focus is on 100% owned Zenith

projects,

whilst partners

progress

multiple additional opportunities, using

third party funds.

Contact Us

Level 2, 33 Ord Street

WEST PERTH WA 6005

PO Box 1426

WEST PERTH WA 6872

Telephone:

(08) 9226 1110

Email:info@zenithminerals.com.au

Web:www.zenithminerals.com.au

DULCIE FAR NORTH GOLD MINERALISATION EXTENDS OVER 1KM - SPLIT ROCKS PROJECT

In addition to the recent announcement (ASX Release 13-Jan-22) that Zenith is refocusing on lithium, backed by new joint ventures with the EV Metals Group (EVM), the Company reports drill results from one of its existing gold projects, Split Rocks, located in Western Australia.

New results from the first 50 holes, from a recently completed 150-hole aircore/slimline RC drill program testing multiple targets have now been received. New results from Dulcie Far North, one of 6 prospects tested in the late 2021 drill program, show continuity of gold mineralised trends in the near surface, over a strike of approximately 1km north-south.

Initial 4m composite assay results from this aircore/slimline RC drilling at Dulcie Far North, include:

  • 12m @ 2.9 g/t Au
  • 8m @ 1.8 g/t Au, including 4m @ 3.1 g/t Au
  • 8m @ 1.7 g/t Au, including 4m @ 2.8 g/t Au
  • 3m @ 2.8 g/t Au
  • In addition, a further 7 shallow drill holes ended in gold mineralisation grading >0.4 g/t Au.

New results are in addition to those released in September 2021 for Dulcie Far North (ASX Release 30-Sep-21), that included:

  • 4m @ 10.2 g/t Au (eoh), incl 2m @ 19.8 g/t Au (eoh)
  • 9m @ 1.8 g/t Au incl 2m @ 6.2 g/t Au
  • 8m @ 1.1 g/t Au incl 2m @ 3.2 g/t Au, and

Assay results for a further 100 holes from the adjoining Dulcie North, Scott's Grey, Water Bore, British Hills East & Estrela prospects are still awaited.

RC drilling is planned to resume in late January 2022 to better define and extend gold mineralisation in the bedrock at Dulcie Far North as well as at Dulcie Laterite Pit, Dulcie North, & Water Bore.

This follow-up RC drill program focused on gold may be expanded pending results from Scott's Grey, British Hills East & Estrela.

Commenting on the Split Rocks drill results, CEO Mick Clifford said: "We are very pleased that drilling from one of our existing gold projects, Split Rocks, has continued to deliver highly encouraging results with further near surface gold mineralisation intersected at Dulcie Far North. These new results are from the first batch we have received from the large drill program completed late last year, assays from a further 100 holes are still outstanding. The new results better define the zone of near surface gold mineralisation at Dulcie Far North and set up targets for deeper RC drill testing in the bedrock. We are fortunate to have an RC drill rig booked to commence work at Split Rocks in late January and look forward to continued gold exploration success on this project."

Split Rocks Project - Background on Gold Potential

A major targeting exercise by the Company's geological team initially identified 12 high-quality gold drill targets at Split Rocks, subsequently expanded to 18 targets in the north-eastern sector of the Company's project area (refer to ZNC ASX Release 2-Sept-20).

Drilling to date has tested 14 targets with outstanding first pass results returned to date at 6 prospects (ASX Releases 5-Aug-20, 2-Sep-20, 19-Oct-20, 28-Oct-20, 15-Jan-21, 11-Mar-21, 21-Apr-21, 24-Jun-21, 13-Jul-21,30- Sep-21):

  1. Dulcie North: 32m @ 9.4 g/t Au, incl 9m @ 31.4 g/t Au o Dulcie Laterite Pit:
    • 2m @ 14.5 g/t Au, incl. 1m @ 20.8 g/t Au,
    • 18m @ 2.0 g/t Au (EOH) incl. 1m @ 23.7 g/t Au
    • 14m @ 3.5 g/t Au
    • 3m @ 17.9 g/t Au

use

o Estrela Prospect: 2m @ 9.8 g/t Au

o Dulcie Far North: 5m @ 5.6 g/t Au incl. 4m @ 6.8 g/t Au, 4m @ 10.2 g/t Au

o

Water Bore: 3m @ 6.6 g/t Au

o

Scott's Grey: 8m @ 4.1 g/t Au, 12m @ 1.7 g/t Au

Infill and extensional slimline RC/aircore drilling (150 holes) has recently been completed at Dulcie Far North, Dulcie

North, Scott's Grey, British Hills East and Water Bore with assay results awaited for the latter 5 prospects. New results from Dulcie Far North, one of 6 prospects drill tested in the program, show continuity of gold mineralised trends in the near surface, over a strike of approximately 1km north-south (refer to Figures 2 - 4 and Tables 1 & 2).

RC drilling on the significant near surface gold results at the 4 Dulcie targets, Dulcie Laterite Pit, Dulcie North, Dulcie Far North & Water Bore are planned with a rig booked to commence drilling in late January 2022.

Note Zenith retains gold rights at Dulcie Far North, Dulcie North, Dulcie Laterite Pit Zone and Scott's Grey below 6m, subject to the Dulcie option agreement (refer to ASX Release 21-Mar-19).

For

Figure 1: Figure 1- Split Rocks Project Location Map Showing Zenith tenements, Dulcie Heap Leach Gold Operation

(DHLGO*) Prospect and Regional Gold Endowment. (*Gold rights below 6m subject to option agreement).

For personal use only

Figure 2: Split Rocks Project Gold Targets and Significant RC - Aircore Drill Results (yellow captions) showing gold

drill targets, and areas of Recent Drilling

For personal use only

Figure 3: Dulcie Far North Plan Showing Significant Gold Drilling Results

For personal use only

Figure 4: Dulcie Far North Cross Section Showing Significant Gold Drilling Results

Table 1: Split Rocks Significant Drill Results

Hole ID

Interval

Au

From (m)

To (m)

Grade

(m)

(g/t)

ZAC419A

NSR

ZAC420

NSR

ZAC421

NSR

ZAC422

NSR

ZAC423

NSR

ZAC424

0

4

4

2.0

and

62

65 (eoh)

3

0.8

ZAC425

0

4

4

0.6

and

52

56

4

1.7

ZAC426

24

36

12

2.9

ZAC427

40

48

8

1.0

ZAC428

64

72 (eoh)

8

0.9

incl

64

68

4

1.4

ZAC429

75

78 (eoh)

3

0.4

ZAC430

NSR

ZAC431

36

40

4

1.2

ZAC432

4

8

4

0.6

and

44

48

4

0.9

and

63

66 (eoh)

3

0.4

ZAC433

24

36

12

0.9

incl

24

28

4

1.5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zenith Minerals Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
