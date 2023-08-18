Zensar and Newgen form an alliance to explore Rapid Enterprise-wide Automation

Zensar Technologies, a leading experience, engineering, and technology solutions company, announced an alliance with Newgen Software, a leading provider of low code digital transformation platform, NewgenONE. This alliance seeks to explore and leverage the collective expertise, capabilities, and technologies of both companies, empowering businesses to optimize processes, enhance operational efficiency, manage content, elevate customer engagement, and secure a competitive advantage. Through this alliance, Zensar and Newgen signify a step forward in driving innovation and comprehensive solutions for enterprise optimization.

By leveraging Zensar's extensive digital solutions portfolio and Newgen's proven expertise, our aim is to offer clients and business leaders a comprehensive suite of solutions for driving end-to-end enterprise automation. This includes access to Newgen's contextual content services, low code process automation, and omnichannel customer engagement platforms, enabling effective management of their content, processes, and communication.

Nachiketa Mitra, EVP and Head, Banking and Financial Services, Zensar Technologies, said, "We are excited to work alongside Newgen and bring our collective expertise to organizations seeking to accelerate their automation journey. By combining Zensar's digital solutions capabilities with Newgen's powerful platform, we are exploring possibilities to empower enterprises across industries with the agility and efficiency they need to thrive in the digital era."

Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, Sales, Newgen Software, said, "We are pleased to enter into this alliance with Zensar to explore enabling organizations globally to drive automation at scale and speed. Zensar's deep domain expertise combined with our proven platforms will deliver transformational outcomes for enterprises, allowing them to achieve operational excellence, improve customer experiences, and drive continuous innovation."

Newgen offers a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions including the Insurance Claims Workbench, Policy binding solutions, and Newgen-Guidewire surround proposition. These cutting-edge tools empower insurance providers to seamlessly adopt digital transformation, thereby bolstering their competitive edge in the insurance sector. Zensar brings deep industry knowledge and a strong track record of delivering digital transformation solutions to global organizations, with a wide range of offerings spanning industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Through this alliance, Zensar's expertise and NewGen's innovative solutions will aim to address complex business challenges and unlock new opportunities for clients across various sectors.

Pune, India, August 16, 2023