  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Zenrin Co., Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    9474   JP3430400006

ZENRIN CO., LTD.

(9474)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/20
1052 JPY   +2.94%
09/29ZENRIN CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/31MapmyIndia files draft papers for IPO
RE
08/31C.E. Info Systems Limited has filed an IPO.
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zenrin : Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

Zenrin : Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

10/21/2021 | 03:04am EDT
October 21, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Name of listed company: ZENRIN Co., Ltd. Representative: Zenshi Takayama

President and CEO

(Securities code: 9474)

Contact: Yumiko Toshima

Executive Officer, and Head of

Corporate Management Division (TEL: +81-93-882-9050)

Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

ZENRIN Co., Ltd. announces the forecast for results of operations released on April 28, 2021 was revised as follows in light of recent business performance.

Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations

Revision of Forecast Figures for Consolidated Results of Operations in First 2 Quarters of Fiscal 2022 [from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021]

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Earnings

income

income

owners of

per share

parent

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

Previous forecast [A]

24,800

(1,200)

(1,000)

(700)

(12.78)

Revised forecast [B]

25,800

(460)

(330)

(80)

(1.46)

Amount of increase (decrease) [B − A]

1,000

740

670

620

Rate of increase (decrease)

4.0%

Reference

Results for same period of previous year

24,209

(1,460)

(1,240)

(723)

(13.01)

[First 2 Quarters of fiscal 2021]

Reasons for Revision

For the first half of the current fiscal year, net sales are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast mainly due to an increase in entrusted services with residential map data for corporations and IoT-related development contracts.

In terms of profit and loss, although the Company returned to profitability in the first half of the fiscal year due to increased sales, an operating loss was recorded as a result of the posting of performance-linked bonuses. However, each profit is expected to exceed the previously announced forecast.

Furthermore, the forecast for results of operations in fiscal 2022 is currently under review and is scheduled to be announced at a later date.

Disclaimer: The above forecast for results of operations is prepared based on information currently available to ZENRIN Co., Ltd. as of the date of announcement of this document. Actual figures for results of operations may differ from the forecast figures due to various factors in the future.

Disclaimer

Zenrin Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 07:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 58 470 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2022 1 558 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 57 508 M 503 M 505 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 692
Free-Float 59,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 052,00 JPY
Average target price 1 233,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zenshi Takayama President & Representative Director
Masao Ohsako Chairman
Koji Haraguchi Executive Officer, Manager-Research & Development
Hideyuki Fujisawa Director & Senior General Manager-Operations
Kiyoaki Shiotsugu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENRIN CO., LTD.-16.57%503
SCHIBSTED ASA24.95%11 730
INFORMA PLC-4.23%11 132
PEARSON PLC-8.26%6 559
LAGARDÈRE S.A.10.45%3 698
KADOKAWA CORPORATION60.48%3 443