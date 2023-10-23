Zensar Technologies Limited

October 17, 2023

concerned, Nitin, I think it's too early for us to give you any flavor given the circumstances which we are dealing with, and as Manish specifically called out, the demand environment continues to be challenging, and I think we will be only able to comment on that as we move forward.

Nitin Padmanabhan: So, here's the challenge. The broad thought process was that margins will improve - we have done extremely well on margins - and growth should be tail-ended. And at least on the face of it, it looks like based on the deal wins that it could be. What are the concerns that you have? I did notice that Hitech is down sharply and maybe Q3 is soft because of furloughs. So, I just wanted your thoughts on how to think about this. Do you think that these deal wins will not convert to revenue or there are possibilities of delayed convert to revenue?

Manish Tandon:The way we report the order book, the deal wins will convert and the entire $194.8 million is going to convert to revenues. The question is that you are filling the bucket from one end, but we don't know what will be the leakage of revenues due to furloughs and due to lower number of working days and so on and so forth in the quarter. You can be assured that if we are showing 194.8, 1. it's a very precise number and 2. we will get those numbers.

Nitin Padmanabhan: Lastly, before I exit the floor, what are the areas of worry from a vertical standpoint at this point in time? And when do you think Hitech can potentially bottom out?

Manish Tandon:I think if you look at our performance overall, except for Hitech as a vertical, we have done very well actually. We have done well in Africa. We have done well in the UK and Europe. We have done well in financial services. We have done well in consumer services. Our Experience services business is growing. Horizontals, we are seeing growth, pretty much everywhere. Except for Hitech as a vertical, the growth has been very very promising across the board. But when will Hitech recover? I think that's a trillion dollar question, not even a billion dollar question because as you know, today 70% of the capital spend in the US economy is on technology and technology related products. And as we are seeing elevated interest rates and quantitative tightening, I personally feel that unless we see a dampening of interest rates and a dampening of quantitative tightening, I don't think it will be easy for the Hitech as a vertical turnaround.

Moderator: The next question is from the line of Sandeep Shah from Equirus Security.

Sandeep Shah:Sir, I just wanted to know within the Hitech vertical, is it a pain within one top client or these are pains beyond some of the other top clients within Hitech? And the way I look at it is these clients are a pain point for Zensar in terms of suppressing growth on a year-over-year basis. So, we can have 2 solutions. One is to open more purchasing windows in these accounts or actually accelerate the growth in the other segments outside these accounts. Which path we are looking for in terms of diversifying and minimizing this risk which suppresses the growth of Zensar year after year?