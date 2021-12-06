Zenith Minerals : Positive Gold Metallurgy - Red Mountain

7th December 2021 only Corporate Details Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC) ABN: 96 119 397 938 I sued Shares 323.1M Unlisted options 14.5M Mkt. Cap. ($0.23) A$74.3M Cash (30th Sep 21) A$6.2M Equities (30th Sep 21) A$8.3M use Nil Debt Directors Michael Clifford Director-CEO Stan Macdonald Non-Exec Director Julian Goldsworthy Non-Exec Director Nicholas Ong Co Sec Nick Bishop………..CFO Major Shareholders Directors 3.4% HSBC Custody. Nom. 9.4% Citicorp Nom 9.0% BNP Paribas. Nom. 5.8% Granich 3.7% personal Our Vision Zenith has a vision to build a gold and base metals business with a team of proven project finders. Focus is on 100% owned Zenith projects, whilst partners progress multiple additional opportunities using partner funds. For Contact Us Level 2, 33 Ord Street WEST PERTH WA 6005 PO Box 1426 WEST PERTH WA 6872 Telephone: (08) 9226 1110 Email:info@zenithminerals.com.au Web:www.zenithminerals.com.au HIGH GOLD RECOVERIES IN METALLURGICAL TESTWORK - RED MOUNTAIN High gold recoveries (average 83.3% gold) in sighter level leach testwork conducted on drill core samples from the Company's 100% owned Red Mountain gold project in Queensland.

Leach Testwork Sample composite - 1 (4.25 g/t Au, low As) Very-high gold recovery (95.8% gold in 24hrs) Very-high gravity gold component 61.2% gravity gold recovery Moderate silver leach recovery 63.2% silver recovery Low cyanide (CN) usage, low lime consumption, fast leach kinetics

Sample composite - 2 (3.64 g/t Au, high As)

Moderate gold recovery (70.7% gold in 48 hrs)

No gravity recovery test completed for this composite o Low CN usage, low lime consumption, fast leach kinetics Average of the two composites returned 83.3% gold recovery with both having low CN usage, low lime consumption and fast leach kinetics.

Sighter level metallurgical testwork indicates high average gold recoveries using standard industry leaching technology on composite samples that represent the two main mineralisation styles at Red Mountain. Initial results are highly encouraging but further detailed variability testing will need to be completed as the project moves forward. Commenting on the metallurgical testwork, CEO Michael Clifford said: "I am pleased to report that initial metallurgical testwork on gold mineralisation at Red Mountain has returned high average gold recoveries using industry standard leaching technology. As the Red Mountain gold mineralised zone continues to grow, we will undertake more detailed metallurgical testwork to confirm these initial sighter tests. I am also looking forward to completing the deep diamond drill hole we have planned to test the central copper-gold core target at Red Mountain, but unfortunately, we've had to postpone commencement of this hole until the new year. Heavy rain and flooding in Queensland have restricted access to the project and to the drill rig which is located on a third-party project site." Details of Metallurgical Testwork Metallurgical testwork was completed on two composite samples of diamond drill core from the high-grade western gold zone at Red Mountain. One composite samples represents gold with low arsenic levels (Composite-1 <500ppm As), the other contained higher levels of arsenic (Compoiste-2 >500ppm As). The low-As gold mineralisation style represents 2/3 of all drilled gold intersections at Red Mountain with the high-As type the remaining 1/3. By the amount of gold in those

intersections (calculated as metal content) it is the opposite with approximately 1/3 of the contained gold in the low-As gold mineralisation style and 2/3 in the high-As stye. Testwork was performed at ALS Metallurgy (Composite-1) and at Auralia Metallurgy (Composite-2), with both laboratories located in Perth, Western Australia. Leach testwork Composite - 1 ALS Direct cyanidation bottle roll leach test. only Grind Gravity Recovery Recovery Recovery Total Leach Calculated Average NaCN Lime Size Recovery Head Gold 2 hours 8 hours 12 hours Tail Head usage Usage p80 24 hours Assay (%) (%) (%) (%) (Au g/t) (Au g/t) (kg/t) (kg/t) µm (%) (Au g/t) 90 61.22 90.85 94.44 95.24 95.76 0.18 4.25 4.77, 4.72, 0.57 0.51 6.28, 3.25 Above recoveries calculated on solution, gravity concentrate and leach residue assays. Total Ag recovery 63.23% calculated as per above. Ag head assay 11.7 g/t. Leach testwork Composite - 2 Auralia use Direct cyanidation bottle roll leach test. Grind Gravity Recovery Recovery Recovery Total Leach Calculated Average NaCN Lime Size Recovery Head Gold 2 hours 8 hours 24 hours Tail Head usage Usage p80 48 hours Assay (%) (%) (%) (%) (Au g/t) (Au g/t) (kg/t) (kg/t) µm (%) (Au g/t) 106 na 41.8 69.2 70.5 73.4 0.97 3.64 3.30 0.16 1.05 N te no gravity gold recovery test. Above recoveries calculated on solution and leach residue assays. Total Ag recovery 38.5% calculated as per above. Ag head assay 6.5 g/t. rsonalep Flotation Test Composite - 2 Auralia A rougher flotation test using 4 collectors was also completed to produce 5 separate concentrates on Composite - 2 with results as detailed below. Grind Average Average Gold Silver Con As Zn Cu S Size Gold Con Silver Con Recovery Recovery Mass Recovery Recovery Recovery Recovery p80 Grade (Au Grade (Ag (%) (%) pull (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) µm g/t) g/t) 106 55.3 75.8 122 69.7 5.4 89 96.9 89.5 93.5 orF Intense leaches on the concentrate returned gold recovery ranging from 71% (P80 106 µm grind) to 73% (P80 10 µm grind) noting the finer grind only gave a 2% increase in Au recovery but a 22% increase in Ag recovery. The leach on the tail recovered 84.8% of the gold (106 µm grind) with low CN consumption 0.16 kg/t and low lime usage 0.65 kg/t resulting in an overall combined recovery of flotation gold (concentrate and tail leach) of 75.9%. Note all recoveries calculated on solution and final residue assays.

