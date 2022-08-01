Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Zenrin Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9474   JP3430400006

ZENRIN CO., LTD.

(9474)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-01 am EDT
930.00 JPY   +0.76%
03:24aZENRIN : Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
PU
07/28Zenrin Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 500,000 shares, representing 0.92% for ¥500 million.
CI
07/28Zenrin Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zenrin : Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 [Japanese GAAP] [Consolidated]

July 28, 2022

Name of listed company

ZENRIN CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo and Fukuoka

Securities code

9474

URL https://www.zenrin.co.jp/

Representative

[Title]

President and CEO

[Name] Zenshi Takayama

Contact

[Title]

Executive Officer and Head of

[Name] Yumiko Toshima

TEL +81-93-882-9050

Corporate Management Division

Scheduled date of submission of quarterly securities report:

July 29, 2022

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly results:

Yes

Holding of briefing session on quarterly results:

No

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results of Operations in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

ZENRIN's the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is the period from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

(1) Consolidated Business Performance [cumulative]

[%figures represent the increase (decrease) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year)]

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

The first quarter of fiscal 2023

12,254

0.1

(923)

(806)

(536)

The first quarter of fiscal 2022

12,243

(413)

(346)

(298)

[Note] Comprehensive income

The first quarter of fiscal 2023: (608) million yen [

%]

The first quarter of fiscal 2022: (290) million yen [

%]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

share

yen

yen

The first quarter of fiscal 2023

(9.90)

The first quarter of fiscal 2022

(5.45)

[Note] As the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the amounts for the said quarter reflect the application of the said accounting standard, etc., and the increase (decrease) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year is not stated.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Ratio of equity to total assets

million yen

million yen

%

The first quarter of fiscal 2023

75,498

47,401

62.5

Fiscal 2022

79,164

48,746

61.3

[Reference] Equity

The first quarter of fiscal 2023: 47,187 million yen

Fiscal 2022: 48,500 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Total

the first quarter

the second quarter

the third quarter

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal 2022

12.50

13.50

26.00

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2023 [forecast]

13.50

13.50

27.00

[Note] Revision from most recently announced forecast for dividends: None

3. Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations in Fiscal 2023

ZENRIN's fiscal 2023 is the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

[% figures for the fiscal year represent the increase (decrease) compared to the previous fiscal year; % figures for the first 2 quarters represent the increase (decrease) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year]

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings

owners of parent

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

The first 2 quarters

26,200

1.2

(400)

(300)

0

0.00

Fiscal year

60,500

2.4

3,000

12.3

3,200

5.1

2,600

(28.9)

47.96

[Note] Revision from most recently announced forecast for results of operations: None

ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (9474)

Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Explanation of Business Performance

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), the Japanese economy as a whole showed signs of recovery, while the economy still remained in a harsh condition with such factors as the continued global shortage in supply of semiconductors and surging resource prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine situation.

In such an environment, in regard to net sales, sales of data for in-car navigation systems in the automotive-related business decreased while sales of IoT-related solution services, etc. increased.

In terms of costs, expenses for developing map databases following improvement in precision of location data increased, and personnel expenses also increased due partly to the recording of provision for bonuses. In addition, expenses for sales activities also increased amid the trend of economic and social activities returning to normal.

As a result, the ZENRIN Group in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 reported net sales of 12,254 million yen (increased 11 million yen, or up 0.1%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating loss of 923 million yen (downturn of 510 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary loss of 806 million yen (downturn of 460 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year). In addition, loss attributable to owners of parent was 536 million yen (downturn of 237 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Please note that past net sales of the ZENRIN Group have shown trends of large seasonal fluctuations and sales concentrating in the fourth quarter.

It should be noted that, information by business segment is omitted because the ZENRIN Group's reportable segment is a single segment.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to 75,498 million yen (decreased 3,665 million yen, or down 4.6%, compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to the decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets due to the effects of seasonal fluctuations.

Liabilities amounted to 28,097 million yen (decreased 2,320 million yen, or down 7.6%, compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to a decrease in accounts payable - trade due to payment and a decrease in income taxes payable due to tax payment, which offset an increase in advances received.

Net assets amounted to 47,401 million yen (decreased 1,345 million yen, or down 2.8%, compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to the recording of loss attributable to owners of parent and dividends of surplus.

As a result, the ratio of equity to total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 62.5% (up 1.2 points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year).

  1. Explanation of Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations and Other Forward- Looking Statements
    The forecast for the results of operations for the first six months of fiscal 2023 and the full-year forecast remain unchanged from the forecast announced on April 28, 2022.

