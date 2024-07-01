Zenova Group PLC - fire safety product manufacturer - Says four of its principal distributors in the UK have merged to create Environmental Safety Protection Ltd to capture the growing demand for Zenova products in the UK. Further, announces the first trial orders placed by Sheffield University through ESP and advanced negotiations between ESP and Sheffield University to replace its entire installed base of 4,500 6L fire extinguishers across its campus as well as improving fire safety further by equipping its buildings with the group's smaller FX500s.

Zenova Chief Executive Thomas Melchior comments: "All of our stakeholders at Zenova should not underestimate the endorsement of our products that the formation of ESP Ltd conveys. The advanced discussions with Sheffield University for a substantial extinguisher order are clearly just the beginning of what ESP's four partners feel they can deliver, and thus I look forward to updating the market in the weeks to comment on their - and the company's - continued sales progress."

Current stock price: 1.40 pence

12-month change: down 57%