Discussion of Metallurgical Testwork Results Sighter level metallurgical testwork on two composites made up of ¼ diamond drill core indicates high average gold recovery (average 83.3% gold), 95.8% gold in 24hrs for the low-As gold mineralisation type and 70.7% gold in 48hrs for the high-As type both using standard industry leaching technology. Both leach tests indicate low CN usage, low lime onlyconsumption and fast leach kinetics. A gravity gold recovery test of the low-As mineralisation style returned a very-high 61.2% gravity gold recovery confirming the presence of significant amounts of free gold, as has been noted in drill core logging and screen fire assay tests. No gravity gold recovery was attempted on the high arsenic sample. A flotation test was also completed to make a sulphide concentrate grading 55.3g/t Au representing only 5.4% of the sample mass. Resultant leaching of the concetrate both coarse and finely ground returned 71-73% gold recovery from the concentrate. Leaching of the concentrate tail recovered 84.8% of the gold resulting in total gold recovery using this method of 75.9%. No gravity gold recovery was attempted on the high arsenic sample. useInitial metallurgical results are highly encouraging but further detailed variability testing will need to be completed as the project moves forward. The testwork completed to date indicates there are industry standard metallurgical processing options to extract the gold at Red Mountain. Background on Red Mountain Results from drilling to date at the Red Mountain gold project outline a zone of high-grade near surface gold mineralisation in a steep dipping zone hosted by altered granitoid rocks, on the western margin of a sub-vertical felsic personalvolcanic breccia pipe. The project is in south east Queensland, lying about halfway between two gold mines Cracow (ASX:AUR) and Mount Rawdon (ASX:EVN) (refer to ASX Release 19-May-21) - Figure 1. The current drill program has focused on the western part of the prospect area . This area is part of a larger total target z ne extending some 2.2 km around the rim of the breccia pipe, now supporetd by the 3D IP geophysical survey data. Mineralisation at Red Mountain is considered by Zenith to be analogous to known gold deposits in Queensland. Evidence includes a zoned system with geochemistry like that documented at third party owned Queensland gold d posits such as Mt Wright which is located 65km east of Charters Towers and the nearby Mount Rawdon Gold Mine. Gold mineralisation at Mount Wright occurs within both brecciated rhyolite and granite close to the margin of a Forhyolite breccia pipe in a geological setting very similar to that at Zenith's Red Mountain gold project. The form and shape of the Mt Wright ore body is that of a sub-vertical pencil like body with mineralisation having a strike length of only 200m but vertical extent of over 1.2km. The Mt Wright gold deposit was exploited by Resolute Mining Limited as an underground operation with combined production and reserves exceeding 0.9Moz Au within total resources of ~1.1Moz Au (Resolute Mining 2014 Annual Report & Information Poster June 2014). Figure 1: Red Mountain Gold Project Location Map

For further information please refer to the Company's website or contact the Company directly. Authorised for release by the Zenith Minerals Limited Board of Directors - 7 December 2021 onlyFor further information contact Zenith Minerals Limited: Director: Michael Clifford E: mick@zenithminerals.com.au Phone: +61 8 9226 1110 C mpetent Persons Statement The information in this report that relates to metallurgical testwork is based on information reviewed by Mr Gavin Beer, usewho is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a consultant to the Company. Mr Beer has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Beer consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. personalThe information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Michael Clifford, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and an employee of Zenith Minerals Limited. Mr Clifford has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Clifford consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Material ASX Releases Previously Released The Company has released all material information that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Reserves, Economic Studies and Production for the Company's Projects on a continuous basis to the ASX and in compliance with JORC 2012. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the content of this ASX release and that the material assumptions and technical parameters remain unchanged. For