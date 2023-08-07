In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Explanation of Business Performance

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023), the Japanese economy showed signs of a moderate recovery as social and economic activities returned to normal including the downgrading of COVID-19 to a Class 5 infectious disease. Meanwhile, the future outlook continued to be uncertain, as a result of the rising cost of living caused by the soaring energy and raw-material prices and drastic fluctuations in the foreign exchange markets.

In such an environment, sales of data for in-car navigation systems in the automotive-related business increased thanks to the recovery in automobile production in conjunction with the alleviation of the semiconductor shortage. In addition, orders received from the national and local governments increased and there were more opportunities to provide residential map data, while orders received in the marketing solutions-related business also increased.

In terms of costs, there was an increase in cost of sales due to the increase in revenue, as well as an increase in expenses for developing map databases to improve the precision of location data. In addition, the effects of the rising cost of living and wage hikes from the first quarter of fiscal 2024 resulted in an increase in operating expenses compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Nevertheless, these increases in operating expenses have already been incorporated in the forecast for the consolidated results of operations for fiscal 2024. Moreover, it should be noted that while fixed costs such as the expenses for developing map databases are incurred throughout the year, expenses generally precede net sales due to drastic seasonal fluctuations in which net sales tend to be concentrated in the fourth quarter.

As a result, the ZENRIN Group in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 reported net sales of 12,793 million yen (increased 539 million yen, or up 4.4% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating loss of 1,344 million yen (downturn of 420 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary loss of 1,378 million yen (downturn of 571 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent of 989 million yen (downturn of 453 million yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Information by business segment is omitted because the ZENRIN Group's reportable segment is a single segment.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to 65,751 million yen (decreased 4,379 million yen, or down 6.2% compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to the decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets due to the effects of seasonal fluctuations.

Liabilities amounted to 20,464 million yen (decreased 3,703 million yen, or down 15.3% compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to a decrease in accounts payable - trade due to the effects of seasonal fluctuations and decreases in short-term loans payable and income taxes payable, despite an increase in advances received.

Net assets amounted to 45,286 million yen (decreased 676 million yen, or down 1.5% compared to the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to the recording of loss attributable to owners of parent and dividends of surplus, despite an increase in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities from market valuation.

As a result, the ratio of equity to total assets at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 68.8% (up 3.4 points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year).

Explanation of Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations and Other Forward- Looking Statements

The full-year forecast for the results of operations for fiscal 2024 remains unchanged from the forecast announced on April 28, 2023.

- 2 -