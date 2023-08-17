Zensho : Results Briefing through the first quarter of 42th Period
August 10, 2023
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Highlights
Financial Results for FY2023
Net Sales
214.3 billion yen（YoY
20.2%）
Operating Profit
9.5 billion yen（YoY
3.6 times）
Profit attributable to owners of parent
6.6 billion yen（YoY
50.8%)
Same store sales (YoY)
Global Sukiya
119.3%
Globa Hamasushi
108.5%
Global Fast Food
Restaurants
New Store Openings TOTAL
（ Japan
（ Overseas
115.8%
123.0%
113 outlets
24 outlets）
89* outlets）* Including franchised stores in the U.S.A, Canada and Australia of Advanced Fresh Concepts Corp.
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
Income Statement
FY2022
Apr.-Jun.
results
Sales
178.3
Cost of Sales
84.8
(Component Ratio)
(47.6%)
SGA
90.8
(Component Ratio)
(50.9%)
Operating Profit
2.6
(Component Ratio)
(1.5%)
Ordinary Profit
8.1
(Component Ratio)
(4.6%)
Net Profit
4.4
(Component Ratio)
(2.5%)
Financial Results for FY2023
（Unit: billion yen）
FY2023
Apr.-Jun.
Differences
YoY
results
214.3
＋35.9
+20.2%
99.1
＋14.3
+16.9%
(46.3%)
(-1.3%pt)
105.6
＋14.7
+16.2%
(49.3%)
(-1.7%pt)
9.5
＋6.9
3.6 times
(4.5%)
9.2
＋1.0
+13.2%
(4.3%)
6.6
＋2.2
+50.8%
(3.1%)
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
Segment Analysis : Sales
+35.9 billion yen increase (YoY)
214.3
8.7
(4.1%)
178.3
1.0
(0.5%)
7.8
(4.4%)
19.5
(9.1%)
1.1
(0.6%)
32.3
(15.1%)
19.2
(10.8%)
26.4
(14.8%)
46.8
(21.8%)
36.4
(20.4%)
37.8
44.1
(20.6%)
(21.2%)
Financial Results for FY2023
Others
+0.9
（Unit: billion yen）
Corporate and Support
-0
Retail
+0.3
Restaurants
+5.9
Global Fast Food
+10.4
Globa Hamasushi
+6.2
49.5 (27.8%)
61.6 (28.8%)
Global Sukiya
+12.1
FY2022 1Q
FY2023 1Q
※（ ）Sales composition
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the restaurant business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Restaurant segment is mainly engaged in the operation of restaurants, management of restaurants, manufacture and sale of soy sauce and seasonings, sale of frozen pizzas, as well as nationwide delivery of ingredients. The Retail segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and sale of fruit and vegetables.