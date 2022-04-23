Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Zensar Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    504067   INE520A01027

ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(504067)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
340.20 INR   -0.07%
09:39aZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES : Press Release
PU
03/28Zensar Technologies Opens New Global Delivery Center in Kolkata, India
MT
03/28ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES : Opens its Global Delivery Centre in Kolkata
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zensar Technologies : Announces Nomination of Sachin Zute as Chief Financial Officer-Designate

04/23/2022 | 10:49am EDT
Pune, India, April 23, 2022:Zensar, a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, announced today the nomination of Sachin Zute as Chief Financial Officer-Designate. He will be based out of the Company's headquarters in Pune, India.

"We are delighted to welcome Sachin to the Zensar family," said Ajay S. Bhutoria, Zensar's CEO and Managing Director ."He brings extensive experience across key finance functions in the technology industry, which will help accelerate our growth journey. His proven excellence in bringing a digital-led mindset to finance aligns with our mission to enable our clients' digital transformation."

Prior to joining Zensar, Sachin served as Vice President-Finance and Head of Business Finance - Industry Segments, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Treasury at Infosys. In these positions, he played a key role in structuring and supporting multiple large deals, which helped Infosys deliver industry-leading growth over the last few years. He also led the digitization of the company's Global Treasury operations.

"Over the years, Zensar has created a niche in the IT services industry and has established itself as an agile, innovative corporation that helps its global clientele achieve their business objectives through digitally enabled services and solutions," said Sachin Zute. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to create value for the Company and all its stakeholders."

Sachin has spent over two decades in various industries, including Banking, IT Services, and Consulting. He has played pivotal roles in Treasury; Mergers & Acquisitions; Corporate Finance; and Business Finance; and brings considerable industry expertise in currency and investment risk management, the structuring of large and complex deals, capital allocation, acquisitions, and investing. Sachin holds a master's degree in Management Studies specializing in Finance from the University of Mumbai, and a certification in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Stanford University.

Disclaimer

ZenSar Technologies Limited published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 14:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
