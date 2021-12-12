Zenith Minerals : Tonka Zinc Discovery - Earaheedy JV

For further information please refer to the Company's website or contact the Company directly.

I am also looking forward to announcing further assay results from the ongoing drilling program, as they come to hand over the coming weeks."

Commenting on the Tonka discovery, CEO Michael Clifford said: "I am very pleased to report of ongoing exploration drilling success at Earaheedy. A new Zn-Pb-Agdiscovery at Tonka, in regional exploration drilling, confirms the highly prospective nature of the Earaheedy Joint Venture ground. The success to date has resulted in a further expansion of the 2021 drill campaign to 50,000m.

The overall 2021 joint venture program has been expanded to 50,000m of drilling, which will include further scoping of the new Tonka

Mineralisation style is flat lying near surface - like that at the Chinook Zn-

A new mineralised zone has been intersected on one key drill section and in sparse

this ASX release and that the material assumptions and technical parameters remain unchanged.

The Company has released all material information that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Reserves, Economic Studies and Production for the Company's Projects on a continuous basis to the ASX and in compliance with JORC 2012. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the content of

Mr Clifford consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Michael Clifford, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and an employee of Zenith Minerals Limited. Mr Clifford has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

Drilling is following-up the high-grade near surface gold and silver intersected in the maiden & subsequent drill

New major zinc discovery to be fast tracked with extensive accelerated exploration program underpinned by a

Zenith is continuing to focus on its core Australian gold and copper projects including:

Zenith has a vision to build a gold and base metals business with a team of proven project finders. Focus is on 100% owned Zenith projects, whilst partners progress multiple additional opportunities using third party funds.

• The 2021 drilling program has once again been expanded to over 50,000m, including further scoping for the new Tonka discovery zone.

• These results provide further evidence of the potential for large-scaledeposits in the Purple Shale and Iroquois Carbonate Units below the unconformity, which remains untested at Earaheedy (see image 4).

• The Zn-Pb-Agmineralisation at Tonka is defined on three broad lines

• The Tonka discovery has an initial footprint of 1.7km strike and 1km

has been discovered only 8km's southeast of the Chinook Discovery and

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to report that the ongoing scoping drill program at the Earaheedy Project has led to a new Zn-Pb-Ag discovery named Tonka, located only 8km's southeast of the Chinook Discovery.

Rumble Resources Managing Director, Mr Shane Sikora said "As predicted, our expanding broad spaced regional scoping drilling is uncovering further mineralisation and potential new large-scale Zn-Pb deposits within this very fertile district. Like the Chinook Discovery, the exciting new Tonka Discovery has the potential to significantly increase in size from its current 1.7km x 1km footprint, due to its open shallow flat lying orientation, association with a regionally extensive unconformity and is open in all directions.

"To date Rumble's drilling has intersected and targeted Zn-Pb mineralisation in the shallow unconformity unit. The new developments of intersecting broad (up to 100m) zones of structurally controlled low grade Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation in the purple shale unit below the unconformity and the recent reporting of high-grade Zn-Pb mineralisation in the underlying Iroquois Carbonate Member by Strickland Metals (see ASX announcement 14/10/2021], has highlighted the potential for large scale high-grade Zn-Pb deposits below in the lower formations, yet

to be drill tested by Rumble - see Image 4 for target areas (specifically zones 4 & 5).

"The ongoing regional scoping drilling success has emphasized the potential for more discoveries in multiple host nits throughout the 45km's of strike, highlighting we have only started to scratch the surface of unlocking the world class potential of the Earaheedy Project. We look forward to announcing further assay results from the drilling program

as they are received over the coming weeks."

New Tonka Zn-Pb-Ag Sulphide Discovery - E69/3464

The latest drill scoping of the highly prospective unconformity style mineralisation southeast of Chinook has resulted in a exciting new Zn-Pb-Ag discovery at the recently named "Tonka" Prospect.

As a result of this discovery, the 2021 drilling program has now been expanded to over 50,000m to help define the limits of this new Zn-Pb-Ag zone at Tonka.

For

Image 1. Earaheedy Project - Geology and Location of Prospects

