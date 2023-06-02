Zenrin : Results for Fiscal 2023（578KB）

This document contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions, forecasts and plans in light of information available to ZENRIN Co., Ltd. as of the preparation date of this document. Actual performance may vary significantly from the forecast figures due to various risks and uncertainties owing to global economic trends, market demand, status of competition, exchange fluctuations and other factors.
Net sales declined for the first time in 2 periods due to a decline in sales of data for in-car navigation systems in the automotive- related business, impacted by adjustments in automobile production, despite the increase in orders received in the marketing solutions-related and IoT-related business.
Expenses
Profit and loss
Cost of sales increased due to changes in the composition of sales. Operating expenses grew due to an increase in expenses for developing map databases to improve the precision of location data as well as the normalization of socioeconomic activity and the rising prices of raw materials, and operating income and ordinary income decreased for the first time in 2 periods.
Profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to the reporting of extraordinary income from gain on sales of investment securities and gain on sales of non-current assets in fiscal 2023 and also because gain on sales of investment securities was reported in the previous fiscal year.