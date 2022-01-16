Zenith Minerals : January 2022 Investor Presentation
01/16/2022 | 05:05pm EST
ersonal use only
I N V E S T O R
P R E S E N TAT I O N
1 7 J a n u a r y 2 0 2 2
E V M L i t h i u m J o i n t V e n t u r e
Z N C - E V M L i t h i u m J o i n t Ve n t u r e
onlyuse ersonal*For d tails refer to ZNC ASX Release13-Jan-22
*Key commercial terms of the new lithium joint venture includes:
EVM may earn a 60% interest in the lithium rights in two initial 100% owned Zenith projects Waratah Well and Split Rocks by sole funding the completion of a feasibility study within 24 months, with Zenith retaining a 40% project share.
On and from completion of a feasibility study, Zenith and EVM will form a joint venture in respect of the project lithium rights. EVM will sole fund expenditure to a decision to mine, following which the parties will be required to fund future joint venture expenditure in accordance with their respective percentage shares.
EVM must arrange all financing for the development, construction and commissioning of any future mine including Zenith's share. Zenith must repay its proportionate share of the project finance including interest from the sale of its proportionate share of minerals produced.
EVM to spend a minimum of A$7M on exploration on the projects, in 24 months, before being able to voluntarily withdraw provided that if EVM does not complete a feasibility study within 24 months it will be deemed to have withdrawn and will not earn an interest in the project lithium rights.
2
S p l i t Ro c k s L i t h i u m
onlyuse ersonalFurth r details refer to ZNC ASX Release13-Jan-22
Landholdings of ~660 sqkm in the Forrestania greenstone belt - Western Australia
Emerging lithium district is host to SQM- Wesfarmers Mt Holland/Earl Grey lithium deposit containing a Measured, Indicated & Inferred Mineral Resource of 189Mt @ 1.5%
Li2O (66Mt @ 1.58% Li2O Measured, 106Mt @ 1.52% Li2O Indicated and 17Mt @ 1.11% Li2O Inferred) (reported in KDR:ASX Release 19- Mar-2018).
Drill testing of three large, lithium pegmatite targets on the Split Rocks joint venture ground is planned to commence in early 2022 on finalisation of drill permits: Dulcie, Rio and British Hills East.
3
Wa ra t a h We l l L i t h i u m
onlyuse ersonalFurth r details refer to ZNC ASX Release13-Jan-22
Located 190km east of Geraldton in Western Australia
Tantalum & locally lithium bearing pegmatite sills and dykes crop out over a 3km x 2km area
Pegmatite thickness from 0.5m to 21m (refer to ZNC ASX Releases 27-Apr-18,30-Apr-20 and 3- Nov-21):
Lithium rock sample grades to 2.09% Li2O in the north-western portion of the target area.
High-gradetantalum in surface rocks incl: 995, 1007, 1166 and 1221 ppm Ta2O5.
Key lithium target is to drill for blind lithium spodumene mineralisation beneath the tantalum bearing dykes a geological architecture like that noted at the Bald Hills lithium mine (formerly owned by ASX:TAW).
4
Z N C - D e m e r g e r o f N o n - l i t h i u m A s s e t s *
only
$6M placement**
in ZNC
30M shares @ $0.30
(20% premium to 10 DVWAP)
use
Lithium Assets
Non-Lithium Assets
• Earaheedy 25% free carry to BFS
EVM JV
• Develin Creek - Cu-Zn
Split Rocks - Li
• Split Rocks - Gold
Waratah Well - Li
•
Red Mountain - Gold
New Opportunities
• Cowarra Option - Gold
•
Others
*To allow the Zenith team to focus on EV-metal project generative activities, it is planned that the non-EV-metal projects, including base metals and gold assets will be demerged into one or more new companies to be listed on ASX. Any such demerger will be subject to ZNC Board approval, tax advice favourable to the Company, shareholder, ASX, ASIC and other regulatory approvals. ZNC
hareholders to benefit by way of an in-specie distribution of the shares in the new listed vehicle/s. Further updates and information on the Demerger will be provided by Zenith in due course. (ZNC ASX Release 13-Jan-22)
**Furth r details refer to ZNC ASX Release 13-Jan-22
5
ersonal
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Zenith Minerals Limited published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 22:04:01 UTC.