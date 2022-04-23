Zensar Technologies : Press Release

Date: April 23, 2022 BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Service Department, Exchange Plaza, 3rd floor, 1st Floor, P. J. Towers, Plot No. C/1, 'G' block, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Fax: (022) 2272 2039/2272 3121 Fax: (022) 26598237/26598238 Scrip ID: ZENSARTECH Symbol: ZENSARTECH Scrip Code: 504067 Series: EQ

Sub:Recommendation for Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at its meeting held on April 23 2022, has recommended appointment of Mr. Sachin Zute, as Chief Financial Officer and KMP ('CFO-Designate') of the Company.

The said appointment is subject to consideration/approval of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company, at the ensuing meeting(s) scheduled on May 9 and May 10, 2022, respectively.

The relevant details in the prescribed format under Regulation 30 and Part A of Listing Regulations read along with SEBI circular dated September 9, 2015, shall be submitted post the aforesaid Board approval.

This is for your information.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Zensar Technologies Limited,

Gaurav Tongia

Company Secretary

Encl: Press Release

Zensar Announces Nomination of Sachin Zute as Chief Financial Officer-Designate

Pune, India, April 23, 2022: Zensar,a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, announced today the nomination of Sachin Zute as Chief Financial Officer-Designate. He will be based out of the Company's headquarters in Pune, India.

"We are delighted to welcome Sachin to the Zensar family," said Ajay S. Bhutoria, Zensar's CEO and Managing Director ."He brings extensive experience across key finance functions in the technology industry, which will help accelerate our growth journey. His proven excellence in bringing a digital-led mindset to finance aligns with our mission to enable our clients' digital transformation."

Prior to joining Zensar, Sachin served as Vice President-Finance and Head of Business Finance - Industry Segments, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Treasury at Infosys. In these positions, he played a key role in structuring and supporting multiple large deals, which helped Infosys deliver industry-leading growth over the last few years. He also led the digitization of the company's Global Treasury operations.

"Over the years, Zensar has created a niche in the IT services industry and has established itself as an agile, innovative corporation that helps its global clientele achieve their business objectives through digitally enabled services and solutions," said Sachin Zute. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to create value for the Company and all its stakeholders."

Sachin has spent over two decades in various industries, including Banking, IT Services, and Consulting. He has played pivotal roles in Treasury; Mergers & Acquisitions; Corporate Finance; and Business Finance; and brings considerable industry expertise in currency and investment risk management, the structuring of large and complex deals, capital allocation, acquisitions, and investing. Sachin holds a master's degree in Management Studies specializing in Finance from the University of Mumbai, and a certification in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Stanford University.

About Zensar

We conceptualize, build, and manage digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics for more than 130 leading companies. Our solutions leverage industry-leading platforms and help clients be competitive, agile, and disruptive as they navigate transformational changes with velocity. With headquarters in Pune, India, our 10,000+ associates work across 33 locations, including San Jose, Seattle, Princeton, Cape Town, London, Singapore, and Mexico City.

About RPG Enterprises

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups. The group has a turnover of US$ 4B and diverse business interests in the areas of infrastructure, tires, pharmaceuticals, IT, and specialty industries.

Safe Harbour

Certain statements in this release concerning our future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve a number of underlying identified / non-identified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. This release and other statements-written and oral-that we periodically make contain forward-looking statements that set out anticipated results based on Management's plans and assumptions. However the same are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, our ability to manage growth; fluctuations in earnings /exchange rates; intense competition in IT services including factors affecting cost advantage; wage increases; ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals; time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame, or other contracts; client concentration; restrictions on immigration; our ability to manage international operations; reduced demand for technology in our service offerings; disruptions in telecommunication networks; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; liability for damages on our service contracts; government measures in India and countries where our customer operate; withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives; economic downturn in India, and/or around the world; political instability; legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies; and unauthorized use of intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting the industry.

In addition to the foregoing, global pandemics like COVID-19 may pose an unforeseen, unprecedented, unascertainable, and constantly evolving risk(s), inter-alia, to us, our customers, delivery models, vendors, partners, employees, general global operations, and may also impact the success of companies in which we have made strategic investments, demand for the Company's offerings, and the onshore-offshore-nearshore delivery model. The results of these assumptions made relying on available internal and external information are the basis for determining the carrying values of certain assets and liabilities. Since the factors underlying these assumptions are subject to change over time, the estimates on which they are based are also subject to change accordingly. These forward-looking statements represent only the Company's current intentions, beliefs or expectations, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.