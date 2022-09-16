Zensar Technologies : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others
Date: September 16, 2022
Sub: Intimation about allotment of shares by Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("the Committee'').
This is to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, on September 16, 2022, approved allotment of 5,580 fully paid equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the employees, against exercise of stock options earlier granted to them.
