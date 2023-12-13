Zenith Minerals Limited advised that Mr. Andrew Grove has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 14 December 2023. Andrew has over 30 years technical, commercial, corporate, and financial experience in the global resources sector. He was most recently Managing Director at Chesser Resources Limited where he elicited a successful takeover by Fortuna Silver Mines with a 95% premium.

Prior to that he was the Group General Manager Business Development and Investor Relations at Perseus Mining Limited. Andrew also spent 14 years at Macquarie Bank as Division Director - Mining Finance and Risk Management. He held technical roles at Areva NC, Mines and Resources Australia and at Acacia Resources Limited.

He holds a Masters in Mineral Economics and a Bachelor of Engineering (Minerals Exploration and Mining geology).