Disclaimer

The contents of this material are based on the decision made by the management of ZENSHO

HOLDINGS, based on information that is currently available, and may contain risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual business results may differ substantially from the forecasts in this material. The information contained in this presentation does not constitute or form solicitation or invitation to buy or subscribe for any securities. All investment decisions should be made by the investors themselves. ZENSHO HOLDINGS is not responsible for any losses that may arise from the use of information in this document. The copyright of this material belongs to ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Redistribution or, duplication of this document in whole or in part without the permission of ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is prohibited.

1