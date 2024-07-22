Analyst Presentation

Quarter ending June 30, 2024

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Q1FY25 snapshot

Total Revenue

$154.4M

4.3% QoQ CC

Cash

$280.9M

$19.2M

Headcount

10,396

47

Utilization

83.9%

20 bps

EBITDA%

15.2%

130 bps

Wins

$154.0M

Attrition

10.6%

30 bps

Vertical and Geography performance

Vertical highlights

Geography highlights

TMT

BFSI

MCS

HLS

USA

UK/EU

1.2%

6.8%

2.7%

6.9%

6.6%

- 0.1%

QoQ cc

QoQ cc

QoQ cc

QoQ cc

QoQ cc

QoQ cc

-13.8%

13.0%

10.0%

2.7%

2.4%

6.0%

YoY cc

YoY cc

YoY cc

YoY cc

YoY cc

YoY cc

24.7%

39.7%

25.8%

9.8%

68.7%

19.8%

Q1 FY25 revenue

Q1 FY25 revenue

Q1 FY25 revenue

Q1 FY25 revenue

Q1 FY25 revenue

Q1 FY25 revenue

  • TMT - Telecommunication, Media and Technology erstwhile - Hitech
  • BFSI - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
  • MCS - Manufacturing and Consumer Services
  • HLS- Healthcare & Life Sciences

South Africa

  • 0.9% QoQ cc

4.5%

YoY cc

11.5%

Q1 FY25 revenue

Revenue and margin walk

Revenue walk (in $M)

Services revenue

3.7M

1.0M

1.0M

0.2M

148.1M

0.1M

0.5M

154.4M

Exchange

TMT

BFSI

MCS

HLS

Passthrough

Q4FY24

Impact

Q1FY25

EBITDA walk (in % of revenue)

16.5%

0.2%

0.4%

0.7%

-1.5%

15.2%

-1.1%

Exchange impact

Volume and

R&D tax credit

Increased Operational

SG&A

Q4FY24

on GM

Utilization

Cost*

Impact**

Q1FY25

Gross margin (GM) Impact

  • Operational cost includes visa, travel, license subscription etc.
  • Increase in SG&A was primarily on account of provision created for doubtful debts for one of our customers who has filed bankruptcy under chapter 11 in US

Client and Revenue mix

Client mix

31

31

29

Q4FY24

Q1FY25

14

14

14

Q1FY24

Q1FY24

Q4FY24

Q1FY25

4

4

4

Q1FY24

Q4FY24

Q1FY25

$20M+

$10M+

$5M+

Revenue mix

(% of total revenue)

Q1FY24

34.0%

Q1FY24

45.2%

Q1FY24

61.7%

Q4FY24

28.3%

Q4FY24

40.8%

Q4FY24

57.2%

Q1FY25

28.3%

Q1FY25

42.1%

Q1FY25

58.7%

Top 5 Clients

Top 10 Clients

Top 20 Clients

Win momentum continues: Notable projects​

Building semantic data model & ML enabled fraud detection, for a major Global Insurance client

End to End application modernization leading smooth customer onboarding experience for one of the largest banking vendor in South Africa

Transforming core legacy mainframe across the brand for a leading UK Insurance Company

Partnered with a leading US based manufacturer and distributer of analytical instruments to implement centralized and standardized Service Desk

Implementing Oracle Cloud HTM for one of the largest packaged goods company in SA

Multi-year Partner in Infrastructure Support, end User Computing and dispatch for a Global Mobility Solution Provider

Case studies: Next-generation services bring business value​

Collaborating with the world's largest provider of arbitration for a cutting-edge solution to generate AI enabled clauses

Zensar helped create a cutting-edge solution to quickly generate high-quality clauses, including new AI Clauses, that users need. This new generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool is designed to simplify the creation of clear and effective arbitration and mediation clauses for lawyers and businesses of all sizes across various industries.

The solution leverages the latest Gen AI advancements in natural language processing and ML techniques to understand user intent and deliver tailored clause suggestions. The tool exemplifies how advanced AI and collaborative efforts can streamline complex processes, delivering significant value to legal professionals and businesses by creating impactful solutions.

Global marketing support for Partner ecosystem

to deliver marketing campaigns around the

world for a leading tech giant

We partnered with an American multinational corporation and technology company for creating an Engagement Engine where our Partner Marketing as a Service (PMaaS) team takes nominated partners from initial messaging and strategy through the execution of a solution marketing campaign.

This is a multi year engagement and our Goal is to build a High-value strategy for 500 Global Partners per year. We aim to build a team leveraging multiple tools and systems to automate and streamline the delivery process to reach the Global scale of our marketing, strategy and paid media services.

Jira migration for a Tech solution provider for

water purification & packaging

Our Client a US-based MNC, a leader in manufacturing water purification equipment with specialization in water analytics and treatment, needed a solution for migration and brownfield implementation services for Jira Software & Confluence. To keep the environment and utilities up to date and operational, we performed a complete migration of the data and configured it to the latest cloud-based instance, with an automation led approach to make the environment seamless & maintain the integrity of the solution.

The volumes include around 25+ projects, and 6K+ issues, and spanned over 6 months followed by a full- time BAU operations contract to provide the support services.

Leadership structure

Manish Tandon

CEO and MD

Vivek Ranjan

Vijayasimha Alilughatta

Harish Lala

Pratik Maroo

CHRO

Chief Operating Officer

Exec VP & Head - Hi-tech

Head- Healthcare and Life Sciences

Engineering and Africa

Nachiketa Mitra

Chaitanya Rajebahadur

Anup Rege

Exec VP & Head Manufacturing

Exec VP & Head - Banking and

Sr VP & Chief Business Officer -

and Consumer Services, and

Financial Services

Experience Services, and Brand

Europe

and Communications

ESG initiatives

Environment

Carbon emissions: Net-zeroGHG emissions by FY40 (Scope 1 and 2)

Energy consumption: 50% reduction in

Energy Performance Index by FY30 Waste & water management: By FY25 for owned premises:

  • Water positive
  • Zero water discharge
  • Zero waste to landfills

Social

Happiness: Sustain Happiness Index Score at 82 or more

Diversity and inclusion: Create a gender-

diverse workplace with 35% women associates by FY27

Corporate social responsibility: Reach 225,000 lives through community development initiatives by FY30

Human resources development: Achieve

80 average hours of training per associate by FY30

Governance

Governance & compliance:

  • 100% compliance for code of conduct training
  • Strengthen ombudsman process

Procurement & supplier diversity: Assess all suppliers based on sustainable procurement criteria by FY30

Data security & privacy: Commitment to data privacy compliance

