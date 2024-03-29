29.03.2024 17:13:07 (local time)

Company: Zenith Properties REIT (ZENB)

The calculation of the interest accrued on the bond issue of Zenith Properties REIT (ZENB), ISIN BG2100026231, shall be resumed as of 01 April 2024. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal EUR 1,000.

The change is due to a notification of executed interest payment due by 13 March 2024.

For further information, contact the BSE Trade Administration Department at +359 2/ 9370944 or 9370942.

