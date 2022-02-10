Zensar Technologies : Recognized as a Top Employer in 2022 in South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa, February 10, 2022: Zensar, a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, announced its recognition as a Top Employer in South Africa. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices. The Top Employers Institute certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey and assessment. This assessment, which covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, and more. The programme has certified and recognised more than 1,857 Top Employers in 123 countries and regions across five continents.

Commenting on this recognition, Ajay S. Bhutoria, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar, said, "We are delighted to be recognised as a Top Employer. South Africa has been a key market for us as we've worked to bring value to our clients. We are committed to fostering local talent through skills development, which is one of our key initiatives in the region. Building relationships with our employees extends to the community, local businesses and clients. This continually motivates us to create excellence in all we do".

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, "Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, Africa's Top Employers continue to show that they prioritise maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year."

Harish Lala, Senior Vice President and Head, Africa, Zensar, stated, "We are delighted with this recognition, which underscores our efforts and initiatives in South Africa over the last 20 years, resulting in a wonderful team and strong local presence. We believe our associates and talent are the key to Zensar's sustainable growth. Our skills development programme and other initiatives have helped us identify aspiring ICT professionals that will help us build the organization and industry of the future. Being appreciated for our efforts motivates us to remain on our current path. We know that South Africa can be a future hub for global tech talent".

As part of its commitment to fostering local talent to build the industry, Zensar instituted its Local Skills Development (Internship) program in the region in 2008. Under this initiative, graduates from different universities and colleges with diplomas and degrees in Information Technology are recruited to be part of this internship programme and trained in critical skills to address 4IR global demands. International tech skills like automation, cloud, software testing, Java, etc. They are taught by world-class trainers from India and South Africa and exposed to local and international projects that result in real-world experience.

Zensar takes pride in its employee-friendly and employee-focused policies and processes. We ensure all our practices and processes are defined by keeping employees at the centre and ensuring they receive a best-in-class experience. With our dedicated focus on employee growth (performance, career, and learning), values (ethics and integrity, respect, authentic connection with the team), employee experience (reward and recognition, appreciation, inclusion, and simplified processes), and environment, sustainability, and governance (ESG), we have ensured our HR practices and policies are benchmarked against the highest international standards.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1857 organisations in 123 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally. Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.