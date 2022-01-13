Zenith Minerals : Major New Lithium Joint Venture With EV Metals Group
01/13/2022 | 03:31am EST
13th January 2022
only
Corporate Details
Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC)
ABN: 96 119 397 938
I sued Shares
323.1M
Unlisted options
14.5M
Mkt. Cap. ($0.29)
A$93.7M
Cash (30th Sep 21)
A$6.2M
Equities (30th
Sep 21) A$8.3M
use
Nil
Debt
Directors
Michael Clifford
Director-CEO
Stan Macdonald
Non-Exec Director
Julian Goldsworthy Non-Exec Director
Nicholas Ong
Co Sec
Nick Bishop………..CFO
Major Shareholders
Directors
3.4%
HSBC Custody. Nom.
9.4%
Citicorp Nom
9.0%
BNP Paribas. Nom.
5.8%
Granich
3.7%
personal
Our Vision
Zenith has a vision to maximise
shareholder
value
through superior
project
generation
and
exploration
activities.
Focus is on 100% owned Zenith
projects,
whilst partners
progress
multiple additional opportunities using
third party funds.
For
Contact Us
Level 2, 33 Ord Street
WEST PERTH WA 6005
PO Box 1426
WEST PERTH WA 6872
Telephone:
(08) 9226 1110
Email:info@zenithminerals.com.au
Web:www.zenithminerals.com.au
MAJOR NEW LITHIUM JOINT VENTURE
WITH EV METALS GROUP
Zenith to refocus on lithium, and related EV-metals, backed by a new joint venture with the EV Metals Group (EVM).
Key commercial terms of the new lithium joint venture includes:
EVM may earn a 60% interest in the lithium rights in two initial 100% owned Zenith projects Waratah Well and Split Rocks by sole funding the completion of a feasibility study within 24 months, with Zenith retaining a 40% project share.
On and from completion of a feasibility study, Zenith and EVM will form a joint venture in respect of the project lithium rights. EVM will sole fund expenditure to a decision to mine, following which the parties will be required to fund future joint venture expenditure in accordance with their respective percentage shares.
EVM must arrange all financing for the development, construction and commissioning of any future mine including Zenith's share. Zenith must repay its proportionate share of the project finance including interest from the sale of its proportionate share of minerals produced.
EVM to spend a minimum of A$7M on exploration on the projects, in 24 months, before being able to voluntarily withdraw provided that if EVM does not complete a feasibility study within 24 months it will be deemed to have withdrawn and will not earn an interest in the project lithium rights.
The agreement includes a new joint venture over Zenith's Split Rocks and Waratah Well projects in Western Australia, as well as a non- exclusive right to bring additional projects to the joint venture by either party, to explore for lithium/EV metals.
EVM or its nominee to subscribe for 20,000,000 ordinary ZNC shares
$0.30 cents per share (representing a premium of 20% above the VWAP for ZNC shares for the preceding 10 Business Days) to raise A$6M (Placement), with funds applied to source new lithium opportunities, near term advancement of its gold and base metals portfolio and towards working capital. Shares will be issued under the Company's ASXLR 7.1A placement capacity. Settlement of the placement will take place on or about Monday, 17 January 2022. The Placement funds are not joint venture funds and can be deployed at Zenith's discretion.
• To allow the Zenith team to focus on EV-metal project generative activities, it is planned that the non-EV-metal projects, including base metals and gold assets will be demerged into one or more
only
new companies to be listed on ASX. Any such demerger will be subject to ZNC Board approval,
tax advice favourable to the Company, shareholder, ASX, ASIC and other regulatory approvals.
ZNC shareholders to benefit by way of an in-specie distribution of the shares in the new listed
vehicle/s. Further updates and information on the Demerger will be provided by Zenith in due
course.
