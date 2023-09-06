(Alliance News) - Zenova Group PLC on Wednesday said it entered into a framework agreement with Dulux Decorator Centre, which has been appointed as distributor for Zenova in the UK.

Zenova, the London-based fire safety and heat management technology firm, said the agreement is for all Zenova coating solutions, namely Zenova FP, Zenova IP and Zenova IR.

"Having a global house hold name such as Dulux Decorator Centre appointed as a Zenova stockist is an important milestone in the Zenova growth story. As well as the endorsement afforded to Zenova products by an industry leader, it provides a material extension to our current sales team through the Dulux Decorator Centre network across its 230 plus stores and specialist specification teams," Zenova Chief Executive Officer Thomas Melchior.

Dulux on its website says it is the UK's largest paint and decorating merchant.

Zenova shares rose 5.4% to 5.80 pence each on Wednesday afternoon in London.

