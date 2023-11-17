November 10, 2023
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
1
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Highlights
Financial Results for FY2023
Net Sales
452.6billion yen（YoY
20.5%）
Operating Profit
25.3 billion yen（YoY
3.1 times）
Profit attributable to owners of parent
15.7 billion yen（YoY
2.1 times)
Same store sales (YoY)
Global Sukiya
118.1%
Global Hamasushi
110.2%
Global Fast Food
114.1%
Restaurants
126.4%
New Store Openings TOTAL
283
outlets
（ Japan
50
outlets）
（ Overseas
233
outlets）
2
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
Income Statement
Financial Results for FY2023
（Unit: billion yen）
FY2022
FY2023
Apr.-Sep.
results
Sales
375.7
Cost of Sales
177.7
(Component Ratio)
(47.3%)
SGA
189.7
(Component Ratio)
(50.5%)
Operating Profit
8.1
(Component Ratio)
(2.2%)
Ordinary Profit
13.7
(Component Ratio)
(3.7%)
Net Profit
7.3
(Component Ratio)
(2.0%)
Apr.-Sep. results
452.6
206.3 (45.6%) 220.9 (48.8%) 25.3 (5.6%) 24.4 (5.4%) 15.7 (3.5%)
Differences
＋76.8
＋28.5 (-1.7%pt)＋31.1 (-1.7%pt)＋17.2
＋10.6 ＋8.3
YoY +20.5%
+16.0% +16.4%
3.1 times +78.0%
2.1 times
3
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
Segment Analysis : Sales
-
+76.8 billion yen increase (YoY)
452.6
375.7
FY2022 2Q
FY2023 2Q
※（ ）Sales composition
Financial Results for FY2023
Others
（Unit: billion yen）
+1.4
Corporate and Support
+0.1
Retail
+0.6
Restaurants
+14.0
Global Fast Food
+23.1
Global Hamasushi
+13.8
Global Sukiya
+23.5
4
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
Segment Analysis : Operating Profit
-
+17.2 billion yen increase (YoY)
25.3
8.1
Financial Results for FY2023
Others
（Unit: billion yen）
+0.0
Corporate and Support
+2.6
Retail
+0.6
Restaurants
+4.3
Global Fast Food
+0.9
Global Hamasushi
+0.7
Global Sukiya
+7.9
FY2022 2Q
FY2023 2Q
※（ ）Sales composition
5
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
Balance Sheet
Financial Results for FY2023
（Unit: billion yen）
Mar.31
Sep.31
Differences
/2023
/2023
Mar.31
Sep.31
Differences
/2023
/2023
Current Assets
Cash and Deposits
Other Current Assets
Noncurrent Assets
Tangible Assets
Intangible Assets
Total Investments and
Other Assets
Deffered Assets
Total Assets
157.9
171.1
+13.1
64.6 55.2 -9.4
93.3
115.9
+22.6
311.5 457.7 +146.2
181.8
217.3
+35.4
65.4 170.6 +105.1
64.2 69.7 +5.5
0.0
0.7
+0.6
469.5
629.5
+159.9
Liabilities
Interest-bearingDebt
Other Liabilities
Total Net Assets
Share Capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Total Liabilities and
Net Assets
353.7
469.7
+115.9
217.1
282.0
+64.8
136.5
187.7
+51.1
115.8
159.8
+43.9
50.8
80.6
+29.8
60.5
74.2
+13.6
-6.9
-13.7
-6.7
11.1
18.4
+7.2
469.5
629.5
+159.9
6
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
Financial Indexes
Financial Results for FY2023
- Unit: billion yen ）
Interest-bearing Debt, Net D/E ratio
Net Assets ratio, Equity Capital ratio
Interest-bearing Debt
Net D/E ratio ※ Net D/E ratio
※A certain proportion of the outstanding subordinated loans as much as JPY60billion is recognized as part of equity capital in calculation of below financial numbers.
Equity Capital
Equity Capital ratio ※ Equity Capital ratio
7
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
Cash Flow
Financial Results for FY2023
（Unit: billion yen）
Operating Cash Flow
Investing Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow
8
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
Income Statement Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023
（Unit: billion yen）
FY2022
FY2023
Previous
Revised
Variance With
Results
YOY Variance
Previous
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Sales
779.9
898.4
960.0
＋180.1
＋61.6
Cost of Sales
365.0
417.9
439.9
＋74.9
＋22.0
(Component Ratio)
(46.8%)
(46.5%)
(45.8%)
(▲0.3%pt)
SGA
393.1
440.4
469.0
＋75.9
＋28.6
(Component Ratio)
(50.4%)
(49.0%)
(48.9%)
(▲1.4%pt)
Operating Profit
21.7
40.0
51.0
＋29.3
＋11.0
(Component Ratio)
(2.8%)
(4.5%)
(5.3%)
Ordinary Profit
28.0
37.3
48.0
＋20.0
＋10.7
(Component Ratio)
(3.6%)
(4.2%)
(5.0%)
Net Profit
13.2
23.0
30.0
＋16.8
＋7.0
(Component Ratio)
(1.7%)
(2.6%)
(3.1%)
9
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..
