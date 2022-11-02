TRADING UPDATE: Zenova paint used in NHS; results from Anglo Asian

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Zenova Group PLC - Essex-based fire safety and thermal insulation products provider - Selected by BDP Architects and Laing O'Rourke, the largest privately owned construction company in the UK, to supply Zenova Fire Proof Paint within the main entrance facade as part of NHS's 3Ts redevelopment project at the Royal Sussex County site, Brighton. Describes contract as a "significant vote of confidence in the quality, reliability, durability and sustainability" of Zenova's products. In addition, Zenova completes first phase of pilot project at the NHS Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals Trust.

Alien Metals Ltd - mineral exploration in Australia, Mexico and Greenland - To acquire additional 39% interest in the Hancock and Brockman direct shipping iron ore projects from Windfield Metals Pty Ltd. Will bring Alien Metal's stake to 90%. Chair Roderick McIllree says "now that Hancock is moving into a production footing it's important to secure our full ownership rights. Obtaining finance from our partners also requires certainty at the licence level and I am delighted to have filed the notice to finalise our move to 90% ownership."

Technology Minerals PLC - London-based company focused on creating a circular economy for battery metals - Raises a total of GBP400,000 through issue of 32 million new shares to institutional shareholders at subscription price of 1.25 pence per share. New shares will represent around 2.5% of company's enlarged share capital. Intends to use proceeds primarily to fund ramping up of the first phase of operations at the Tipton lead-acid battery recycling plant and prepare to commence industrial-scale processing through an automated plant following approval from the Environmental Agency.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC - gold, copper and silver producer focused on Azerbaijan - Says 13 diamond drill holes of 1,664 metres in length were completed at Zafar mine, providing information for tunnelling, which is scheduled to commence in December 2022. At Gilar mine, thirty surface diamond drill holes for a total of 9,581 metres have been completed. Mineralisation modelling for a maiden mineral resource estimate is "well advanced" and expected to be published by end of the fourth quarter. Sees excellent gold and copper grades returned at Vejnaly mine after underground vein sampling collected 230 samples. Sampling included six channel samples with assays ranging from 51 to 104 grammes of tonnes of gold. Additionally, new gold mineralisation zone discovered in the north-west of the mine area.

Kendrick Resources PLC - London-based exploration company focused on Norway, Sweden and Finland - Acquires two further exploration licences covering prospective geology at the Airijoki Vanadium copper project in northern Sweden. Two licences represent "significant expansion" of project. Airijoki Nr 105, one of the licences, shows copper soil anomaly with "good continuity" over 7km. Plans drilling campaign to increase existing Airijoki project resource. Extends soil programme to cover new licences ahead of winter drilling. Executive Chair Colin Bird says "Airijoki now represents a drill-ready opportunity to rapidly increase the vanadium mineral resource and to define the nature of recently identified widespread copper anomalism over an enlarged block of licences in a well-established mining district in a mining friendly jurisdiction."

