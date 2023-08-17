August 10, 2023

Highlights

Financial Results for FY2023

Net Sales

214.3 billion yenYoY

20.2%

Operating Profit

9.5 billion yenYoY

3.6 times

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6.6 billion yenYoY

50.8%)

Same store sales (YoY)

Global Sukiya

119.3%

Globa Hamasushi

108.5%

Global Fast Food

Restaurants

New Store Openings TOTAL

Japan

Overseas

115.8%

123.0%

113 outlets

24 outlets

89* outlets* Including franchised stores in the U.S.A, Canada and Australia of Advanced Fresh Concepts Corp.

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

Income Statement

FY2022

Apr.-Jun.

results

Sales

178.3

Cost of Sales

84.8

(Component Ratio)

(47.6%)

SGA

90.8

(Component Ratio)

(50.9%)

Operating Profit

2.6

(Component Ratio)

(1.5%)

Ordinary Profit

8.1

(Component Ratio)

(4.6%)

Net Profit

4.4

(Component Ratio)

(2.5%)

Financial Results for FY2023

Unit: billion yen

FY2023

Apr.-Jun.

Differences

YoY

results

214.3

35.9

+20.2%

99.1

14.3

+16.9%

(46.3%)

(-1.3%pt)

105.6

14.7

+16.2%

(49.3%)

(-1.7%pt)

9.5

6.9

3.6 times

(4.5%)

9.2

1.0

+13.2%

(4.3%)

6.6

2.2

+50.8%

(3.1%)

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

Segment Analysis : Sales

  • +35.9 billion yen increase (YoY)

214.3

8.7

(4.1%)

178.3

1.0

(0.5%)

7.8

(4.4%)

19.5

(9.1%)

1.1

(0.6%)

32.3

(15.1%)

19.2

(10.8%)

26.4

(14.8%)

46.8

(21.8%)

36.4

(20.4%)

37.8

44.1

(20.6%)

(21.2%)

Financial Results for FY2023

Others

+0.9

Unit: billion yen

Corporate and Support

-0

Retail

+0.3

Restaurants

+5.9

Global Fast Food

+10.4

Globa Hamasushi

+6.2

49.5 (27.8%)

61.6 (28.8%)

Global Sukiya

+12.1

FY2022 1Q

FY2023 1Q

※（ ）Sales composition

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

