Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Zensar Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    504067   INE520A01027

ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(504067)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
228.65 INR   -1.17%
05:10aZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others
PU
08/07TRANSCRIPT : Zensar Technologies Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/05ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES : Analyst Presentation - Q1 FY23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zensar Technologies : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others

09/16/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: September 16, 2022

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Service Department,

Exchange Plaza, 3rd floor,

1st Floor, P. J. Towers,

Plot No. C/1, 'G' block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip ID: ZENSARTECH

Symbol: ZENSARTECH

Scrip Code: 504067

Series: EQ

Sub: Intimation about allotment of shares by Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("the Committee'').

Dear Sir(s),

This is to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, on September 16, 2022, approved allotment of 5,580 fully paid equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the employees, against exercise of stock options earlier granted to them.

It is requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Zensar Technologies Limited

GAURAV TONGIA

Digitally signed by

GAURAV TONGIA Date: 2022.09.16 12:16:29 +05'30'

Gaurav Tongia

Company Secretary

CIN: L72200PN1963PLC012621

www.zensar.com

Zensar Technologies Limited, Zensar Knowledge

+(20) 6607

4000, 2700 4000

investor@zensar.com

Park, Plot No. 4, MIDC Kharadi, Off Nagar Road,

Pune 411014

+(20) 6605

7888

Disclaimer

ZenSar Technologies Limited published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 09:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
05:10aZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others
PU
08/07TRANSCRIPT : Zensar Technologies Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/05ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES : Analyst Presentation - Q1 FY23
PU
08/05Zensar Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
07/22ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES : Information on 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Notice
PU
07/14ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/04ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES : Draft Annual Return FY 2022
PU
07/04ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES : Subsidiary Financials
PU
06/28Zensar Technologies Limited Propsoes Final Dividend for the Year Ended on March 31, 202..
CI
06/28ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES : Record Date
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 49 515 M 620 M 620 M
Net income 2023 3 259 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
Net cash 2023 4 916 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 2,10%
Capitalization 51 758 M 648 M 648 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 11 051
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zensar Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 228,65 INR
Average target price 306,80 INR
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Singh Bhutoria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sachin Zute Chief Financial Officer
Harsh Vardhan Goenka Chairman
Prameela Nagamalati Kalive Chief Operating Officer
Gaurav Tongia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-56.19%648
ACCENTURE PLC-33.94%173 230
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.96%142 310
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.44%95 864
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.10%75 297
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.00%62 857