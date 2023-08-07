Financial Summary for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 [Japanese GAAP] [Consolidated]
Name of listed company
ZENRIN CO., LTD.
Securities code
9474
URL https://www.zenrin.co.jp/
Representative
[Title]
President and CEO
Contact
[Title]
Executive Officer and Head of
Corporate Management Division
Scheduled date of submission of quarterly securities report: Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:
July 28, 2023 Stock exchange listings: Tokyo and Fukuoka
[Name] Zenshi Takayama
[Name] Yumiko Toshima
TEL +81-93-882-9050
July 31, 2023
－
Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly results:
Yes
Holding of briefing session on quarterly results:
No
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results of Operations in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024
ZENRIN's the first quarter of fiscal 2024 is the period from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.
(1) Consolidated Business Performance [cumulative]
[%figures represent the increase (decrease) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year)]
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
The first quarter of fiscal 2024
12,793
4.4
(1,344)
－
(1,378)
－
(989)
－
The first quarter of fiscal 2023
12,254
0.1
(923)
－
(806)
－
(536)
－
[Note] Comprehensive income
The first quarter of fiscal 2024: 48 million yen [ －%]
The first quarter of fiscal 2023: (608) million yen [ －%]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
share
yen
yen
The first quarter of fiscal 2024
(18.55)
－
The first quarter of fiscal 2023
(9.90)
－
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Ratio of equity to total assets
million yen
million yen
%
The first quarter of fiscal 2024
65,751
45,286
68.8
Fiscal 2023
70,130
45,962
65.4
[Reference] Equity
The first quarter of fiscal 2024: 45,219 million yen
Fiscal 2023: 45,871 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Total
the first quarter
the second quarter
the third quarter
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal 2023
－
13.50
－
13.50
27.00
Fiscal 2024
－
Fiscal 2024 [forecast]
13.50
－
13.50
27.00
[Note] Revision from most recently announced forecast for dividends: None
3. Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations in Fiscal 2024 ZENRIN's fiscal 2024 is the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
[% figures for the fiscal year represent the increase (decrease) compared to the previous fiscal year]
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Fiscal year
62,000
5.2
2,500
39.0
2,700
28.3
1,800
(35.0)
33.72
[Note] Revision from most recently announced forecast for results of operations: None
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results
(1) Explanation of Business Performance
In the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023), the Japanese economy showed signs of a moderate recovery as social and economic activities returned to normal including the downgrading of COVID-19 to a Class 5 infectious disease. Meanwhile, the future outlook continued to be uncertain, as a result of the rising cost of living caused by the soaring energy and raw-material prices and drastic fluctuations in the foreign exchange markets.
In such an environment, sales of data for in-car navigation systems in the automotive-related business increased thanks to the recovery in automobile production in conjunction with the alleviation of the semiconductor shortage. In addition, orders received from the national and local governments increased and there were more opportunities to provide residential map data, while orders received in the marketing solutions-related business also increased.
In terms of costs, there was an increase in cost of sales due to the increase in revenue, as well as an increase in expenses for developing map databases to improve the precision of location data. In addition, the effects of the rising cost of living and wage hikes from the first quarter of fiscal 2024 resulted in an increase in operating expenses compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Nevertheless, these increases in operating expenses have already been incorporated in the forecast for the consolidated results of operations for fiscal 2024. Moreover, it should be noted that while fixed costs such as the expenses for developing map databases are incurred throughout the year, expenses generally precede net sales due to drastic seasonal fluctuations in which net sales tend to be concentrated in the fourth quarter.
As a result, the ZENRIN Group in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 reported net sales of 12,793 million yen (increased 539 million yen, or up 4.4% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating loss of 1,344 million yen (downturn of 420 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary loss of 1,378 million yen (downturn of 571 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent of 989 million yen (downturn of 453 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Information by business segment is omitted because the ZENRIN Group's reportable segment is a single segment.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to 65,751 million yen (decreased 4,379 million yen, or down 6.2% compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to the decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets due to the effects of seasonal fluctuations.
