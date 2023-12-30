Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Limited announced that Mr. Sandeep Sahu (DIN: 06396817), has tendered his resignation as the Independent Director of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on 14th February, 2023, citing pre-occupation and other personal commitments. Consequently, he shall also cease to be a Member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and remuneration committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company.
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Sandeep Sahu as Director
December 30, 2023 at 01:40 am EST
