Zenith Minerals : Further High-Grade and Continuous Mineralisation At Chinook

Numerous new >2% Zn + Pb drill results have highlighted the strong continuity of the Zn-Pb mineralisation within the large 4.1km by 1.9km mineralised footprint of Chinook, that remains open in all directions. Recent significant drill hole intersections include:

540m to the southeast of EHRC136 that returned 10m @ 6.57% Zn + Pb within a broader zone of 37m @ 3.25% Zn + Pb, 7.18 g/t Ag (ASX Release 21-Dec-21).

The hole is 300m northwest along strike of EHRC370 which returned a previously reported intersection of 20m @ 8.78% Zn + Pb including 8m

New results from the Kalitan high-grade feeder zone, located along the northeast margin of the Chinook mineralisation zone, returned further high-grade zinc- lead results, including drill hole EHRC360:

Assays for over 40% of the 50,000m Earaheedy drill program completed in 2021 remain outstanding, including 3 new holes into the Kalitan high- grade feeder structure.

New drilling results demonstrate the high-grade and continuous nature of mineralisation at Chinook.

Mineralisation style is flat lying near surface - like that at the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag discovery, where drilling is ongoing. Results include:

A new Zn-Pb mineralised zone intersected on one key drill section and in sparse step-out drilling, covering an initial footprint of 1.7km x 1km, remining open in all directions.

Following the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu sulphide discovery in April 2021, broad spaced 500m x 100m scoping drilling defined a very large shallow flat lying 4.1km x 1.9km mineralised footprint that remains open in all directions. Later in 2021, Rumble commenced infill drilling on a 200m x 100m grid, with the deposit showing strong grade continuity and multiple large high-gradeZn-Pb zones (ASX Release 21-Feb-22), including:

Within the broader region, Zenith in its own right controls 100km of prospective mineralised strike which also has the potential to contain multiple large tonnage Zn - Pb deposits (Figure 1).

In April 2021 the EJV partners each announced a major Zinc-Lead Discovery with 'Tier 1' potential at the Earaheedy Project (refer ASX Release 19-Apr-21) and followed this up announcing a Large Sedex Style System Emerging at the Earaheedy Project (ASX Release 25-May-21). There are 2 main prospects within the EJV, Chinook and Magazine that lie 12km apart which are now joined by mineralisation at Tonka, Navajoh and in a Feeder Fault below the Chinook mineralisation.

personalZenith Minerals Ltd (ASX: ZNC) owns a 25% free carried interest in the EJV whilst Rumble owns 75%. The project area (E69/3464) covers the contact between the overlying Frere Iron Formation and underlying Yelma Formation of the

developments on the four exciting zinc-lead discoveries made in 2021, within the joint venture project area." For further details on today's results refer to the appended RTR ASX Release dated 21 February 2022.

C mmenting on the latest drill results from the Earaheedy JV, CEO Mick Clifford said: "I am very pleased to report that new results from an ongoing drilling campaign have again returned thick, high-grade zinc-leadmineralisation at the Kalitan Zone. In addition, the new extensional and infill drill results from the Chinook deposit used monstrate the high-gradeand continuous nature of mineralisation. With assays for over 40% of the 50,000m Earaheedy drill program completed in 2021 still outstanding, we look forward to reporting on further exciting

Diamond core drilling to test the feeder structures in the underlying Purple Shale and Iroquois

RC infill and extension drilling to further delineate the shallow high-gradeZn-Pb mineralisation in

Mineralised zone discovered at Navajoh, located 4km southeast of the recent Tonka Discovery (ASX Release 13-Dec- 21). First pass drilling on a single traverse intersected significant flat lying Zn-Pb-Ag sulphide mineralisation, like that at the Chinook and Tonka Prospects. New drilling results include:

Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag deposits below the extensive, flat-lying, unconformity style mineralisation discovered to date, at Chinook, Tonka and Navajoh.

10m @ 6.57% Zn + Pb, 16.24 g/t Ag from 200m, within broad zone of 84m @ 1.84% Zn+Pb to end of hole

Interpreted high-grade feeder fault mineralisation intersected below the recently discovered flat-lying, extensive (4.1km ong x 1.9km wide) Chinook zinc-lead mineralisation (ASX Releases 13-Dec-21,31-Jan-22 and 21-Feb-22). Currently defined over 2.3km strike length. Drill results include:

ABOUT ZENITH

In addition to its lithium assets at Split Rocks and Waratah Well, part of the Zenith Lithium Joint Venture with EV Metals Group, Zenith Minerals Limited has a portfolio of gold and base metal assets in Western Australia and Queensland.

onlyA new major zinc discovery at Earaheedy in Western Australia is to be fast tracked with extensive accelerated exploration programs underpinned by a recent $40M capital raising by partner Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (ASX Releases 28-Apr-21,2-Jun-21,8-Jun-21,18-Oct-21,13-Dec-21,21-Dec-21,31-Jan-22 and 21-Feb-22).

In Queensland an Inferred Mineral Resource 2.57Mt @ 1.76% Cu, 2.01% Zn, 0.24g/t Au & 9.6g/t Ag (ASX Release 15-Feb-15) underpins the Company's Develin Creek massive copper-zinc sulphide project. Recent 2021 drilling intersected massive copper-zinc sulphides at 2 new prospects, Wilsons North & Snook, a

uset stament to the prospective nature of the extensive landholdings.

At Red Mountain in Queensland, drilling programs are planned to follow-up the high-grade near surface gold and silver intersected in Zenith's maiden & subsequent drill programs (ASX Releases 3-Aug-20 & 13-Oct-20,9-Nov-20,21-Jan-21 and 19-May-21).

Drilling returned high-grade near surface gold mineralisation at multiple targets in the Split Rocks gold project

in the Western Australian goldfields (ASX Release 5-Aug-20,2-Sep-20,19-Oct-20,28-Oct-20,15-Jan-21, 11- personalMar-21,21-Apr-21,24-Jun-21,30-Sep-21 and 18-Jan-22).

To allow the Zenith team to focus on EV-metal project generative activities, it is planned that the non- EV-metal projects, including base metals and gold assets will be demerged into one or more new companies to be listed on ASX. Any such demerger will be subject to ZNC Board approval, tax advice favourable to the Company, shareholder, ASX, ASIC and other regulatory approvals. ZNC shareholders to benefit by way of an in-specie distribution of the shares in the new listed vehicle/s. Further updates and information on the Demerger will be provided by Zenith in due course (ASX Release 13-Jan-22).

Competent Persons Statement

ForThe information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Michael Clifford, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and an employee of Zenith Minerals Limited. Mr Clifford has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Clifford consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Material ASX Releases Previously Released

The Company has released all material information that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Reserves, Economic Studies and Production for the Company's Projects on a continuous basis to the ASX and in compliance with JORC 2012. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the content of this ASX release and that the material assumptions and technical parameters remain unchanged.