  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Zenrin Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9474   JP3430400006

ZENRIN CO., LTD.

(9474)
  Report
Zenrin : Notice regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income (Gain on Sale of Investment Securities) and Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

12/17/2021 | 12:19am EST
December 17, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Name of listed company: ZENRIN CO., LTD.

Representative: Zenshi Takayama President and CEO

(Securities code: 9474)

Contact: Yumiko Toshima

Executive Officer, and Head of

Corporate Management Division (Tel: +81-93-882-9050)

Notice regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income (Gain on Sale of Investment

Securities) and Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

As announced in the "Notice regarding Sale of Investment Securities" released on December 6, 2021, ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (the "Company") decided to sell part of the equity shares of C.E.INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED ("Shares") held by the Company (such sale is hereinafter referred to as "Secondary Offering"). As the Offer Price in connection with the Secondary Offering has been determined, the Company hereby announces that it expects to recognize an extraordinary income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Company also announces the revision of the forecast for full-year consolidated results of operations which was announced on October 28, 2021.

1. Recognition of Extraordinary Income

(1) Type of Shares to be offered in the

Equity shares of C.E.INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED

Secondary Offering

(2)

Number of Shares to be offered in the

1,369,961 Shares

Secondary Offering

(3)

Company's Aggregate Offer Amount

Approximately 2,122 million yen

(4)

Gain on Sale of Investment Securities

Approximately 1,949 million yen

(5)

Settlement Date

December 21, 2021 (Scheduled)

1

2. Revision of the Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations

Revision of the Forecast Figures for Consolidated Results of Operations for Fiscal 2022 [from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022]

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable

Earnings

Income

Income

to Owners of Parent

per Share

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

Previous forecast [A]

58,200

2,300

2,500

2,100

38.37

Revised forecast [B]

58,200

2,300

2,500

3,400

62.14

Amount of increase (decrease) [B-A]

1,300

Rate of increase (decrease)

61.9

Reference

Results for previous fiscal year

57,225

1,436

1,683

1,248

22.54

Reasons for Revision

The Company has revised its previously announced forecast for full-year consolidated results of operations due to above-mentioned gain on sale of investment securities (extraordinary income) expected to be recognized in the third quarter of the fiscal 2022.

Disclaimer:

The above forecast for results of operations is prepared based on information currently available to ZENRIN Co., Ltd. as of the date of announcement of this document. Actual figures for results of operations may differ from the forecast figures due to various factors in the future.

2

Disclaimer

Zenrin Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 58 370 M 514 M 514 M
Net income 2022 1 867 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 54 295 M 478 M 478 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 692
Free-Float 59,8%
