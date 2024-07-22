Analyst Presentation
Quarter ending June 30, 2024
Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Q1FY25 snapshot
Total Revenue
$154.4M
4.3% QoQ CC
Cash
$280.9M
$19.2M
Headcount
10,396
47
Utilization
83.9%
20 bps
EBITDA%
15.2%
130 bps
Wins
$154.0M
Attrition
10.6%
30 bps
Vertical and Geography performance
Vertical highlights
Geography highlights
TMT
BFSI
MCS
HLS
USA
UK/EU
1.2%
6.8%
2.7%
6.9%
6.6%
- 0.1%
QoQ cc
QoQ cc
QoQ cc
QoQ cc
QoQ cc
QoQ cc
-13.8%
13.0%
10.0%
2.7%
2.4%
6.0%
YoY cc
YoY cc
YoY cc
YoY cc
YoY cc
YoY cc
24.7%
39.7%
25.8%
9.8%
68.7%
19.8%
Q1 FY25 revenue
Q1 FY25 revenue
Q1 FY25 revenue
Q1 FY25 revenue
Q1 FY25 revenue
Q1 FY25 revenue
- TMT - Telecommunication, Media and Technology erstwhile - Hitech
- BFSI - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
- MCS - Manufacturing and Consumer Services
- HLS- Healthcare & Life Sciences
South Africa
- 0.9% QoQ cc
4.5%
YoY cc
11.5%
Q1 FY25 revenue
Revenue and margin walk
Revenue walk (in $M)
Services revenue
3.7M
1.0M
1.0M
0.2M
148.1M
0.1M
0.5M
154.4M
Exchange
TMT
BFSI
MCS
HLS
Passthrough
Q4FY24
Impact
Q1FY25
EBITDA walk (in % of revenue)
16.5%
0.2%
0.4%
0.7%
-1.5%
15.2%
-1.1%
Exchange impact
Volume and
R&D tax credit
Increased Operational
SG&A
Q4FY24
on GM
Utilization
Cost*
Impact**
Q1FY25
Gross margin (GM) Impact
- Operational cost includes visa, travel, license subscription etc.
- Increase in SG&A was primarily on account of provision created for doubtful debts for one of our customers who has filed bankruptcy under chapter 11 in US
Client and Revenue mix
Client mix
31
31
29
Q4FY24
Q1FY25
14
14
14
Q1FY24
Q1FY24
Q4FY24
Q1FY25
4
4
4
Q1FY24
Q4FY24
Q1FY25
$20M+
$10M+
$5M+
Revenue mix
(% of total revenue)
Q1FY24
34.0%
Q1FY24
45.2%
Q1FY24
61.7%
Q4FY24
28.3%
Q4FY24
40.8%
Q4FY24
57.2%
Q1FY25
28.3%
Q1FY25
42.1%
Q1FY25
58.7%
Top 5 Clients
Top 10 Clients
Top 20 Clients
Win momentum continues: Notable projects
Building semantic data model & ML enabled fraud detection, for a major Global Insurance client
End to End application modernization leading smooth customer onboarding experience for one of the largest banking vendor in South Africa
Transforming core legacy mainframe across the brand for a leading UK Insurance Company
Partnered with a leading US based manufacturer and distributer of analytical instruments to implement centralized and standardized Service Desk
Implementing Oracle Cloud HTM for one of the largest packaged goods company in SA
Multi-year Partner in Infrastructure Support, end User Computing and dispatch for a Global Mobility Solution Provider
Case studies: Next-generation services bring business value
Collaborating with the world's largest provider of arbitration for a cutting-edge solution to generate AI enabled clauses
Zensar helped create a cutting-edge solution to quickly generate high-quality clauses, including new AI Clauses, that users need. This new generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool is designed to simplify the creation of clear and effective arbitration and mediation clauses for lawyers and businesses of all sizes across various industries.
The solution leverages the latest Gen AI advancements in natural language processing and ML techniques to understand user intent and deliver tailored clause suggestions. The tool exemplifies how advanced AI and collaborative efforts can streamline complex processes, delivering significant value to legal professionals and businesses by creating impactful solutions.
Global marketing support for Partner ecosystem
to deliver marketing campaigns around the
world for a leading tech giant
We partnered with an American multinational corporation and technology company for creating an Engagement Engine where our Partner Marketing as a Service (PMaaS) team takes nominated partners from initial messaging and strategy through the execution of a solution marketing campaign.
This is a multi year engagement and our Goal is to build a High-value strategy for 500 Global Partners per year. We aim to build a team leveraging multiple tools and systems to automate and streamline the delivery process to reach the Global scale of our marketing, strategy and paid media services.
Jira migration for a Tech solution provider for
water purification & packaging
Our Client a US-based MNC, a leader in manufacturing water purification equipment with specialization in water analytics and treatment, needed a solution for migration and brownfield implementation services for Jira Software & Confluence. To keep the environment and utilities up to date and operational, we performed a complete migration of the data and configured it to the latest cloud-based instance, with an automation led approach to make the environment seamless & maintain the integrity of the solution.
The volumes include around 25+ projects, and 6K+ issues, and spanned over 6 months followed by a full- time BAU operations contract to provide the support services.
Leadership structure
Manish Tandon
CEO and MD
Vivek Ranjan
Vijayasimha Alilughatta
Harish Lala
Pratik Maroo
CHRO
Chief Operating Officer
Exec VP & Head - Hi-tech
Head- Healthcare and Life Sciences
Engineering and Africa
Nachiketa Mitra
Chaitanya Rajebahadur
Anup Rege
Exec VP & Head Manufacturing
Exec VP & Head - Banking and
Sr VP & Chief Business Officer -
and Consumer Services, and
Financial Services
Experience Services, and Brand
Europe
and Communications
ESG initiatives
Environment
Carbon emissions: Net-zeroGHG emissions by FY40 (Scope 1 and 2)
Energy consumption: 50% reduction in
Energy Performance Index by FY30 Waste & water management: By FY25 for owned premises:
- Water positive
- Zero water discharge
- Zero waste to landfills
Social
Happiness: Sustain Happiness Index Score at 82 or more
Diversity and inclusion: Create a gender-
diverse workplace with 35% women associates by FY27
Corporate social responsibility: Reach 225,000 lives through community development initiatives by FY30
Human resources development: Achieve
80 average hours of training per associate by FY30
Governance
Governance & compliance:
- 100% compliance for code of conduct training
- Strengthen ombudsman process
Procurement & supplier diversity: Assess all suppliers based on sustainable procurement criteria by FY30
Data security & privacy: Commitment to data privacy compliance
