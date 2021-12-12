Zenith Minerals : Tonka Zinc Discovery - Earaheedy JV

A new zinc-lead-silver(Zn-Pb-Ag) sulphide discovery adds significant upside to the Earaheedy Joint Venture zinc project in Western Australia, where Zenith retains a 25% free carried interest to the end of a bankable feasibility study.
A new zone of flat lying Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation at Tonka has been discovered 8km southeast of the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag discovery, during exploration drilling testing the wider potential of the joint venture ground. Key attributes of Tonka include:
A new mineralised zone has been intersected on one key drill section and in sparse step-out drilling, covering an initial footprint of 1.7km x 1km, remining open in all directions.
Mineralisation style is flat lying near surface - like that at the Chinook Zn- Pb-Ag discovery, where drilling is ongoing.
Results include:
22m @ 4.27% Zn+Pb, 5.4 g/t Ag from 110mo 10m @ 3.93% Zn+Pb, 4.34g/t Ag from 84m o 5m @ 5.03% Zn+Pb, 9.74g/t Ag from 101m
The overall 2021 joint venture program has been expanded to 50,000m of drilling, which will include further scoping of the new Tonka Zn-Pb-Ag discovery.
For further details of this discovery refer to the Rumble ASX Release appended to this announcement.
Commenting on the Tonka discovery, CEO Michael Clifford said: "I am very pleased to report of ongoing exploration drilling success at Earaheedy. A newZn-Pb-Agdiscovery at Tonka, in regional exploration drilling, confirms the highly prospective nature of the Earaheedy Joint Venture ground. The success to date has resulted in a further expansion of the 2021 drill campaign to 50,000m.
I am also looking forward to announcing further assay results from the ongoing drilling program, as they come to hand over the coming weeks."
Authorised for release by the Zenith Minerals Limited Board of Directors - 13 December 2021
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Michael Clifford, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and an employee of Zenith Minerals Limited. Mr Clifford has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of onlydeposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.
Mr Clifford consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC)
Zenith has a vision to build a gold and base metals business with a team of proven project finders. Focus is on 100% owned Zenith projects, whilst partners progress multiple additional opportunities using third party funds.
Zenith is continuing to focus on its core Australian gold and copper projects including:
Earaheedy
Zinc
Western
25% free carry to BFS
Australia
New major zinc discovery to be fast tracked with extensive accelerated exploration program underpinned by a
recent $40M capital raising by partner Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (ASX Releases 28-Apr-21,2-Jun-21, 8-
Jun-21,18-Oct-21).
Develin Creek
Copper - Zinc
Queensland
100% Owned
Inferred Mineral Resource 2.57Mt @ 1.76% Cu, 2.01% Zn, 0.24% Au & 9.6g/t Ag (ASX Release 15-Feb-15). Testing 8
targets with multi-rig drill campaign.
targets with multi-rig drill campaign.
Sulphide City (ASX Release 5-Jul-21).
34m @ 3.5% Cu+Zn
29m @ 3.5% Cu+Zn
use
incl 10m @ 6.0% Cu+Zn
incl 12.3m @ 6.7% Cu+Zn
Red Mountain
Gold
Queensland
100% Owned
Drilling is following-up the high-grade near surface gold and silver intersected in the maiden & subsequent drill
• These results provide further evidence of the potential forlarge-scaledeposits in the Purple Shale and Iroquois Carbonate Units below the unconformity, which remains untested at Earaheedy (see image 4).
• The 2021 drilling program has once again been expanded to over 50,000m, including further scoping for the new Tonka discovery zone.
Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to report that the ongoing scoping drill program at the Earaheedy Project has led to a new Zn-Pb-Ag discovery named Tonka, located only 8km's southeast of the Chinook Discovery.
Rumble Resources Managing Director, Mr Shane Sikora said "As predicted, our expanding broad spaced regional scoping drilling is uncovering further mineralisation and potential new large-scale Zn-Pb deposits within this very fertile district. Like the Chinook Discovery, the exciting new Tonka Discovery has the potential to significantly increase in size from its current 1.7km x 1km footprint, due to its open shallow flat lying orientation, association with a regionally extensive unconformity and is open in all directions.
"To date Rumble's drilling has intersected and targeted Zn-Pb mineralisation in the shallow unconformity unit. The new developments of intersecting broad (up to 100m) zones of structurally controlled low grade Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation in the purple shale unit below the unconformity and the recent reporting of high-grade Zn-Pb mineralisation in the underlying Iroquois Carbonate Member by Strickland Metals (see ASX announcement 14/10/2021], has highlighted the potential for large scale high-grade Zn-Pb deposits below in the lower formations, yet
to be drill tested by Rumble - see Image 4 for target areas (specifically zones 4 & 5).
to be drill tested by Rumble - see Image 4 for target areas (specifically zones 4 & 5).
"The ongoing regional scoping drilling success has emphasized the potential for more discoveries in multiple host units throughout the 45km's of strike, highlighting we have only started to scratch the surface of unlocking the world class potential of the Earaheedy Project. We look forward to announcing further assay results from the drilling program
