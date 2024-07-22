Collaborating with the world's largest provider of arbitration for a cutting-edge solution to generate AI enabled clauses Zensar helped create a cutting-edge solution to quickly generate high-quality clauses, including new AI Clauses, that users need. This new generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool is designed to simplify the creation of clear and effective arbitration and mediation clauses for lawyers and businesses of all sizes across various industries. The solution leverages the latest Gen AI advancements in natural language processing and ML techniques to understand user intent and deliver tailored clause suggestions. The tool exemplifies how advanced AI and collaborative efforts can streamline complex processes, delivering significant value to legal professionals and businesses by creating impactful solutions.

Global marketing support for Partner ecosystem to deliver marketing campaigns around the world for a leading tech giant We partnered with an American multinational corporation and technology company for creating an Engagement Engine where our Partner Marketing as a Service (PMaaS) team takes nominated partners from initial messaging and strategy through the execution of a solution marketing campaign. This is a multi year engagement and our Goal is to build a High-value strategy for 500 Global Partners per year. We aim to build a team leveraging multiple tools and systems to automate and streamline the delivery process to reach the Global scale of our marketing, strategy and paid media services.