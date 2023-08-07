Securities Code: 9474

Briefing on Results

for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

(Year Ending March 31, 2024)

July 31, 2023

*Note:

This document contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions, forecasts and plans in light of information available to ZENRIN Co., Ltd. as of the preparation date of this document. Actual performance may vary significantly from the forecast figures due to various risks and uncertainties owing to global economic trends, market demand, status of competition, exchange fluctuations and other factors.

The information that appears in this document rounds down fractions to the nearest specified unit and rounds off decimals in the percentage of change to the first decimal place. In addition, cases where the percentage of change exceeds 1000% and cases where one or both of the items of comparison are negative are shown as "-."

*Disclaimer:

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Result for

the First Quarter Table of Contentsof FY2024

Overview of Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

  1. Overview of Results
  2. Changes in Net Sales, Income and Profit

3-1. Causes for Change in Operating Income [Sales]

3-2. Causes for Change in Operating Income [Cost]

  1. Changes in Net Sales by business
  2. Amount of Capital Investment, Depreciation and R&D Cost

1

Result for

the First Quarter

of FY2024

Overview of Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

1. Overview of Results

Key Points of Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Increase in sales / Decrease in income and profit

(Compared to 1Q of FY2024)

Sales

Result

  • Sales of data for in-car navigation systems in the automotive-related business increased thanks to the recovery in automobile production in conjunction with the alleviation of the semiconductor shortage.
  • Orders received from the national and local governments increased and there were more opportunities to provide residential map data, while orders received in the marketing solutions-related business also increased.

Expenses

Profit and loss

  • Increase in cost of sales due to the increase in revenue, as well as an increase in expenses for developing map databases to improve the precision of location data, the effects of the rising cost of living and wage hikes from the first quarter of fiscal 2024 resulted in an increase in operating expenses compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. As a result, profits decreased for 2 consecutive periods.
  • These increases in operating expenses have already been incorporated in the forecast for the consolidated results of operations for fiscal 2024.
  • It should be noted that while fixed costs such as the expenses for developing map databases are incurred throughout the year, expenses generally precede net sales due to drastic seasonal fluctuations in which net sales tend to be concentrated in the fourth quarter.

(Amounts in million yen)

1Q of FY2023

1Q of FY2024

Compared to

1Q of FY2023

% of Change

Net Sales

12,254

12,793

+539

+4.4

Operating Expenses

13,177

14,137

+959

+7.3

Operating Income

-923

-1,344

-420

-

Operating Margin

-7.5%

-10.5%

-3.0pt

-

Ordinary Income

-806

-1,378

-571

-

Profit Attributable to

-536

-989

-453

-

Owners of Parent

2

Result for

the First Quarter

of FY2024

Overview of Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

2. Changes in Net Sales, Income and Profit

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

Compared to 1Q of FY2023

(% of Changes)

(Amounts in million yen)

12,588

11,312

12,243

12,254

12,793

0

-346

-298

-500

-413

-390

-640

-621

-536

-634

-806

-1,500

1,130-

923-

1,016-

989-

1,344-

1,378-

-2,500

19/6

20/6

21/6

22/6

23/6

19/6

20/6

21/6

22/6

23/6

19/6

20/6

21/6

22/6

23/6

19/6

20/6

21/6

22/6

23/6

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

+ 539 million yen

- 420 million yen

- 571 million yen

- 453 million yen

(+4.4%)

( - )

( - )

( - )

Increase in sales

Decrease in income and profit for 2 consecutive periods

for 3 consecutive periods

*the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

*Regarding figures for the previous fiscal year (fiscal 2021) and earlier, the increase (decrease) and rates (%) are reference values because the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. are not applied retrospectively (same as the next page and after).

3

Result for

Overview of Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

the First Quarter

3-1. Causes for Change in Operating Income [Sales]

of FY2024

Operating Income (compared to 1Q of FY2023)

(Amounts in billion yen)

0

- 0.5

- 1.0

-0.4 billion yen

Recovery in sales of data for in-car navigation systems in conjunction with the recovery in automobile production

Increase in solution services sales

Decrease due to the termination of some services of a subsidiary

+ 0.3

Recovery in the sending of DMs due to the recovery in sales promotion demand

Expansion of sales promotion support and consulting services

+ 0.1

- 0.9

+ 0.2

- 0.1

- 1.5

- 0.0

Increase in cost of sales due to the increase in revenue

Increase in expenses for developing map databases to

Printed residential maps decreased

improve the precision of location data

GIS Package products increased

Increase in personnel expenses due to wage hikes

Orders received from the national and local governments increased and there were more opportunities to provide residential map data

- 1.3

+ 0.9

IoT

Changes in

22/3 実績

プロダクト

Changes in Sales by Business (compared to 1Q of FY2023)

ｵｰﾄﾓｰﾃｨﾌﾞ

23/3 実績

公共ｿﾘｭｰｼｮﾝ

ﾏｰｹﾃｨﾝｸﾞ

営業費用

Operating

Public

ｿﾘｭｰｼｮﾝ

Operating Expenses

Operating

Income

Product

Marketing

IoT

Automotive

(compared to

Income

1Q of

Solution

Solution

1Q of FY2023)

1Q of

FY2023

+ 0.5

+ 0.9

FY2024

billion yen

billion yen

4