C mmenting on the new lithium joint venture, CEO Michael Clifford said: "I am delighted that Zenith has
been able to team up with EVM to unlock the lithium potential of its Split Rocks and Waratah Well projects. The arrangement goes much deeper than just the joint venture on these two existing Zenith projects, Split
Rocks and Waratah Well, with the parties also agreeing to jointly assess new lithium/ EV-metal opportunities usethroughout Australia where commercially appropriate to do so".
"The new joint venture arrangement plays to the project generation strengths of the Zenith team, matching this
up with the very strong commercial and engineering capability of the EVM group. The arrangement puts Zenith in a unique position to build a significant lithium business in conjunction with EVM".
"Regarding the existing gold and base metals assets, EVM has agreed to provide their commercial and legal
support to spinout these assets into one or more new listed entities. With EVM's financial backing and appropriate human resourcing we have a pathway to unlocking the value of Zenith's project portfolio."
Michael Naylor, Managing Director of EVM, added: "Zenith is an ideal strategic partner for EVM and this is the logical first transaction for our wholly-owned subsidiary Australian Lithium Alliance, part of a broader strategic initiative we have launched alongside this transaction.
ABOUT EVM
EV Metals Group (EVM) is focused on becoming a global leader in battery chemicals and technology for a clean energy future. EVM will produce high purity chemicals and cathode active materials required in echargeable lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. We are committed to clean energy for future generations.
EVM's aim is to build a global battery chemicals and technology business which is now at the stage of
completing front end engineering and design for the development of the world's first integrated Battery
Chemicals Complex in Yanbu Industrial City in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
personal
ZNC-EVM LITHIUM JOINT VENTURE
Key commercial terms of the joint venture include:
•
EVM may earn a 60% interest in two initial 100% owned Zenith projects Waratah Well and Split
For
Rocks by sole funding Zenith is free carried to completion of a feasibility study, with Zenith retaining a
40% project share
•
EVM must arrange all financing for the development, construction and commissioning of the mine
including Zenith's share. Zenith must repay its proportionate share of the project finance including
interest from the sale of its proportionate share of minerals produced. Details of capital expenditure
debt repayments including deadlines will be the subject of a future detailed production joint venture and
financing agreement, yet to be negotiated.
•
EVM to spend a minimum of A$7M on exploration on the Split Rocks or Waratah Well projects, or on
any new projects that the parties mutually agree to bring under the joint venture, in 24 months, before
EVM may voluntarily withdraw from the joint venture on 30 days' notice, provided that if EVM does not
complete a feasibility study within 24 months it will be deemed to have withdrawn and will not earn an
interest in the project lithium rights.
•
EVM has total discretion on how expenditure is spent on joint venture projects.
•
If EVM fails to complete a feasibility study within 24 months from the date of this agreement then EVM
will have deemed to have withdrawn and this agreement will terminate.
•
The agreement includes a new lithium rights joint venture over Zenith's Split Rocks and Waratah Well
only•
projects in Western Australia (Figures 1 - 3) and encompasses an area of influence (AOI) that extends
in a circle with a diameter of 50km from the centre of each project area. If either party wishes to acquire
a tenement within the AOI it must first offer the other party the right to acquire its respective joint venture
interest within that tenement.
Zenith retains non-lithium metal rights on the two projects, Split Rocks and Waratah Well.
•
Each party has a non-exclusive right to bring additional projects to the joint venture, to explore for
use
lithium/EV metals. Should the parties mutually agree to bring new projects into the lithium joint venture
the above terms will apply, subject to each party funding their pro-rata cost of any initial acquisition.
Should any additional project be acquired where the percentage ownership of the joint venture totals
less than 100%, then the joint venture partners will own that share on a 60:40 basis, (EVM - 60% : ZNC
- 40%).
•
The agreement is subject to a number of other industry standard clauses and conditions such as: force
personal
majeure, legal jurisdiction, warranties, confidentiality and GST with the joint venture terms and
conditions of a more formal replacement agreement being consistent with the Energy and Resources
Law Association (AMPLA) model Exploration 2 Party Farmin JV Agreement (Minerals) Approved
Version 2.
