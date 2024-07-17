Zensar Technologies Limited is a digital solutions and technology services company. It is engaged in providing a range of information technology (IT) services and solutions. It operates in two segments: Digital and Application Services (DAS) and Digital Foundation Services (DFS). The DAS segment includes custom applications management services that include application development, maintenance, support, modernization and testing services across technology and industry verticals. The DFS segment includes infrastructure management services, which consists of hybrid IT, digital workspace, dynamic security, and unified IT provider under managed service platform using automation, autonomics, and machine learning. It offers a range of services, including experience services, advanced engineering services, data engineering & analytics, application services, and foundation services. It serves various industries, such as manufacturing, retail and consumer services, insurance, and others.