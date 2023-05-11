Zensar Technologies : Q4- Investor Update

Zensar reports 10.3% FY23 YoY revenue growth in constant currency
Pune, India, May 11, 2023: Zensar Technologies, a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, announced its consolidated financial results for its fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023, of the fiscal year 2022-2023
Financial Highlights:
In Q4FY23, the company reported revenue of $147.5 M, a sequential QoQ growth of 1.1% and constant currency 0.4%
In Q4FY23, the company reported services revenue of $145.8 M, a sequential QoQ growth of 2.7% and constant currency 2.0%
In Q4FY23, the gross margin stood at 31.9% of revenues in Q4FY23, representing a sequential QoQ increase of 460 basis points
In Q4FY23, PAT stood at 9.8% of revenues, a sequential QoQ increase of 340 basis points
For FY23, the company reported revenue of $604.2M, an increase of 6.1% YoY
For FY23, the PAT stood at 6.7% of revenue
The company reported net cash and cash equivalents of $201.5M at the end of Q4FY23
The US region reported a 6.5% YoY growth
Europe reported a 6.0% of YoY growth and 20.0% of YoY growth in constant currency
South Africa reported a 3.8% of YoY growth and 18.3% of YoY growth in constant currency
BFSI reported a 22.3% of YoY growth and 29.6% of YoY growth in constant currency
Hi-Techand Manufacturing registered a 0.9% of YoY growth and 2.7% of YoY growth in constant currency
Consumer Services reported a decline of 5.2% YoY growth while it registered a positive 0.1% of YoY growth in constant currency
Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies, said, "In Q4FY23, we continued to make significant progress toward improving profitability, with EBITDA increasing by 320 basis points to 14.5%. We ended FY23 on a positive note, with quarterly revenue of $147.5M, a sequential QoQ growth of 0.4% in constant currency, and annual revenue of $604.2M, representing YoY growth of 10.3% in constant currency. Our quarterly services revenue stood at $145.8M, a sequential QoQ growth of 2.0% in constant currency. In addition, at 19.8%, our LTM attrition saw a YoY improvement of 810 basis points. Bx`ut more than the numbers, the people of Zensar are the company's heartbeat, and by investing in our associates, we keep our entire ecosystem healthy and strong. Together, we putclient-centricityat the core of our business. As we unlock the next phase of growth for Zensar, we honor that approach by making decisive moves that will propel us forward to deliver the highest value to our clients and their customers."
Speaking on the Q4FY23 performance, Sachin Zute, CFO, Zensar Technologies said,"Our continuous rigor in driving operational efficiencies has helped improve the company's margins. Our PAT stood at 9.8% for the quarter, a QoQ increase of 340 basis points. We had one of the best DSO in recent quarters, and collections were healthy for the company. DSO stood at 74 days for the quarter, improved by 6 days QoQ. Our net cash stood at $201.5M at the end of Q4FY23, an additional $22.1M QoQ, and $45.8M YoY. Our order book for Q4FY23 stood at $174.9M, seasonally high growth of 34.0% over the last quarter. The Board of Directors in its meeting on January 23, 2023, declared an interim dividend of INR 1.50 per equity share. In addition, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 11, 2023, have recommended a final dividend of INR 3.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders."
Significant Wins in Q4FY23:
Advanced Engineering, Application, and Data Engineering Services global provider of risk management products and services based in the US.
Advanced Engineering, Enterprise Application, and Data Engineering services for an American- based multinational digital communications technology conglomerate.
Application services for a British company that operates department stores, supermarkets, and other retail-related activities.
Advanced Engineering and Data Engineering & Analytics services for a UK-based service provider including utilities, transport, telecom, and data capture.
Advanced Engineering and Application services for an American chain of high-end department stores.
Application Services for a US-based multinational company known for its luxury and fashion accessories.
