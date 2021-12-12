Log in
Zenith Minerals : Tonka Zinc Discovery - Earaheedy JV

12/12/2021
13th December 2021

only

Corporate Details

Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC)

ABN: 96 119 397 938

I sued Shares

323.1M

Unlisted options

14.5M

Mkt. Cap. ($0.23)

A$74.3M

Cash (30th Sep 21)

A$6.2M

Equities (30th

Sep 21) A$8.3M

use

Nil

Debt

Directors

Michael Clifford

Director-CEO

Stan Macdonald

Non-Exec Director

Julian Goldsworthy Non-Exec Director

Nicholas Ong

Co Sec

Nick Bishop………..CFO

Major Shareholders

Directors

3.4%

HSBC Custody. Nom.

9.4%

Citicorp Nom

9.0%

BNP Paribas. Nom.

5.8%

Granich

3.7%

personal

Our Vision

Zenith has a vision to build a gold and

base metals business with a team of

proven project finders.

Focus is on 100% owned Zenith

projects, whilst

partners

progress

multiple additional opportunities using

partner funds.

For

Contact Us

Level 2, 33 Ord Street

WEST PERTH WA 6005

PO Box 1426

WEST PERTH WA 6872

Telephone:

(08) 9226 1110

Email:info@zenithminerals.com.au

Web:www.zenithminerals.com.au

TONKA ZINC DISCOVERY - EARAHEEDY JV

  • A new zinc-lead-silver(Zn-Pb-Ag) sulphide discovery adds significant upside to the Earaheedy Joint Venture zinc project in Western Australia, where Zenith retains a 25% free carried interest to the end of a bankable feasibility study.
  • A new zone of flat lying Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation at Tonka has been discovered 8km southeast of the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag discovery, during exploration drilling testing the wider potential of the joint venture ground. Key attributes of Tonka include:
    • A new mineralised zone has been intersected on one key drill section and in sparse step-out drilling, covering an initial footprint of 1.7km x 1km, remining open in all directions.
    • Mineralisation style is flat lying near surface - like that at the Chinook Zn- Pb-Ag discovery, where drilling is ongoing.
    • Results include:
    1. 22m @ 4.27% Zn+Pb, 5.4 g/t Ag from 110m o 10m @ 3.93% Zn+Pb, 4.34g/t Ag from 84m o 5m @ 5.03% Zn+Pb, 9.74g/t Ag from 101m
  • The overall 2021 joint venture program has been expanded to 50,000m of drilling, which will include further scoping of the new Tonka Zn-Pb-Ag discovery.
  • For further details of this discovery refer to the Rumble ASX Release appended to this announcement.

Commenting on the Tonka discovery, CEO Michael Clifford said: "I am very pleased to report of ongoing exploration drilling success at Earaheedy. A new Zn-Pb-Agdiscovery at Tonka, in regional exploration drilling, confirms the highly prospective nature of the Earaheedy Joint Venture ground. The success to date has resulted in a further expansion of the 2021 drill campaign to 50,000m.

I am also looking forward to announcing further assay results from the ongoing drilling program, as they come to hand over the coming weeks."

For further information please refer to the Company's website or contact the Company directly.

Authorised for release by the Zenith Minerals Limited Board of Directors - 13 December 2021

For further information contact Zenith Minerals Limited:

Director: Michael Clifford

  1. mick@zenithminerals.com.au Phone: +61 8 9226 1110

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Michael Clifford, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and an employee of Zenith Minerals Limited. Mr Clifford has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of onlydeposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

Mr Clifford consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Material ASX Releases Previously Released

The Company has released all material information that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Reserves, useEconomic Studies and Production for the Company's Projects on a continuous basis to the ASX and in compliance with JORC 2012. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the content of

this ASX release and that the material assumptions and technical parameters remain unchanged. personalFor

Investments
3m @ 70 g/t Au
4m @ 4.8 g/t Au
Estrella
Dulcie Far North
Water Bore
Scotts Grey
32m @ 9.4 g/t Au, incl 9m @ 31.4 g/t Au 2m @ 14.5 g/t Au
14m @ 3.5 g/t Au
2m @ 9.8 g/t Au
5m @ 5.6 g/t Au
3m @ 6.6 g/t Au
8m @ 4.1 g/t Au
16m @ 1.3 g/t Au
18m @ 2.0 g/t Au
Dulcie North
Dulcie Laterite Pit

Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC)

Zenith has a vision to build a gold and base metals business with a team of proven project finders. Focus is on 100% owned Zenith projects, whilst partners progress multiple additional opportunities using third party funds.

Zenith is continuing to focus on its core Australian gold and copper projects including:

Earaheedy

Zinc

Western

25% free carry to BFS

Australia

New major zinc discovery to be fast tracked with extensive accelerated exploration program underpinned by a

onlyrecent $40M capital raising by partner Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (ASX Releases 28-Apr-21,2-Jun-21, 8-

Jun-21,18-Oct-21).

Develin Creek

Copper - Zinc

Queensland

100% Owned

Inferred Mineral Resource 2.57Mt @ 1.76% Cu, 2.01% Zn, 0.24% Au & 9.6g/t Ag (ASX Release 15-Feb-15). Testing 8

targets with multi-rig drill campaign.

S lphide City (ASX Release 5-Jul-21).

