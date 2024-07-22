Zensar reports 4.3% sequential QoQ revenue growth in constant currency

Pune, India, July 22, 2024:Zensar Technologies, a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, announced its consolidated financial results for its first quarter, ending June 30, 2024, of the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Key Highlights:

In Q1FY25, the company reported revenue of $154.4M, sequential QoQ growth of 4.2% in reported currency and 4.3% in constant currency. On a YoY basis this translates to 3.4% growth in reported currency

The company reported net cash of $280.9M at the end of Q1FY25, QoQ growth of 7.3%

For the second consecutive quarters we have witnessed growth across all the verticals

Banking and Financial Services reported a sequential QoQ revenue growth of 6.8% in both reported and constant currency

Manufacturing and Consumer Services reported a sequential QoQ revenue growth of 2.4% in reported currency and 2.7% in constant currency

Telecommunication, Media and Technology reported a sequential QoQ revenue growth of 1.2% in both reported and constant currency

Healthcare and Life Sciences reported a sequential QoQ revenue growth of 6.9% in both reported and constant currency

US region reported a sequential QoQ revenue growth of 6.5% in reported currency and 6.6% in constant currency

On July 17, 2024, Zensar has entered into definitive agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Bridge View Life Sciences, a Pennsylvania-based technology and consulting solutions company in the Life Sciences industry. This move reinforces our focus on the Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical

Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar, said, "Our unwavering commitment to engineering excellence, customer experience, and client engagement helped us deliver strong results in Q1FY25. We recorded growth in overall company revenue driven by sequential growth across all our verticals.

Buoyed by our strong customer experience score and with the help of key strategic investments, we continue to deepen our engagement to drive greater value for our customers, stakeholders and employees alike."

Further, commenting on the Q1FY25 performance, Manish Tandon said "Our disciplined approach on execution helped us to improve cash and cash equivalents to $280.9M, QoQ addition of 19.2M. Sequentially, we have improved our DSO by 1 day to 72 days. Our Order book stood at $154.0M and PAT at 12.3% for the quarter.

We continue to stay focused on growth & cost optimization to maintain robust Financial Performance."

Significant Wins in Q1FY25:

Providing migration of the data and configuration to the latest cloud-based instance for customer specialized in water analytics, packaging services worldwide

Partnered with a leading US based manufacturer and distributer of analytical instruments to implement a centralized and standardized Service Desk

Multi-year Partner in Infrastructure Support, End User Computing and Dispatch for a Global Mobility Solution Provider

Helping Global Insurance client with core data engineering activities and cost reduction by building semantic data model and work on Advanced Analytics

End to End application modernization for one of the largest banking vendor in South Africa

Awards and Recognitions in Q1FY25:

Zensar was recognised as Leader and Star performer in Everest Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

