Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 [Japanese GAAP] [Consolidated]

Name of listed company

ZENRIN CO., LTD.

Securities code

9474

URL https://www.zenrin.co.jp/

Representative

[Title]

President and CEO

Contact

[Title]

Executive Officer and Head of

Corporate Management Division

Scheduled date of submission of quarterly securities report: Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:

July 28, 2023 Stock exchange listings: Tokyo and Fukuoka

[Name] Zenshi Takayama

[Name] Yumiko Toshima

TEL +81-93-882-9050

July 31, 2023

Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly results:

Yes

Holding of briefing session on quarterly results:

No

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results of Operations in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

ZENRIN's the first quarter of fiscal 2024 is the period from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

(1) Consolidated Business Performance [cumulative]

[%figures represent the increase (decrease) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year)]

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

The first quarter of fiscal 2024

12,793

4.4

(1,344)

(1,378)

(989)

The first quarter of fiscal 2023

12,254

0.1

(923)

(806)

(536)

[Note] Comprehensive income

The first quarter of fiscal 2024: 48 million yen [ %]

The first quarter of fiscal 2023: (608) million yen [ %]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

share

yen

yen

The first quarter of fiscal 2024

(18.55)

The first quarter of fiscal 2023

(9.90)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Ratio of equity to total assets

million yen

million yen

%

The first quarter of fiscal 2024

65,751

45,286

68.8

Fiscal 2023

70,130

45,962

65.4

[Reference] Equity

The first quarter of fiscal 2024: 45,219 million yen

Fiscal 2023: 45,871 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Total

the first quarter

the second quarter

the third quarter

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal 2023

13.50

13.50

27.00

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2024 [forecast]

13.50

13.50

27.00

[Note] Revision from most recently announced forecast for dividends: None

3. Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations in Fiscal 2024 ZENRIN's fiscal 2024 is the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

[% figures for the fiscal year represent the increase (decrease) compared to the previous fiscal year]

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings

owners of parent

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Fiscal year

62,000

5.2

2,500

39.0

2,700

28.3

1,800

(35.0)

33.72

[Note] Revision from most recently announced forecast for results of operations: None

*Disclaimer: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Explanation of Business Performance

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023), the Japanese economy showed signs of a moderate recovery as social and economic activities returned to normal including the downgrading of COVID-19 to a Class 5 infectious disease. Meanwhile, the future outlook continued to be uncertain, as a result of the rising cost of living caused by the soaring energy and raw-material prices and drastic fluctuations in the foreign exchange markets.

In such an environment, sales of data for in-car navigation systems in the automotive-related business increased thanks to the recovery in automobile production in conjunction with the alleviation of the semiconductor shortage. In addition, orders received from the national and local governments increased and there were more opportunities to provide residential map data, while orders received in the marketing solutions-related business also increased.

In terms of costs, there was an increase in cost of sales due to the increase in revenue, as well as an increase in expenses for developing map databases to improve the precision of location data. In addition, the effects of the rising cost of living and wage hikes from the first quarter of fiscal 2024 resulted in an increase in operating expenses compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Nevertheless, these increases in operating expenses have already been incorporated in the forecast for the consolidated results of operations for fiscal 2024. Moreover, it should be noted that while fixed costs such as the expenses for developing map databases are incurred throughout the year, expenses generally precede net sales due to drastic seasonal fluctuations in which net sales tend to be concentrated in the fourth quarter.

As a result, the ZENRIN Group in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 reported net sales of 12,793 million yen (increased 539 million yen, or up 4.4% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating loss of 1,344 million yen (downturn of 420 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary loss of 1,378 million yen (downturn of 571 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent of 989 million yen (downturn of 453 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Information by business segment is omitted because the ZENRIN Group's reportable segment is a single segment.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to 65,751 million yen (decreased 4,379 million yen, or down 6.2% compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to the decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets due to the effects of seasonal fluctuations.

Liabilities amounted to 20,464 million yen (decreased 3,703 million yen, or down 15.3% compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to a decrease in accounts payable - trade due to the effects of seasonal fluctuations and decreases in short-term loans payable and income taxes payable, despite an increase in advances received.

Net assets amounted to 45,286 million yen (decreased 676 million yen, or down 1.5% compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to the recording of loss attributable to owners of parent and dividends of surplus, despite an increase in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities from market valuation.

As a result, the ratio of equity to total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 68.8% (up 3.4 points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year).

  1. Explanation of Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations and Other Forward- Looking Statements
    The full-year forecast for the results of operations for fiscal 2024 remains unchanged from the forecast announced on April 28, 2023.

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

[Unit: million yen]

Fiscal 2023

The first quarter of

fiscal 2024

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,971

11,819

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

11,747

7,172

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

118

146

Securities

6

6

Merchandise and finished goods

897

961

Work in process

314

497

Raw materials and supplies

97

96

Other

1,404

1,847

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(2)

Total current assets

28,553

22,544

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

13,026

12,870

Intangible assets

Goodwill

252

220

Software

10,928

11,918

Other

2,954

1,826

Total intangible assets

14,135

13,965

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

8,592

10,331

Other

5,924

6,141

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(101)

(101)

Total investments and other assets

14,414

16,370

Total non-current assets

41,577

43,206

Total assets

70,130

65,751

[Unit: million yen]

Fiscal 2023

The first quarter of

fiscal 2024

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

3,030

1,859

Short-term borrowings

4,476

1,263

Income taxes payable

369

140

Advances received

6,881

7,866

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

64

17

Asset retirement obligations

2

21

Other

6,651

6,623

Total current liabilities

21,476

17,792

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,576

1,474

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

104

104

Provision for share awards for directors (and other officers)

51

51

Retirement benefit liability

257

262

Asset retirement obligations

64

45

Other

637

733

Total non-current liabilities

2,691

2,672

Total liabilities

24,167

20,464

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,557

6,557

Capital surplus

12,451

12,451

Retained earnings

27,389

25,675

Treasury shares

(4,805)

(4,806)

Total shareholders' equity

41,592

39,878

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

3,567

4,651

Foreign currency translation adjustment

129

127

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

582

562

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

4,278

5,341

Non-controlling interests

90

66

Total net assets

45,962

45,286

Total liabilities and net assets

70,130

65,751

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income [cumulative]

[Unit: million yen]

The first quarter of

The first quarter of

fiscal 2023

fiscal 2024

From:

April 1, 2022

From:

April 1, 2023

To:

June 30, 2022

To:

June 30, 2023

Net sales

12,254

12,793

Cost of sales

7,792

8,469

Gross profit

4,462

4,323

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Personnel expenses

3,144

3,198

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

9

12

Retirement benefit expenses

65

77

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

0

Other

2,165

2,380

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

5,385

5,668

Operating loss

(923)

(1,344)

Non-operating income

Interest income

1

1

Dividend income

46

49

Foreign exchange gains

34

Other

48

44

Total non-operating income

130

95

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1

4

Foreign exchange losses

94

Taxes and dues

28

Nondeductible consumption tax

4

Other

7

2

Total non-operating expenses

13

130

Ordinary loss

(806)

(1,378)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

874

Other

10

Total extraordinary income

885

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

4

4

Loss on valuation of investment securities

391

7

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries

200

Total extraordinary losses

596

12

Loss before income taxes

(517)

(1,390)

Income taxes - current

397

95

Income taxes - deferred

(346)

(472)

Total income taxes

50

(376)

Loss

(568)

(1,013)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(32)

(23)

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(536)

(989)

