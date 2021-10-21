Zenrin : Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

October 21, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Name of listed company: ZENRIN Co., Ltd. Representative: Zenshi Takayama

President and CEO

(Securities code: 9474)

Contact: Yumiko Toshima

Executive Officer, and Head of

Corporate Management Division (TEL: +81-93-882-9050)

Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

ZENRIN Co., Ltd. announces the forecast for results of operations released on April 28, 2021 was revised as follows in light of recent business performance.

●Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

Revision of Forecast Figures for Consolidated Results of Operations in First 2 Quarters of Fiscal 2022 [from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021]

Profit Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable to Earnings income income owners of per share parent million yen million yen million yen million yen yen Previous forecast [A] 24,800 (1,200) (1,000) (700) (12.78) Revised forecast [B] 25,800 (460) (330) (80) (1.46) Amount of increase (decrease) [B − A] 1,000 740 670 620 Rate of increase (decrease) 4.0% － － － Reference Results for same period of previous year 24,209 (1,460) (1,240) (723) (13.01) [First 2 Quarters of fiscal 2021]

Reasons for Revision

For the first half of the current fiscal year, net sales are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast mainly due to an increase in entrusted services with residential map data for corporations and IoT-related development contracts.

In terms of profit and loss, although the Company returned to profitability in the first half of the fiscal year due to increased sales, an operating loss was recorded as a result of the posting of performance-linked bonuses. However, each profit is expected to exceed the previously announced forecast.

Furthermore, the forecast for results of operations in fiscal 2022 is currently under review and is scheduled to be announced at a later date.

Disclaimer: The above forecast for results of operations is prepared based on information currently available to ZENRIN Co., Ltd. as of the date of announcement of this document. Actual figures for results of operations may differ from the forecast figures due to various factors in the future.