  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Zenrin Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9474   JP3430400006

ZENRIN CO., LTD.

(9474)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
886.00 JPY   +1.72%
03:21aZenrin : Financial Summary for Fiscal 2023
PU
03:13aZenrin : Results for Fiscal 2023（578KB）
PU
05/22Zenrin : Notice of the 63rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zenrin : Results for Fiscal 2023（578KB）

06/02/2023 | 03:13am EDT
Securities Code: 9474

Briefing on Results for Fiscal 2023

(Year Ended March 31, 2023)

May 16, 2023

Results for

Table of Contents

FY2023

. Overview of Results for Fiscal 2023

. Earnings Forecast for Fiscal 2024

. Business Overview

. Appendix

*Note:

This document contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions, forecasts and plans in light of information available to ZENRIN Co., Ltd. as of the preparation date of this document. Actual performance may vary significantly from the forecast figures due to various risks and uncertainties owing to global economic trends, market demand, status of competition, exchange fluctuations and other factors.

The information that appears in this document rounds down fractions to the nearest specified unit and rounds off decimals in the percentage of change to the first decimal place.

In addition, cases where the percentage of change exceeds 1000% and cases where one or both of the items of comparison are negative are shown as "-."

*Disclaimer:

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

©ZENRIN CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

1

Results for

FY2023

Overview of Results for Fiscal 2023

  1. Overview of Results
  2. Causes for Change in Operating Income
  3. Changes in Cash Flows
  4. Shareholder Returns

©ZENRIN CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

2

Results for

Overview of Results for Fiscal 2023

1. Overview of Results

FY2023

Key Points of Results for Fiscal 2023

Decrease in sales, income and profit

(Compared to FY2022)

Sales

Result

  • Net sales declined for the first time in 2 periods due to a decline in sales of data for in-car navigation systems in the automotive- related business, impacted by adjustments in automobile production, despite the increase in orders received in the marketing solutions-related and IoT-related business.

Expenses

Profit and loss

  • Cost of sales increased due to changes in the composition of sales. Operating expenses grew due to an increase in expenses for developing map databases to improve the precision of location data as well as the normalization of socioeconomic activity and the rising prices of raw materials, and operating income and ordinary income decreased for the first time in 2 periods.
  • Profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to the reporting of extraordinary income from gain on sales of investment securities and gain on sales of non-current assets in fiscal 2023 and also because gain on sales of investment securities was reported in the previous fiscal year.

(Amounts in million yen)

(1) FY2022

(2) FY2023

(3) FY2023

(4) FY2023

Compared to FY2022

Compared to Forecast

(4) - (1)

(4) - (2)

Forecast

Revised Forecast

Actual

Actual

of

of

(Apr. 28 2022)

(Mar. 29 2023)

Change

Change

Net Sales

59,053

60,500

58,600

58,933

-119

-0.2

-1,566

-2.6

Operating

56,382

57,500

57,050

57,134

+751

+1.3

-365

-0.6

Expenses

Operating Income

2,670

3,000

1,550

1,799

-871

-32.6

-1,200

-40.0

Operating Margin

4.5%

5.0%

2.6%

3.1%

-1.4pt

-1.9pt

Ordinary Income

3,044

3,200

1,750

2,104

-939

-30.9

-1,095

-34.2

Profit Attributable to

3,658

2,600

2,150

2,770

-887

-24.3

+170

+6.6

Owners of Parent

©ZENRIN CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

3

Results for

Overview of Results for Fiscal 2023

2. Causes for Change in Operating Income

FY2023

Operating Income (compared to FY2022)

(Amounts in billion yen)

4

3

2

1

0

-0.8 billion yen

(-) Printed residential maps decreased

(-) Sales shifted to IoT solution services

+0.3

(+) GIS Package products, entrusted services increased

+0.6

2.6

+0

-0.7

-0.3

Sales promotion support

IoT-related solution

1.7

services increased

services etc. increased

+0.7

Sales of data for in-car navigation systems

decreased

  1. Cost of sales due to changes in the composition of net sales
  1. Expenses for developing map databases to improve the precision of location data
  1. Normalization of socioeconomic activity and rising cost of energy and raw materials caused operating expenses to increase

21/12 実績

プロダクト

公共ｿﾘｭｰｼｮﾝ

ﾏｰｹﾃｨﾝｸﾞ

IoT

ｵｰﾄﾓｰﾃｨﾌﾞ

営業費用

22/12 実績

Operating

Product

Public

Marketing

o

Automotive

Operating

Operating

Income

ｿﾘｭｰｼｮﾝ

Solution

Solution

Income

Expenses

FY2022

Changes in Sales by Business

(compared to FY2022)

FY2023

©ZENRIN CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

4

Disclaimer

Zenrin Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer