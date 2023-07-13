Zensar Technologies Limited

Q1FY24 Earnings Call on Thursday, 20, July 2023

hosted by IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited

The management of Zensar Technologies Limited shall hold a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 17:00 hrs- 18:00 hrs, to discuss Q1FY24 results.

The management team will be represented by:

Mr. Manish Tandon - Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Mr. Sachin Zute - Chief Financial Officer

Other senior management personnel

Details of the conference call are:

Date

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time

17:00 HRS IST

Country

Dial in numbers

DiamondPass™

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumb

er=6322347&linkSecurityString=21d06b97e9

Primary number

+91 22 6280 1175

+91 22 7115 8076

India Local

+91 22 7115 8076

International Dial in

- Hong Kong

800964448

- Singapore

8001012045

- U K

08081011573

- USA

18667462133

For further information please contact:

Devang Bhatt

Hardik Sangani

IT sector, Institutional Equities Research

Manager, Group Corporate Finance

IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd

RPG Group

Direct: +91 22 2217 1846 | Mobile: +91 9819606275

Mobile: +91 9920191658

Email: devang.bhatt@idbicapital.com

Email: hardik@rpg.in