EVM AND THE FORWARD PROGRAM
•
Zenith has had numerous meetings with EVM over the past 2 months, including meetings with their
and financing will be required to be completed within a 24-month period,
•
Joint Venture activities are anticipated to commence shortly with exploration drill program planning
underway for the Waratah Well and Split Rocks projects. Any such future activity, should it be material,
will be the subject of future ASX releases.
Figure 1:ZNC-EVMJoint Venture Project Locations
onlyuse
personalSPLIT ROCKS PROJECT
Zenith has been systematically exploring the Split Rocks project, with landholdings of approximately 660 sqkm in the Forrestania greenstone belt, for lithium (Figure 2). This emerging lithium district is host to SQM- Wesfarmers Mt Holland/Earl Grey lithium deposit containing a Measured, Indicated & Inferred Mineral R source of 189Mt @ 1.5% Li2O (66Mt @ 1.58 %Li2O Measured, 106Mt @ 1.52% Li2O Indicated and 17Mt @ 1.11% Li2O Inferred) (reported in KDR:ASX Release 19-Mar-2018).
Drill testing of three large, lithium pegmatite targets on the Split Rocks joint venture ground is planned to commence in early 2022 on finalisation of drill permits: Dulcie, Rio and British Hills East.
The Dulcie pegmatite (located within E77/2388) has been the subject of previous Zenith drilling, intersecting a Forflat lying pegmatite up to 77m thick that remains open ended to the north where the pegmatite rock chemistry
shows higher levels of fractionation, a positive indicator for lithium fertility.
The Rio pegmatite is also a flat lying pegmatite, up to 65m thick, that has been intersected in 3 historic diamond drill holes. Drilling is planned to assess this pegmatite target that remains open in all directions.
At British Hills East, historic shallow, RAB and AC drilling intersected pegmatites over 2.7km of strike, with one hole intersecting 53m of pegmatite to end of hole.
In addition, several lithium surface anomalies generated by Zenith through limited soil and auger sampling in the central west and northern portions of the project area require drill testing. Large areas considered prospective around granite margins in the centre of the project area are yet to be screened by surface sampling. Surface sampling programs will kick off in early 2022 to assess these zones.
The Waratah Well Project is located approximately 20km northwest of the regional town of Yalgoo in the Murchison Region of Western Australia (Figure 1). The coastal town of Geraldton is situated 190km west of the project where a bulk port facility is used for the export of mining concentrates. In addition, the Dampier to ForBunbury Gas pipeline runs parallel to the Geraldton - Mt Magnet Road that lies immediately south of the project. Tantalum and locally lithium bearing pegmatite sills and dykes crop out over a 3km x 2km area with a range of dips from 600 to flat lying and thickness from 0.5m to 21m (Figure 3) - refer to ASX Release 27-Apr-18,30-Apr-
20 and 3-Nov-21):
• Lithium rock chip sample grades up to 2.09% Li2O in the north-western portion of the target area.
• At the north-eastern end of the pegmatite outcrop area 14 closely spaced stacked dykes occur where surface composite rock chip sampling has returned tantalum grades including 262, 299, 360, 366, 421 & 573 ppm Ta2O5; this zone is open ended to N, NE & SE where it runs under surface soil cover.
• A second area of dykes returned similarly high tantalum values such as 207, 250, 323, 518, 616, 1184 ppm Ta2O5.
• A third zone of narrower dykes occurs in the northwest of the pegmatite belt but with very high grades of 708, 995, 1007, 1166 and 1221 ppm Ta2O5.
The key lithium target is to drill for blind lithium spodumene mineralisation beneath the tantalum bearing dykes a geological architecture similar to that noted at the Bald Hills lithium mine (formerly owned by ASX:TAW).
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Zenith Minerals Limited published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:30:05 UTC.