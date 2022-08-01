Zenrin : Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Scheduled date of submission of quarterly securities report:
July 29, 2022
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:
－
Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly results:
Yes
Holding of briefing session on quarterly results:
No
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results of Operations in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
ZENRIN's the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is the period from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022.
(1) Consolidated Business Performance [cumulative]
[%figures represent the increase (decrease) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year)]
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
The first quarter of fiscal 2023
12,254
0.1
(923)
－
(806)
－
(536)
－
The first quarter of fiscal 2022
12,243
ー
(413)
－
(346)
－
(298)
－
[Note] Comprehensive income
The first quarter of fiscal 2023: (608) million yen [
－%]
The first quarter of fiscal 2022: (290) million yen [
－%]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
share
yen
yen
The first quarter of fiscal 2023
(9.90)
－
The first quarter of fiscal 2022
(5.45)
－
[Note] As the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the amounts for the said quarter reflect the application of the said accounting standard, etc., and the increase (decrease) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year is not stated.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Ratio of equity to total assets
million yen
million yen
%
The first quarter of fiscal 2023
75,498
47,401
62.5
Fiscal 2022
79,164
48,746
61.3
[Reference] Equity
The first quarter of fiscal 2023: 47,187 million yen
Fiscal 2022: 48,500 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Total
the first quarter
the second quarter
the third quarter
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal 2022
－
12.50
－
13.50
26.00
Fiscal 2023
－
Fiscal 2023 [forecast]
13.50
－
13.50
27.00
[Note] Revision from most recently announced forecast for dividends: None
3. Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations in Fiscal 2023
ZENRIN's fiscal 2023 is the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
[% figures for the fiscal year represent the increase (decrease) compared to the previous fiscal year; % figures for the first 2 quarters represent the increase (decrease) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year]
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
The first 2 quarters
26,200
1.2
(400)
－
(300)
－
0
－
0.00
Fiscal year
60,500
2.4
3,000
12.3
3,200
5.1
2,600
(28.9)
47.96
[Note] Revision from most recently announced forecast for results of operations: None
ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (9474)
Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results
(1) Explanation of Business Performance
In the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), the Japanese economy as a whole showed signs of recovery, while the economy still remained in a harsh condition with such factors as the continued global shortage in supply of semiconductors and surging resource prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine situation.
In such an environment, in regard to net sales, sales of data for in-car navigation systems in the automotive-related business decreased while sales of IoT-related solution services, etc. increased.
In terms of costs, expenses for developing map databases following improvement in precision of location data increased, and personnel expenses also increased due partly to the recording of provision for bonuses. In addition, expenses for sales activities also increased amid the trend of economic and social activities returning to normal.
As a result, the ZENRIN Group in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 reported net sales of 12,254 million yen (increased 11 million yen, or up 0.1%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating loss of 923 million yen (downturn of 510 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary loss of 806 million yen (downturn of 460 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year). In addition, loss attributable to owners of parent was 536 million yen (downturn of 237 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Please note that past net sales of the ZENRIN Group have shown trends of large seasonal fluctuations and sales concentrating in the fourth quarter.
It should be noted that, information by business segment is omitted because the ZENRIN Group's reportable segment is a single segment.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to 75,498 million yen (decreased 3,665 million yen, or down 4.6%, compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to the decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets due to the effects of seasonal fluctuations.
Liabilities amounted to 28,097 million yen (decreased 2,320 million yen, or down 7.6%, compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to a decrease in accounts payable - trade due to payment and a decrease in income taxes payable due to tax payment, which offset an increase in advances received.
Net assets amounted to 47,401 million yen (decreased 1,345 million yen, or down 2.8%, compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to the recording of loss attributable to owners of parent and dividends of surplus.
As a result, the ratio of equity to total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 62.5% (up 1.2 points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year).
Explanation of Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations and Other Forward- Looking Statements
The forecast for the results of operations for the first six months of fiscal 2023 and the full-year forecast remain unchanged from the forecast announced on April 28, 2022.
ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (9474)
Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
[Unit: million yen]
Fiscal 2022
The first quarter of
fiscal 2023
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
16,857
17,557
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and
12,593
8,184
contract assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
106
137
operating
Securities
5
6
Merchandise and finished goods
962
939
Work in process
272
594
Raw materials and supplies
109
117
Other
1,363
1,656
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(3)
Total current assets
32,267
29,189
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13,194
12,858
Intangible assets
Goodwill
278
251
Software
9,958
10,766
Other
3,871
2,945
Total intangible assets
14,108
13,963
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
12,339
12,019
Other
7,358
7,572
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(105)
(105)
Total investments and other assets
19,593
19,486
Total non-current assets
46,896
46,308
Total assets
79,164
75,498
ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (9474)
Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
[Unit: million yen]
Fiscal 2022
The first quarter of
fiscal 2023
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
3,153
1,705
Short-term loans payable
2,066
1,306
Current portion of bonds payable
8,047
8,035
Income taxes payable
1,153
452
Advances received
6,662
8,004
Provision for directors' bonuses
124
13
Asset retirement obligations
10
－
Other
7,118
6,855
Total current liabilities
28,337
26,373
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
18
18
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
128
104
Provision for management board benefit trust
50
39
Net defined benefit liability
281
276
Asset retirement obligations
67
67
Other
1,532
1,217
Total non-current liabilities
2,079
1,724
Total liabilities
30,417
28,097
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
6,557
6,557
Capital surplus
12,484
12,484
Retained earnings
26,084
24,812
Treasury shares
(4,062)
(4,062)
Total shareholders' equity
41,064
39,791
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
6,306
6,217
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
155
231
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
973
947
Total accumulated other comprehensive
7,435
7,396
income
Non-controlling interests
246
213
Total net assets
48,746
47,401
Total liabilities and net assets
79,164
75,498
ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (9474)
Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income [cumulative]
[Unit: million yen]
The first quarter of
The first quarter of
fiscal 2022
fiscal 2023
From:
April 1, 2021
From:
April 1, 2022
To:
June 30, 2021
To:
June 30, 2022
Net sales
12,243
12,254
Cost of sales
7,595
7,792
Gross profit
4,647
4,462
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Personnel expenses
2,881
3,144
Provision for directors' bonuses
7
9
Retirement benefit expenses
75
65
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
－
0
Other
2,096
2,165
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
5,060
5,385
Operating loss
(413)
(923)
Non-operating income
Interest income
1
1
Dividend income
39
46
Foreign exchange gains
－
34
Other
62
48
Total non-operating income
103
130
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
2
1
Foreign exchange losses
25
－
Non-deductible consumption taxes
－
4
Other
8
7
Total non-operating expenses
36
13
Ordinary loss
(346)
(806)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
－
874
Other
－
10
Total extraordinary income
－
885
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales and retirement of non-current
7
4
assets
Loss on valuation of investment securities
2
391
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries
－
200
Total extraordinary losses
9
596
Loss before income taxes
(355)
(517)
Income taxes - current
122
397
Income taxes - deferred
(141)
(346)
Total income taxes
(19)
50
Loss
(336)
(568)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(37)
(32)
Loss attributable to owners of parent
(298)
(536)