Liabilities amounted to 20,464 million yen (decreased 3,703 million yen, or down 15.3% compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to a decrease in accounts payable - trade due to the effects of seasonal fluctuations and decreases in short-term loans payable and income taxes payable, despite an increase in advances received.
Net assets amounted to 45,286 million yen (decreased 676 million yen, or down 1.5% compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to the recording of loss attributable to owners of parent and dividends of surplus, despite an increase in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities from market valuation.
As a result, the ratio of equity to total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 68.8% (up 3.4 points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year).
- Explanation of Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations and Other Forward- Looking Statements
The full-year forecast for the results of operations for fiscal 2024 remains unchanged from the forecast announced on April 28, 2023.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
[Unit: million yen]
Fiscal 2023
The first quarter of
fiscal 2024
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
13,971
11,819
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
11,747
7,172
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
118
146
Securities
6
6
Merchandise and finished goods
897
961
Work in process
314
497
Raw materials and supplies
97
96
Other
1,404
1,847
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(2)
Total current assets
28,553
22,544
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13,026
12,870
Intangible assets
Goodwill
252
220
Software
10,928
11,918
Other
2,954
1,826
Total intangible assets
14,135
13,965
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
8,592
10,331
Other
5,924
6,141
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(101)
(101)
Total investments and other assets
14,414
16,370
Total non-current assets
41,577
43,206
Total assets
70,130
65,751
[Unit: million yen]
Fiscal 2023
The first quarter of
fiscal 2024
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
3,030
1,859
Short-term borrowings
4,476
1,263
Income taxes payable
369
140
Advances received
6,881
7,866
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
64
17
Asset retirement obligations
2
21
Other
6,651
6,623
Total current liabilities
21,476
17,792
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,576
1,474
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
104
104
Provision for share awards for directors (and other officers)
51
51
Retirement benefit liability
257
262
Asset retirement obligations
64
45
Other
637
733
Total non-current liabilities
2,691
2,672
Total liabilities
24,167
20,464
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,557
6,557
Capital surplus
12,451
12,451
Retained earnings
27,389
25,675
Treasury shares
(4,805)
(4,806)
Total shareholders' equity
41,592
39,878
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
3,567
4,651
Foreign currency translation adjustment
129
127
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
582
562
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,278
5,341
Non-controlling interests
90
66
Total net assets
45,962
45,286
Total liabilities and net assets
70,130
65,751
- Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income [cumulative]
[Unit: million yen]
The first quarter of
The first quarter of
fiscal 2023
fiscal 2024
From:
April 1, 2022
From:
April 1, 2023
To:
June 30, 2022
To:
June 30, 2023
Net sales
12,254
12,793
Cost of sales
7,792
8,469
Gross profit
4,462
4,323
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Personnel expenses
3,144
3,198
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
9
12
Retirement benefit expenses
65
77
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
0
－
Other
2,165
2,380
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
5,385
5,668
Operating loss
(923)
(1,344)
Non-operating income
Interest income
1
1
Dividend income
46
49
Foreign exchange gains
34
－
Other
48
44
Total non-operating income
130
95
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1
4
Foreign exchange losses
－
94
Taxes and dues
－
28
Nondeductible consumption tax
4
－
Other
7
2
Total non-operating expenses
13
130
Ordinary loss
(806)
(1,378)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
874
－
Other
10
－
Total extraordinary income
885
－
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
4
4
Loss on valuation of investment securities
391
7
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries
200
－
Total extraordinary losses
596
12
Loss before income taxes
(517)
(1,390)
Income taxes - current
397
95
Income taxes - deferred
(346)
(472)
Total income taxes
50
(376)
Loss
(568)
(1,013)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(32)
(23)
Loss attributable to owners of parent
(536)
(989)
