Zensar Technologies : Q4- Investor Update

Zensar reports 10.3% FY23 YoY revenue growth in constant currency

Pune, India, May 11, 2023: Zensar Technologies, a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, announced its consolidated financial results for its fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023, of the fiscal year 2022-2023

Financial Highlights:

In Q4FY23, the company reported revenue of $147.5 M, a sequential QoQ growth of 1.1% and constant currency 0.4%

In Q4FY23, the company reported services revenue of $145.8 M, a sequential QoQ growth of 2.7% and constant currency 2.0%

In Q4FY23, the gross margin stood at 31.9% of revenues in Q4FY23, representing a sequential QoQ increase of 460 basis points

In Q4FY23, PAT stood at 9.8% of revenues, a sequential QoQ increase of 340 basis points

For FY23, the company reported revenue of $604.2M, an increase of 6.1% YoY

For FY23, the PAT stood at 6.7% of revenue

The company reported net cash and cash equivalents of $201.5M at the end of Q4FY23

The US region reported a 6.5% YoY growth

Europe reported a 6.0% of YoY growth and 20.0% of YoY growth in constant currency

South Africa reported a 3.8% of YoY growth and 18.3% of YoY growth in constant currency

BFSI reported a 22.3% of YoY growth and 29.6% of YoY growth in constant currency

Hi-Tech and Manufacturing registered a 0.9% of YoY growth and 2.7% of YoY growth in constant currency

Consumer Services reported a decline of 5.2% YoY growth while it registered a positive 0.1% of YoY growth in constant currency

Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies, said, "In Q4FY23, we continued to make significant progress toward improving profitability, with EBITDA increasing by 320 basis points to 14.5%. We ended FY23 on a positive note, with quarterly revenue of $147.5M, a sequential QoQ growth of 0.4% in constant currency, and annual revenue of $604.2M, representing YoY growth of 10.3% in constant currency. Our quarterly services revenue stood at $145.8M, a sequential QoQ growth of 2.0% in constant currency. In addition, at 19.8%, our LTM attrition saw a YoY improvement of 810 basis points. Bx`ut more than the numbers, the people of Zensar are the company's heartbeat, and by investing in our associates, we keep our entire ecosystem healthy and strong. Together, we put client-centricityat the core of our business. As we unlock the next phase of growth for Zensar, we honor that approach by making decisive moves that will propel us forward to deliver the highest value to our clients and their customers."

Speaking on the Q4FY23 performance, Sachin Zute, CFO, Zensar Technologies said, "Our continuous rigor in driving operational efficiencies has helped improve the company's margins. Our PAT stood at 9.8% for the quarter, a QoQ increase of 340 basis points. We had one of the best DSO in recent quarters, and collections were healthy for the company. DSO stood at 74 days for the quarter, improved by 6 days QoQ. Our net cash stood at $201.5M at the end of Q4FY23, an additional $22.1M QoQ, and $45.8M YoY. Our order book for Q4FY23 stood at $174.9M, seasonally high growth of 34.0% over the last quarter. The Board of Directors in its meeting on January 23, 2023, declared an interim dividend of INR 1.50 per equity share. In addition, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 11, 2023, have recommended a final dividend of INR 3.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders."