Zenrin : Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (9474)

Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Explanation of Business Performance

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), the Japanese economy as a whole showed signs of recovery, while the economy still remained in a harsh condition with such factors as the continued global shortage in supply of semiconductors and surging resource prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine situation.

In such an environment, in regard to net sales, sales of data for in-car navigation systems in the automotive-related business decreased while sales of IoT-related solution services, etc. increased.

In terms of costs, expenses for developing map databases following improvement in precision of location data increased, and personnel expenses also increased due partly to the recording of provision for bonuses. In addition, expenses for sales activities also increased amid the trend of economic and social activities returning to normal.

As a result, the ZENRIN Group in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 reported net sales of 12,254 million yen (increased 11 million yen, or up 0.1%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating loss of 923 million yen (downturn of 510 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary loss of 806 million yen (downturn of 460 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year). In addition, loss attributable to owners of parent was 536 million yen (downturn of 237 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Please note that past net sales of the ZENRIN Group have shown trends of large seasonal fluctuations and sales concentrating in the fourth quarter.

It should be noted that, information by business segment is omitted because the ZENRIN Group's reportable segment is a single segment.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to 75,498 million yen (decreased 3,665 million yen, or down 4.6%, compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to the decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets due to the effects of seasonal fluctuations.

Liabilities amounted to 28,097 million yen (decreased 2,320 million yen, or down 7.6%, compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to a decrease in accounts payable - trade due to payment and a decrease in income taxes payable due to tax payment, which offset an increase in advances received.

Net assets amounted to 47,401 million yen (decreased 1,345 million yen, or down 2.8%, compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to the recording of loss attributable to owners of parent and dividends of surplus.

As a result, the ratio of equity to total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 62.5% (up 1.2 points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year).