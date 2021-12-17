Zenrin : Notice regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income (Gain on Sale of Investment Securities) and Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

December 17, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Name of listed company: ZENRIN CO., LTD.

Representative: Zenshi Takayama President and CEO

(Securities code: 9474)

Contact: Yumiko Toshima

Executive Officer, and Head of

Corporate Management Division (Tel: +81-93-882-9050)

Notice regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income (Gain on Sale of Investment

Securities) and Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

As announced in the "Notice regarding Sale of Investment Securities" released on December 6, 2021, ZENRIN Co., Ltd. (the "Company") decided to sell part of the equity shares of C.E.INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED ("Shares") held by the Company (such sale is hereinafter referred to as "Secondary Offering"). As the Offer Price in connection with the Secondary Offering has been determined, the Company hereby announces that it expects to recognize an extraordinary income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Company also announces the revision of the forecast for full-year consolidated results of operations which was announced on October 28, 2021.

1. Recognition of Extraordinary Income

(1) Type of Shares to be offered in the Equity shares of C.E.INFO SYSTEMS LIMITED Secondary Offering (2) Number of Shares to be offered in the 1,369,961 Shares Secondary Offering (3) Company's Aggregate Offer Amount Approximately 2,122 million yen (4) Gain on Sale of Investment Securities Approximately 1,949 million yen (5) Settlement Date December 21, 2021 (Scheduled)

