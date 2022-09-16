Zensar Technologies : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others

Date: September 16, 2022 BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Service Department, Exchange Plaza, 3rd floor, 1st Floor, P. J. Towers, Plot No. C/1, 'G' block, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip ID: ZENSARTECH Symbol: ZENSARTECH Scrip Code: 504067 Series: EQ

Sub: Intimation about allotment of shares by Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("the Committee'').

Dear Sir(s),

This is to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, on September 16, 2022, approved allotment of 5,580 fully paid equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the employees, against exercise of stock options earlier granted to them.

It is requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Zensar Technologies Limited