Zenith Minerals : Waratah Well Lithium - Tantalum Target Drilling Commenced

Tantalum rich samples contain the tantalum bearing minerals dominated by microlite with lesser wodginite, tantalite, tantite and plumbo-microlite with variable grain sizes between 10 microns and 400 microns.
Waratah Well Lithium-Tantalum Project Background and Drill Targets
The Waratah Well Project is located approximately 20km northwest of the regional town of Yalgoo in the Murchison Region of Western Australia (Figure 1). The coastal town of Geraldton is situated 190km west of the project where a port facility is used for the export of mining concentrates. In addition, the Dampier to Bunbury Gas pipeline runs parallel to the Geraldton - Mt Magnet Road that lies immediately south of the project.
Waratah Well Project
Figure 1: ZNC-EVM Joint Venture Project Locations
Tantalum and locally lithium bearing pegmatite sills and dykes crop out over a 3km x 2km area (Figure 2) with
a range of dips from 600 to flat lying and thickness from 0.5m to 21m (Figure 3) - refer to ASX Release 27-Apr-For18, 30-Apr-20 and 3-Nov-21):
• Lithium rock chip sample grades up to 2.09% Li2O in the north-western portion of the target area.
• At the north-eastern end of the pegmatite outcrop area 14 closely spaced stacked dykes occur where surface composite rock chip sampling has returned tantalum grades including 262, 299, 360, 366, 421 & 573 ppm Ta2O5; this zone is open ended to N, NE & SE where it runs under surface soil cover.
• A second area of dykes returned similarly high tantalum values such as 207, 250, 323, 518, 616, 1184 ppm Ta2O5.
• A third zone of narrower dykes occurs in the northwest of the pegmatite belt but with very high grades of 708, 995, 1007, 1166 and 1221 ppm Ta2O5.
The key lithium target is to drill for blind lithium spodumene mineralisation beneath the tantalum bearing dykes a geological architecture similar to that noted at the Bald Hills lithium mine (formerly owned by ASX:TAW) - refer to Figure 4. A similar picture is also noted at Liontown's (ASX:LTR) Kathleen Valley lithium project (Figure 4) whereby relatively narrow surface pegmatite dykes merge at depth to form a thick flat lying lithium spodumene rich sill.
EVM must arrange all financing for the development, construction and commissioning of any future mine including Zenith's share. Zenith must repay its proportionate share of the project finance including interest from the sale of its proportionate share of minerals produced.
EVM to spend a minimum of A$7M on exploration on the projects, in 24 months, before being able to voluntarily withdraw provided that if EVM does not complete a feasibility study within 24 months it will be deemed to have withdrawn and will not earn an interest in the project lithium rights.
• On and from completion of a feasibility study, Zenith and EVM will form a joint venture in respect of the project lithium rights. EVM will sole fund expenditure to a decision to mine, following which the parties will be required to fund future joint venture expenditure in accordance with their respective percentage shares.
•
•
ABOUT EVM
EV Metals Group (EVM) is focused on becoming a global leader in battery chemicals and technology for a clean energy future. EVM will produce high purity chemicals and cathode active materials required in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. We are committed to clean energy for future generations.
EVM's aim is to build a global battery chemicals and technology business which is now at the stage of completing front end engineering and design for the development of the world's first integrated Battery
Chemicals Complex in Yanbu Industrial City in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
ABOUT ZENITH
In addition to its lithium assets at Split Rocks and Waratah Well, Zenith Minerals Limited has a portfolio of gold and base metal assets in Western Australia and Queensland.
A new major zinc discovery at Earaheedy in Western Australia is to be fast tracked with extensive accelerated exploration programs underpinned by a recent $40M capital raising by partner Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (ASX Releases 28-Apr-21,2-Jun-21,8-Jun-21,18-Oct-21,13-Dec-21 and 21-Dec-21).
In Queensland an Inferred Mineral Resource 2.57Mt @ 1.76% Cu, 2.01% Zn, 0.24g/t Au & 9.6g/t Ag (ASX Release 15-Feb-15) underpins the Company's Develin Creek massive copper-zinc sulphide project. Recent 2021 drilling intersected massive copper-zinc sulphides at 2 new prospects, Wilsons North & Snook, a testament to the prospective nature of the extensive landholdings.
At Red Mountain in Queensland, drilling programs are planned to follow-up the high-grade near surface gold and silver intersected in Zenith's maiden & subsequent drill programs (ASX Releases 3-Aug-20 & 13-Oct-20,9-Nov-20,21-Jan-21 and 19-May-21).
Drilling returned high-grade near surface gold mineralisation at multiple targets in the Split Rocks gold project in the Western Australian goldfields (ASX Release 5-Aug-20,2-Sep-20,19-Oct-20,28-Oct-20,15-Jan-21, 11- Mar-21,21-Apr-21,24-Jun-21,30-Sep-21 and 18-Jan-22).
To allow the Zenith team to focus on EV-metal project generative activities, it is planned that the non- EV-metal projects, including base metals and gold assets will be demerged into one or more new companies to be listed on ASX. Any such demerger will be subject to ZNC Board approval, tax advice favourable to the Company, shareholder, ASX, ASIC and other regulatory approvals. ZNC shareholders to benefit by way of an in-specie distribution of the shares in the new listed vehicle/s. Further updates and information on the Demerger will be provided by Zenith in due course (ASX Release 13-Jan-22).
For further information please refer to the Company's website or contact the Company directly.