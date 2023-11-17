November 10, 2023

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

The contents of this material are based on the decision made by the management of ZENSHO

HOLDINGS, based on information that is currently available, and may contain risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual business results may differ substantially from the forecasts in this material. The information contained in this presentation does not constitute or form solicitation or invitation to buy or subscribe for any securities. All investment decisions should be made by the investors themselves. ZENSHO HOLDINGS is not responsible for any losses that may arise from the use of information in this document. The copyright of this material belongs to ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Redistribution or, duplication of this document in whole or in part without the permission of ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is prohibited.

1

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Highlights

Financial Results for FY2023

Net Sales

452.6billion yenYoY

20.5%

Operating Profit

25.3 billion yenYoY

3.1 times

Profit attributable to owners of parent

15.7 billion yenYoY

2.1 times)

Same store sales (YoY)

Global Sukiya

118.1%

Global Hamasushi

110.2%

Global Fast Food

114.1%

Restaurants

126.4%

New Store Openings TOTAL

283

outlets

Japan

50

outlets

Overseas

233

outlets

2

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

Income Statement

Financial Results for FY2023

Unit: billion yen

FY2022

FY2023

Apr.-Sep.

results

Sales

375.7

Cost of Sales

177.7

(Component Ratio)

(47.3%)

SGA

189.7

(Component Ratio)

(50.5%)

Operating Profit

8.1

(Component Ratio)

(2.2%)

Ordinary Profit

13.7

(Component Ratio)

(3.7%)

Net Profit

7.3

(Component Ratio)

(2.0%)

Apr.-Sep. results

452.6

206.3 (45.6%) 220.9 (48.8%) 25.3 (5.6%) 24.4 (5.4%) 15.7 (3.5%)

Differences

76.8

28.5 (-1.7%pt)31.1 (-1.7%pt)17.2

10.6 8.3

YoY +20.5%

+16.0% +16.4%

3.1 times +78.0%

2.1 times

3

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

Segment Analysis : Sales

  • +76.8 billion yen increase (YoY)
    452.6

375.7

FY2022 2Q

FY2023 2Q

※（ ）Sales composition

Financial Results for FY2023

Others

Unit: billion yen

+1.4

Corporate and Support

+0.1

Retail

+0.6

Restaurants

+14.0

Global Fast Food

+23.1

Global Hamasushi

+13.8

Global Sukiya

+23.5

4

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

Segment Analysis : Operating Profit

  • +17.2 billion yen increase (YoY)
    25.3

8.1

Financial Results for FY2023

Others

Unit: billion yen

+0.0

Corporate and Support

+2.6

Retail

+0.6

Restaurants

+4.3

Global Fast Food

+0.9

Global Hamasushi

+0.7

Global Sukiya

+7.9

FY2022 2Q

FY2023 2Q

※（ ）Sales composition

5

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

Balance Sheet

Financial Results for FY2023

Unit: billion yen

Mar.31

Sep.31

Differences

/2023

/2023

Mar.31

Sep.31

Differences

/2023

/2023

Current Assets

Cash and Deposits

Other Current Assets

Noncurrent Assets

Tangible Assets

Intangible Assets

Total Investments and

Other Assets

Deffered Assets

Total Assets

157.9

171.1

+13.1

64.6 55.2 -9.4

93.3

115.9

+22.6

311.5 457.7 +146.2

181.8

217.3

+35.4

65.4 170.6 +105.1

64.2 69.7 +5.5

0.0

0.7

+0.6

469.5

629.5

+159.9

Liabilities

Interest-bearingDebt

Other Liabilities

Total Net Assets

Share Capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Total Liabilities and

Net Assets

353.7

469.7

+115.9

217.1

282.0

+64.8

136.5

187.7

+51.1

115.8

159.8

+43.9

50.8

80.6

+29.8

60.5

74.2

+13.6

-6.9

-13.7

-6.7

11.1

18.4

+7.2

469.5

629.5

+159.9

6

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

Financial Indexes

Financial Results for FY2023

  • Unit: billion yen

Interest-bearing Debt, Net D/E ratio

Net Assets ratio, Equity Capital ratio

Interest-bearing Debt

Net D/E ratio Net D/E ratio

A certain proportion of the outstanding subordinated loans as much as JPY60billion is recognized as part of equity capital in calculation of below financial numbers.

Equity Capital

Equity Capital ratio Equity Capital ratio

7

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

Cash Flow

Financial Results for FY2023

Unit: billion yen

Operating Cash Flow

Investing Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow

8

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

Income Statement Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023

Unit: billion yen

FY2022

FY2023

Previous

Revised

Variance With

Results

YOY Variance

Previous

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Sales

779.9

898.4

960.0

180.1

61.6

Cost of Sales

365.0

417.9

439.9

74.9

22.0

(Component Ratio)

(46.8%)

(46.5%)

(45.8%)

(▲0.3%pt)

SGA

393.1

440.4

469.0

75.9

28.6

(Component Ratio)

(50.4%)

(49.0%)

(48.9%)

(▲1.4%pt)

Operating Profit

21.7

40.0

51.0

29.3

11.0

(Component Ratio)

(2.8%)

(4.5%)

(5.3%)

Ordinary Profit

28.0

37.3

48.0

20.0

10.7

(Component Ratio)

(3.6%)

(4.2%)

(5.0%)

Net Profit

13.2

23.0

30.0

16.8

7.0

(Component Ratio)

(1.7%)

(2.6%)

(3.1%)

9

ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO..,,LTD..

Attachments