- 2 -

ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (9474)

Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

[Unit: million yen]

Fiscal 2022

The first quarter of

fiscal 2023

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

16,857

17,557

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and

12,593

8,184

contract assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

106

137

operating

Securities

5

6

Merchandise and finished goods

962

939

Work in process

272

594

Raw materials and supplies

109

117

Other

1,363

1,656

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(3)

Total current assets

32,267

29,189

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

13,194

12,858

Intangible assets

Goodwill

278

251

Software

9,958

10,766

Other

3,871

2,945

Total intangible assets

14,108

13,963

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

12,339

12,019

Other

7,358

7,572

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(105)

(105)

Total investments and other assets

19,593

19,486

Total non-current assets

46,896

46,308

Total assets

79,164

75,498

- 3 -

ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (9474)

Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

[Unit: million yen]

Fiscal 2022

The first quarter of

fiscal 2023

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

3,153

1,705

Short-term loans payable

2,066

1,306

Current portion of bonds payable

8,047

8,035

Income taxes payable

1,153

452

Advances received

6,662

8,004

Provision for directors' bonuses

124

13

Asset retirement obligations

10

Other

7,118

6,855

Total current liabilities

28,337

26,373

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

18

18

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

128

104

Provision for management board benefit trust

50

39

Net defined benefit liability

281

276

Asset retirement obligations

67

67

Other

1,532

1,217

Total non-current liabilities

2,079

1,724

Total liabilities

30,417

28,097

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

6,557

6,557

Capital surplus

12,484

12,484

Retained earnings

26,084

24,812

Treasury shares

(4,062)

(4,062)

Total shareholders' equity

41,064

39,791

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

6,306

6,217

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

155

231

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

973

947

Total accumulated other comprehensive

7,435

7,396

income

Non-controlling interests

246

213

Total net assets

48,746

47,401

Total liabilities and net assets

79,164

75,498

- 4 -

ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (9474)

Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income [cumulative]

[Unit: million yen]

The first quarter of

The first quarter of

fiscal 2022

fiscal 2023

From:

April 1, 2021

From:

April 1, 2022

To:

June 30, 2021

To:

June 30, 2022

Net sales

12,243

12,254

Cost of sales

7,595

7,792

Gross profit

4,647

4,462

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Personnel expenses

2,881

3,144

Provision for directors' bonuses

7

9

Retirement benefit expenses

75

65

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

0

Other

2,096

2,165

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

5,060

5,385

Operating loss

(413)

(923)

Non-operating income

Interest income

1

1

Dividend income

39

46

Foreign exchange gains

34

Other

62

48

Total non-operating income

103

130

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

2

1

Foreign exchange losses

25

Non-deductible consumption taxes

4

Other

8

7

Total non-operating expenses

36

13

Ordinary loss

(346)

(806)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

874

Other

10

Total extraordinary income

885

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales and retirement of non-current

7

4

assets

Loss on valuation of investment securities

2

391

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries

200

Total extraordinary losses

9

596

Loss before income taxes

(355)

(517)

Income taxes - current

122

397

Income taxes - deferred

(141)

(346)

Total income taxes

(19)

50

Loss

(336)

(568)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(37)

(32)

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(298)

(536)

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zenrin Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZENRIN CO., LTD.
03:24aZENRIN : Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
PU
07/28Zenrin Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 500,000 shares, representing 0.92% for..
CI
07/28Zenrin Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
06/1731,886,121 Equity Shares of CE Info Systems Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
06/14ZENRIN : Results for Fiscal 2022（2,145KB）
PU
06/03ZENRIN : Financial Summary for Fiscal 2022
PU
06/03ZENRIN : Rolling Plan for Medium-to Long-Term Business Plan "ZENRIN GROWTH PLAN 2025"
PU
06/03Zenrin Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Two Quarters and Full Year of..
CI
06/03Zenrin Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
06/03Zenrin Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable o..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 60 818 M 456 M 456 M
Net income 2023 2 476 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 2,88%
Capitalization 50 033 M 375 M 375 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 693
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart ZENRIN CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zenrin Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENRIN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 923,00 JPY
Average target price 1 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zenshi Takayama Deputy General Manager-Sales
Masao Ohsako Director & Manager-Tokyo Office
Koji Haraguchi Executive Officer, Manager-Research & Development
Hideyuki Fujisawa Senior Executive Officer & GM-Business II
Kiyoaki Shiotsugu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENRIN CO., LTD.-7.05%375
INFORMA PLC15.21%10 301
PEARSON PLC23.39%6 754
SCHIBSTED ASA-46.81%4 270
KADOKAWA CORPORATION7.44%3 360
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-24.90%2 626