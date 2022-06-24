Zensho : Corporate Governance Report 20220624

Corporate Governance Report

Last Update: June 24, 2022

Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kentaro Ogawa Representative Director, Chairman, President & CEO Contact: Group General Affairs Division; +81-3-6833-1600 Securities Code: 7550 https://www.zensho.co.jp/en/

The corporate governance of Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is described below.

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and

Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views Updated

The Company's mission is "providing safe and delicious food at affordable prices to people throughout the world." To this end, we operate an excellent global Mass Merchandising System (MMD) developed in-house, in which we plan and design the entire process involving food to take full responsibility for our food safety and quality with a consumer-first mindset. Company members who share this mission make up and maintain our organic and effective organization.

On the business administration front, four out of ten Directors (excluding Directors who are Members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee), as well as three out of four Directors who are Members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee, are Outside Directors, with a view to establishing a fair governance structure. Furthermore, in line with its basic policy on establishment of internal control systems, the Company has developed systems for ensuring legal compliance and managing risks, and is making use of internal checks by the internal audit division and accounting audits by the Accounting Auditor to further enhance its corporate governance.

Moreover, the Company endeavors to increase transparency of business management through results briefings, investor relations (IR) activities, disclosures through the corporate website and other means, and direct engagement with shareholders at General Meetings of Shareholders.

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated

[Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 Disclosure of impacts of climate change on the Company based on the TCFD recommendations or an equivalent framework]

The Company will collect and analyze information related to impacts of climate change on its business activities and profits, to be disclosed in the future.

[Supplementary Principle 4.1.3 Roles and responsibilities of the Board of Directors (1)]