34m @ 3.5% Cu+Zn

29m @ 3.5% Cu+Zn

use

incl 10m @ 6.0% Cu+Zn

incl 12.3m @ 6.7% Cu+Zn

Red Mountain

Gold

Queensland

100% Owned

Drilling is following-up the high-grade near surface gold and silver intersected in the maiden & subsequent drill

programs (ASX Releases 3-Aug-20 & 13-Oct-20,9-Nov-20,21-Jan-21).

personalFor

Results incl:

13m @ 8.0 g/t Au

15m @ 3.5 g/t Au

5m @ 10.4 g/t Au

12m @ 4.9 g/t Au

Split Rocks

Gold

Western

100% Owned

Australia

Zenith drilling returned - high-grade near surface gold mineralisation at multiple targets (ASX Release 5-Aug-20, 2- Sep-20,19-Oct-20,28-Oct-20,15-Jan-21,11-Mar-21,21-Apr-21,24-Jun-21). Results include:

13th December 2021

New Zinc-Lead-Silver Discovery at Earaheedy Project

only

Tonka Zn-Pb-Ag Sulphide Discovery

A new significant zone of flat lying Zn-Pb-Agsulphide mineralisation

has been discovered only 8km's southeast of the Chinook Discovery and

1.3km's northwest of the Magazine Prospect

The Tonka discovery has an initial footprint of 1.7km strike and 1km

down dip length and remains open in all directions, providing

potential to significantly increase its dimensions (cf. Chinook)

use

The Tonka Zn-Pb-Ag sulphide discovery has similar geological

characteristics to the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag sulphide discovery which is

hosted within an extensive and flat dipping sedimentary sequence within a

regionally significant unconformity. For comparison, Chinook has a

footprint of 4.1km strike and 1.9km down dip length - remains open

in all directions

The Zn-Pb-Agmineralisation at Tonka is defined on three broad lines

500m and 750m apart - first round of assays returned:

o 22m @ 4.27% Zn+Pb, 5.4g/t Ag from 110m (EHRC399) ⃰

personal

including 11m @ 5.82% Zn+Pb, 4.35g/t Ag from 121m

o 10m @ 3.93% Zn+Pb, 4.34g/t Ag from 84m (EHRC262) ⃰

o 5m @ 5.03% Zn+Pb, 9.74g/t Ag from 101m (EHRC263) ⃰

o 5m @ 4.47% Zn+Pb, 13.00g/t Ag from 66m (EHRC260) ⃰

o 9m @ 3.38% Zn+Pb, 1.29g/t Ag from 88m (EHRC261) ⃰

o 8m @ 3.13% Zn+Pb, 2.94g/t Ag from 130m (EHRC265) ⃰

⃰Intersections are true width

Significantly, wide zones of lower grade Zn-Pbmineralisation have been

For

intersected in a fractured and faulted purple shale zone below the

unconformity unit mineralisation (i.e. below the mineralised zones that

host Chinook and Tonka) at the southwestern end of Tonka. Results

include:

o 102m @ 0.5% Zn+Pb from 77m (EHRC257) ¹

o 121m @ 0.54% Zn+Pb from 8m (EHRC292) ¹

¹ Mineralised Section >1000ppm Zn + Pb - Down hole length intersection

These results provide further evidence of the potential for large-scaledeposits in the Purple Shale and Iroquois Carbonate Units below the unconformity, which remains untested at Earaheedy (see image 4).

The 2021 drilling program has once again been expanded to over 50,000m, including further scoping for the new Tonka discovery zone.

Rumble Resources Ltd

Level 1, 16 Ord Street, West Perth, WA 6005

T +61 8 6555 3980

F +61 8 6555 3981

rumbleresources.com.au

ASX RTR

Executives &

Management

Mr Shane Sikora

Managing Director

Mr Brett Keillor

Technical Director

Mr Matthew Banks Non-executive Director

Mr Michael Smith Non-executive Director

Mr Peter Venn Non-executive Director

Mr Steven Wood Company Secretary

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to report that the ongoing scoping drill program at the Earaheedy Project has led to a new Zn-Pb-Ag discovery named Tonka, located only 8km's southeast of the Chinook Discovery.

onlyRumble Resources Managing Director, Mr Shane Sikora said "As predicted, our expanding broad spaced regional scoping drilling is uncovering further mineralisation and potential new large-scale Zn-Pbdeposits within this very fertile district. Like the Chinook Discovery, the exciting new Tonka Discovery has the potential to significantly increase in size from its current 1.7km x 1km footprint, due to its open shallow flat lying orientation, association with a regionally exte sive unconformity and is open in all directions.

"To date Rumble's drilling has intersected and targeted Zn-Pb mineralisation in the shallow unconformity unit. The new developments of intersecting broad (up to 100m) zones of structurally controlled low grade Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation in the purple shale unit below the unconformity and the recent reporting of high-gradeZn-Pbusemin ralisation in the underlying Iroquois Carbonate Member by Strickland Metals (see ASX announcement 14/10/2021], has highlighted the potential for large scale high-gradeZn-Pb deposits below in the lower formations, yet

to be drill tested by Rumble - see Image 4 for target areas (specifically zones 4 & 5).

"The ongoing regional scoping drilling success has emphasized the potential for more discoveries in multiple host nits throughout the 45km's of strike, highlighting we have only started to scratch the surface of unlocking the world class potential of the Earaheedy Project. We look forward to announcing further assay results from the drilling program

as they are received over the coming weeks."

personalNew Tonka Zn-Pb-Ag Sulphide Discovery - E69/3464

The l test drill scoping of the highly prospective unconformity style mineralisation southeast of Chinook has resulted in a exciting new Zn-Pb-Ag discovery at the recently named "Tonka" Prospect.

As a result of this discovery, the 2021 drilling program has now been expanded to over 50,000m to help define the limits f this new Zn-Pb-Ag zone at Tonka.

For

Image 1. Earaheedy Project - Geology and Location of Prospects

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zenith Minerals Limited published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
