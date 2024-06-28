Zensar powers with AAA®'s launch of ClauseBuilder AI (Beta) to streamline dispute resolution

Zensar Technologies, a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, today announced its collaboration with the American Arbitration Association (AAA) on the launch of ClauseBuilder AI (Beta). This innovative tool leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify the creation of clear and effective arbitration and mediation agreements.

By generating customized clause suggestions, ClauseBuilder AI empowers lawyers and businesses to streamline dispute resolution processes, allowing them to:

Focus on what matters most: ClauseBuilder AI expedites the drafting process, freeing up valuable time for legal professionals to concentrate on complex legal issues and develop winning strategies.

Draft with confidence: The tool's AI-powered capabilities provide consistent clauses and optional language, minimizing legal risks associated with ambiguous language.

Promote clear communication: ClauseBuilder AI prioritizes clear and concise language, facilitating better understanding and communication between parties involved in a dispute.

The development of ClauseBuilder AI reflects the strength of collaboration. Zensar's expertise in generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) was instrumental in bringing this innovative tool to life.

Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies, said, " ClauseBuilder AI represents a significant step forward in leveraging AI to enhance alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Through our collaboration with the AAA, a leading advocate for ADR, we're demonstrating the tangible value our GenAI and LLM capabilities bring to real-world applications."

The design and development of ClauseBuilder AI is a testament to the power of collaboration. Diana Didia, SVP and Chief Information and Innovation Officer, said, "Zensar's expertise in GenAI and LLM capabilities was instrumental in bringing ClauseBuilder AI to life. With ClauseBuilder AI, we're providing a cutting-edge solution to quickly generate high-quality clauses that users need, saving time and increasing efficiency. We are committed to delivering technology that facilitates alternative dispute resolution."

ClauseBuilder AI underwent rigorous testing, including evaluations by students at Vanderbilt University Law School and Suffolk University Law School. Additionally, Vellum AI, a platform specializing in large language models, was used to refine and benchmark ClauseBuilder AI's performance against the AAA's established ClauseBuilder tool. This commitment to user experience ensures ClauseBuilder AI generates high-quality clauses while delivering a seamless and efficient workflow.

To know more about ClauseBuilder AI, click here.

Princeton, US, June 28, 2024