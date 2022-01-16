Zenith Minerals : January 2022 Investor Presentation

EVM to spend a minimum of A$7M on exploration on the projects, in 24 months, before being able to voluntarily withdraw provided that if EVM does not complete a feasibility study within 24 months it will be deemed to have withdrawn and will not earn an interest in the project lithium rights.

EVM must arrange all financing for the development, construction and commissioning of any future mine including Zenith's share. Zenith must repay its proportionate share of the project finance including interest from the sale of its proportionate share of minerals produced.

On and from completion of a feasibility study, Zenith and EVM will form a joint venture in respect of the project lithium rights. EVM will sole fund expenditure to a decision to mine, following which the parties will be required to fund future joint venture expenditure in accordance with their respective percentage shares.

EVM may earn a 60% interest in the lithium rights in two initial 100% owned Zenith projects Waratah Well and Split Rocks by sole funding the completion of a feasibility study within 24 months, with Zenith retaining a 40% project share.

Drill testing of three large, lithium pegmatite targets on the Split Rocks joint venture ground is planned to commence in early 2022 on finalisation of drill permits: Dulcie, Rio and British Hills East.

Key lithium target is to drill for blind lithium spodumene mineralisation beneath the tantalum bearing dykes a geological architecture like that noted at the Bald Hills lithium mine (formerly owned by ASX:TAW).

Lithium Assets Non-Lithium Assets • Earaheedy 25% free carry to BFS EVM JV • Develin Creek - Cu-Zn Split Rocks - Li • Split Rocks - Gold Waratah Well - Li • Red Mountain - Gold New Opportunities • Cowarra Option - Gold

*To allow the Zenith team to focus on EV-metal project generative activities, it is planned that the non-EV-metal projects, including base metals and gold assets will be demerged into one or more new companies to be listed on ASX. Any such demerger will be subject to ZNC Board approval, tax advice favourable to the Company, shareholder, ASX, ASIC and other regulatory approvals. ZNC

hareholders to benefit by way of an in-specie distribution of the shares in the new listed vehicle/s. Further updates and information on the Demerger will be provided by Zenith in due course. (ZNC ASX Release 13-Jan-22)