Zenrin : Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

October 21, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Name of listed company: ZENRIN Co., Ltd. Representative: Zenshi Takayama
President and CEO
(Securities code: 9474)
Contact: Yumiko Toshima
Executive Officer, and Head of
Corporate Management Division (TEL: +81-93-882-9050)
Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations
ZENRIN Co., Ltd. announces the forecast for results of operations released on April 28, 2021 was revised as follows in light of recent business performance.
●Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations
Revision of Forecast Figures for Consolidated Results of Operations in First 2 Quarters of Fiscal 2022 [from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021]
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating
|
Ordinary
|
attributable to
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
income
|
income
|
owners of
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
million yen
|
million yen
|
million yen
|
million yen
|
|
yen
|
Previous forecast [A]
|
24,800
|
(1,200)
|
(1,000)
|
(700)
|
(12.78)
|
Revised forecast [B]
|
25,800
|
(460)
|
(330)
|
(80)
|
(1.46)
|
Amount of increase (decrease) [B − A]
|
1,000
|
740
|
670
|
620
|
|
|
Rate of increase (decrease)
|
4.0%
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
Reference
|
Results for same period of previous year
|
24,209
|
(1,460)
|
(1,240)
|
(723)
|
(13.01)
|
|
[First 2 Quarters of fiscal 2021]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reasons for Revision
For the first half of the current fiscal year, net sales are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast mainly due to an increase in entrusted services with residential map data for corporations and IoT-related development contracts.
In terms of profit and loss, although the Company returned to profitability in the first half of the fiscal year due to increased sales, an operating loss was recorded as a result of the posting of performance-linked bonuses. However, each profit is expected to exceed the previously announced forecast.
Furthermore, the forecast for results of operations in fiscal 2022 is currently under review and is scheduled to be announced at a later date.
Disclaimer: The above forecast for results of operations is prepared based on information currently available to ZENRIN Co., Ltd. as of the date of announcement of this document. Actual figures for results of operations may differ from the forecast figures due to various factors in the future.