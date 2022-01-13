Zenith Minerals : Major New Lithium Joint Venture With EV Metals Group

$0.30 cents per share (representing a premium of 20% above the VWAP for ZNC shares for the preceding 10 Business Days) to raise A$6M (Placement), with funds applied to source new lithium opportunities, near term advancement of its gold and base metals portfolio and towards working capital. Shares will be issued under the Company's ASXLR 7.1A placement capacity. Settlement of the placement will take place on or about Monday, 17 January 2022. The Placement funds are not joint venture funds and can be deployed at Zenith's discretion.

EVM or its nominee to subscribe for 20,000,000 ordinary ZNC shares

The agreement includes a new joint venture over Zenith's Split Rocks and Waratah Well projects in Western Australia, as well as a non- exclusive right to bring additional projects to the joint venture by either party, to explore for lithium/EV metals.

EVM to spend a minimum of A$7M on exploration on the projects, in 24 months, before being able to voluntarily withdraw provided that if EVM does not complete a feasibility study within 24 months it will be deemed to have withdrawn and will not earn an interest in the project lithium rights.

EVM must arrange all financing for the development, construction and commissioning of any future mine including Zenith's share. Zenith must repay its proportionate share of the project finance including interest from the sale of its proportionate share of minerals produced.

On and from completion of a feasibility study, Zenith and EVM will form a joint venture in respect of the project lithium rights. EVM will sole fund expenditure to a decision to mine, following which the parties will be required to fund future joint venture expenditure in accordance with their respective percentage shares.

EVM may earn a 60% interest in the lithium rights in two initial 100% owned Zenith projects Waratah Well and Split Rocks by sole funding the completion of a feasibility study within 24 months, with Zenith retaining a 40% project share.

Key commercial terms of the new lithium joint venture includes:

Zenith to refocus on lithium, and related

• To allow the Zenith team to focus on EV-metal project generative activities, it is planned that the non-EV-metal projects, including base metals and gold assets will be demerged into one or more

only new companies to be listed on ASX. Any such demerger will be subject to ZNC Board approval, tax advice favourable to the Company, shareholder, ASX, ASIC and other regulatory approvals. ZNC shareholders to benefit by way of an in-specie distribution of the shares in the new listed vehicle/s. Further updates and information on the Demerger will be provided by Zenith in due course.

C mmenting on the new lithium joint venture, CEO Michael Clifford said: "I am delighted that Zenith has

been able to team up with EVM to unlock the lithium potential of its Split Rocks and Waratah Well projects. The arrangement goes much deeper than just the joint venture on these two existing Zenith projects, Split

Rocks and Waratah Well, with the parties also agreeing to jointly assess new lithium/ EV-metal opportunities usethroughout Australia where commercially appropriate to do so".

"The new joint venture arrangement plays to the project generation strengths of the Zenith team, matching this

up with the very strong commercial and engineering capability of the EVM group. The arrangement puts Zenith in a unique position to build a significant lithium business in conjunction with EVM".

"Regarding the existing gold and base metals assets, EVM has agreed to provide their commercial and legal

support to spinout these assets into one or more new listed entities. With EVM's financial backing and appropriate human resourcing we have a pathway to unlocking the value of Zenith's project portfolio."

Michael Naylor, Managing Director of EVM, added: "Zenith is an ideal strategic partner for EVM and this is the logical first transaction for our wholly-owned subsidiary Australian Lithium Alliance, part of a broader strategic initiative we have launched alongside this transaction.

ABOUT EVM

EV Metals Group (EVM) is focused on becoming a global leader in battery chemicals and technology for a clean energy future. EVM will produce high purity chemicals and cathode active materials required in echargeable lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. We are committed to clean energy for future generations.

EVM's aim is to build a global battery chemicals and technology business which is now at the stage of