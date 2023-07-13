Zensar Technologies Limited
Q1FY24 Earnings Call on Thursday, 20, July 2023
hosted by IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited
The management of Zensar Technologies Limited shall hold a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 17:00 hrs- 18:00 hrs, to discuss Q1FY24 results.
The management team will be represented by:
Mr. Manish Tandon - Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mr. Sachin Zute - Chief Financial Officer
Other senior management personnel
Details of the conference call are:
Date
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Time
17:00 HRS IST
Country
Dial in numbers
DiamondPass™
https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumb
er=6322347&linkSecurityString=21d06b97e9
Primary number
+91 22 6280 1175
+91 22 7115 8076
India Local
+91 22 7115 8076
International Dial in
- Hong Kong
800964448
- Singapore
8001012045
- U K
08081011573
- USA
18667462133
For further information please contact:
Devang Bhatt
Hardik Sangani
IT sector, Institutional Equities Research
Manager, Group Corporate Finance
IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd
RPG Group
Direct: +91 22 2217 1846 | Mobile: +91 9819606275
Mobile: +91 9920191658
Email: devang.bhatt@idbicapital.com
Email: hardik@rpg.in
