Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electric resistance welded (ERW) and hot dip galvanized pipes in India. The Company also manufactures spirally welded pipes (HSAW) from 18 inch to 100-inch outside diameter (OD), which are used in the bulk transportation of water. Its products include ERW Black Pipes, ERW GI Pipes, and HSAW Pipes. Its products are used for various applications like agriculture and irrigation water distribution, sprinklers, drill rods, bore-well, construction water distribution, firefighting system, chilled water system, structural scaffolding and props, space frames, fence, green house, industrial general engineering, container making, auto industry, oil sector distribution of gas, crude, among others. It supplies ERW Black and galvanized pipes of diameters from 0.5 inch to 20 inch to the United States market from India. It undertakes various domestic and international projects.