Zensar Technologies : Announces Nomination of Sachin Zute as Chief Financial Officer-Designate

Pune, India, April 23, 2022:Zensar, a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, announced today the nomination of Sachin Zute as Chief Financial Officer-Designate. He will be based out of the Company's headquarters in Pune, India.

"We are delighted to welcome Sachin to the Zensar family," said Ajay S. Bhutoria, Zensar's CEO and Managing Director ."He brings extensive experience across key finance functions in the technology industry, which will help accelerate our growth journey. His proven excellence in bringing a digital-led mindset to finance aligns with our mission to enable our clients' digital transformation."

Prior to joining Zensar, Sachin served as Vice President-Finance and Head of Business Finance - Industry Segments, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Treasury at Infosys. In these positions, he played a key role in structuring and supporting multiple large deals, which helped Infosys deliver industry-leading growth over the last few years. He also led the digitization of the company's Global Treasury operations.

"Over the years, Zensar has created a niche in the IT services industry and has established itself as an agile, innovative corporation that helps its global clientele achieve their business objectives through digitally enabled services and solutions," said Sachin Zute. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to create value for the Company and all its stakeholders."

Sachin has spent over two decades in various industries, including Banking, IT Services, and Consulting. He has played pivotal roles in Treasury; Mergers & Acquisitions; Corporate Finance; and Business Finance; and brings considerable industry expertise in currency and investment risk management, the structuring of large and complex deals, capital allocation, acquisitions, and investing. Sachin holds a master's degree in Management Studies specializing in Finance from the University of Mumbai, and a certification in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Stanford University.