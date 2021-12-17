Zenrin : Notice regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income (Gain on Sale of Investment Securities) and Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

Notice regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income (Gain on Sale of Investment
Securities) and Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations
As announced in the "Notice regarding Sale of Investment Securities" released on December 6, 2021, ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (the "Company") decided to sell part of the equity shares of C.E.INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED ("Shares") held by the Company (such sale is hereinafter referred to as "Secondary Offering"). As the Offer Price in connection with the Secondary Offering has been determined, the Company hereby announces that it expects to recognize an extraordinary income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
The Company also announces the revision of the forecast for full-year consolidated results of operations which was announced on October 28, 2021.
1. Recognition of Extraordinary Income
(1) Type of Shares to be offered in the
Equity shares of C.E.INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Secondary Offering
(2)
Number of Shares to be offered in the
1,369,961 Shares
Secondary Offering
(3)
Company's Aggregate Offer Amount
Approximately 2,122 million yen
(4)
Gain on Sale of Investment Securities
Approximately 1,949 million yen
(5)
Settlement Date
December 21, 2021 (Scheduled)
1
2. Revision of the Forecast for Consolidated Results of Operations
Revision of the Forecast Figures for Consolidated Results of Operations for Fiscal 2022 [from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022]
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable
Earnings
Income
Income
to Owners of Parent
per Share
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
yen
Previous forecast [A]
58,200
2,300
2,500
2,100
38.37
Revised forecast [B]
58,200
2,300
2,500
3,400
62.14
Amount of increase (decrease) [B-A]
－
－
－
1,300
Rate of increase (decrease)
－
－
－
61.9
Reference
Results for previous fiscal year
57,225
1,436
1,683
1,248
22.54
Reasons for Revision
The Company has revised its previously announced forecast for full-year consolidated results of operations due to above-mentioned gain on sale of investment securities (extraordinary income) expected to be recognized in the third quarter of the fiscal 2022.
Disclaimer:
The above forecast for results of operations is prepared based on information currently available to ZENRIN Co., Ltd. as of the date of announcement of this document. Actual figures for results of operations may differ from the forecast figures due to various factors in the future.
Zenrin Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:18:01 UTC.