Corporate Excellence Snapshot in Q4FY23:
Zensar has been mentioned as Major Contender in Everest Group Advanced Analytics and Insights (AA&I) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
Zensar has been named in Gartner Market Guide for Application Testing Services
Zensar has been recognized as a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level in North America
Zensar has been mentioned as Major Contender in the Everest Group Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
Zensar has been named in Gartner Inquiry Analytics Wizard: IT End-User Topic and Vendor Mind Share
Awards and Recognitions in Q4FY23:
Zensar wins the 2023 Training APEX Awards by Training Magazine
Zensar has been recognized as Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute in 2023 in South Africa
Q4FY23 Revenue and Profitability snapshot:
Q4FY23
Growth
Particulars
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
USD Mn
INR Mn
USD
INR
CC
USD
INR
CC
Revenue
147.5
12,127
1.1%
1.3%
0.4%
-3.7%
5.1%
-0.3%
EBITDA
21.4
1,758
30.1%
30.4%
-1.2%
7.0%
EBIT
17.1
1,407
64.9%
65.4%
12.2%
21.2%
PAT
14.5
1,192
55.6%
55.9%
-15.8%
-8.2%
Performance Highlights:
Revenue (USD Mn)
153.2
155.9
155.0
145.9
147.5
Q4FY22
Q1FY23
Q2FY23
Q3FY23
Q4FY23
EBITDA (%)
14.1%
14.5%
11.2%11.3%
8.5%
Q4FY22
Q1FY23
Q2FY23
Q3FY23
Q4FY23
PAT (%)
11.2%
9.8%
6.2%6.4%
4.6%
Q4FY22 Q1FY23 Q2FY23 Q3FY23 Q4FY23
MILLION DOLLAR CLIENTS
27
26
28
28
29
15
14
13
13
11
4
4
3
4
4
Q4FY22
Q1FY23
Q2FY23
Q3FY23
Q4FY23
5M+ Clients
10M+ Clients
20M+ Clients
Income Statement (USD Mn)
Q4 FY 22
Q3 FY 23
Q4 FY 23
FY22
FY23
Operating revenue
153.2
145.9
147.5
569.4
604.2
Sequential Growth
4.1%
-5.9%
1.1%
Year-Over-Year Growth
27.4%
-0.9%
-3.7%
15.3%
6.1%
Cost of revenue
107.0
105.9
100.4
391.9
436.6
Gross profit
46.2
39.9
47.1
177.4
167.6
Gross profit % of revenue
30.1%
27.4%
31.9%
31.2%
27.7%
Sequential Growth
5.9%
1.7%
17.9%
Year-Over-Year Growth
10.0%
-8.4%
2.0%
7.3%
-5.5%
Sales and marketing expenses
10.1
11.4
11.4
36.2
43.6
General and administration expenses
14.4
12.1
14.3
53.2
55.6
Operating expenses
24.5
23.5
25.7
89.4
99.2
% of revenue
16.0%
16.1%
17.4
15.7%
16.4%
Other operating income
-
-
-
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
21.6
16.4
21.4
88.0
68.5
(EBITDA)
EBITDA % of revenue
14.1%
11.3%
14.5%
15.5%
11.3%
Sequential Growth
2.5%
24.4%
30.1%
Year-Over-Year Growth
-9.5%
-22.2%
-1.2%
-4.6%
-22.2%
Depreciation and amortization
6.4
6.1
4.3
24.8
22.9
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
15.2
10.4
17.1
63.2
45.6
EBIT % of revenue
9.9%
7.1%
11.6%
11.1%
7.5%
Sequential Growth
3.1%
47.8%
64.9%
Year-Over-Year Growth
-14.4%
-29.9%
12.2%
-8.3%
-27.9%
Interest
1.2
0.9
0.8
4.7
3.5
Exchange Gain/(Loss)
3.4
0.9
0.7
6.4
4.8
Other income
6.3
2.3
2.6
12.1
8.0
Profit before tax
23.8
12.6
19.6
77.0
54.9
% of revenue
15.5%
8.6%
13.3%
13.5%
9.1%
Sequential Growth
41.3%
30.7%
55.9%
Year-Over-Year Growth
39.5%
-25.1%
-17.3%
18.2%
-28.7
Provision for taxation
6.4
3.3
5.1
20.4
14.4
Profit after tax (before minority interest)
17.3
9.3
14.5
56.6
40.5
% of revenue
11.3%
6.4%
9.8%
9.9%
6.7%
Minority interest
0.1
-
-
0.7
-
Profit after tax
17.2
9.3
14.5
55.9
40.5
Profit after tax % of revenue
11.2%
6.4%
9.8%
9.8%
6.7%
Sequential Growth
42.1%
31.2%
55.6%
Year-Over-Year Growth
38.7%
-23.1%
-15.8%
18.4%
-27.5%
Income Statement (INR Mn)
Q4 FY 22
Q3 FY 23
Q4 FY 23
FY22
FY23
Operating revenue
11,538
11,976
12,127
42,438
48,482
Sequential Growth
4.7%
-3.0%
1.3%
Year-Over-Year Growth
31.6%
8.6%
5.1%
15.7%
14.2%
Cost of revenue
8,055
8,699
8,254
29,213
35,000
Gross profit
3,484
3,277
3,872
13,224
13,482
Gross profit % of revenue
30.2%
27.4%
31.9%
31.2%
27.8%
Sequential Growth
6.6%
4.7%
18.2%
Year-Over-Year Growth
13.9%
0.3%
11.2%
7.8%
2.0%
Sales and marketing expenses
760
933
981
2,699
3,546
General and administration expenses
1,081
995
1,133
3,960
4,414
Operating expenses
1,841
1,928
2,114
6,659
7,960
% of revenue
16.0%
16.1%
17.4%
15.7%
16.4%
Other operating income
-
-
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
