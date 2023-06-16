Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZNTL   US98943L1070

ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ZNTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
27.62 USD   -0.47%
05:23pZentalis Pharmaceuticals : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K
PU
05:21pZentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

06/16/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
zntl-20230616


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
--------------

FORM 8-K
--------------

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): June 16, 2023

--------------
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
--------------
Delaware 001-39263 82-3607803
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation or organization)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
1359 Broadway, Suite 801
New York, New York10018
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(212) 433-3791
(Registrant's telephone number, include area code)
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
--------------
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))



Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share ZNTL The Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On June 16, 2023, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amendment"), which had previously been adopted by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") subject to stockholder approval at the Annual Meeting. The Amendment updates the exculpation provision with respect to certain officers of the Company as permitted by recent amendments to the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. A description of the Amendment is included in the section titled "Proposal 3: Approval of Amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation to Update the Exculpation Provision with Respect to Certain Officers of the Company as Permitted by Recent Amendments to the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware" in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 28, 2023 (the "Definitive Proxy Statement"), which description is incorporated herein by reference.

As a result, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on June 16, 2023, which became effective upon filing (the "Certificate of Amendment"). The foregoing description of the Certificate of Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Certificate of Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting, a total of 55,773,072 shares of common stock were present online or represented by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 93.81% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of the April 21, 2023 record date. The following are the voting results for the proposals considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting, all of which were described in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Commission.

Item 1 - Election of two Class III directors to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and until their respective successors shall have been duly elected and qualified, subject to their earlier death, resignation or removal.
NOMINEE
Votes FOR
Votes WITHHELD
Broker Non-Votes
David Johnson
38,649,816 14,425,782 2,697,474
Jan Skvarka, Ph.D.
52,469,963 605,635 2,697,474

Item 2 - Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Votes FOR
Votes AGAINST
Votes ABSTAINED
Broker Non-Votes
55,754,822 5,351 12,899
0

Item 3 - Approval of an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to update the exculpation provision with respect to certain officers of the Company as permitted by recent amendments to the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware.

Votes FOR
Votes AGAINST
Votes ABSTAINED
Broker Non-Votes
48,535,379 4,526,552 13,667 2,697,474

Item 4 - Approval, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.



Votes FOR
Votes AGAINST
Votes ABSTAINED
Broker Non-Votes
18,723,776 34,337,776 14,046 2,697,474

Based on the foregoing votes, David Johnson and Jan Skvarka, Ph.D. were elected as Class III Directors and Items 2 and 3 were approved. Item 4, the proposal to approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, was not approved.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
ExhibitNo.
Description
3.1
Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., dated June 16, 2023
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the inline XBRL document)



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Date: June 16, 2023 By: /s/ Melissa Epperly
Melissa Epperly
Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 21:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:23pZentalis Pharmaceuticals : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fi..
PU
05:21pZentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisca..
AQ
06/15Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06/15Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Prices Stock Offering at $22.66 a Share
MT
06/15Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : Regains Worldwide Development and Commercialization Rights to A..
PU
06/15Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock
AQ
06/15Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Enters into an Agreement to Terminate Its Collaboration ..
CI
06/07Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $50 From $45, Maintains Buy ..
MT
06/06Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
MT
06/06Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation – June 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -259 M - -
Net cash 2023 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,54x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 957 M 1 957 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 710x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,75 $
Average target price 51,78 $
Spread / Average Target 86,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimberly L. Blackwell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cam S. Gallagher President & Director
Melissa B. Epperly Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David M. Johnson Chairman
Kevin Duane Bunker Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.37.79%1 651
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED18.07%89 906
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.88%83 875
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-11.35%29 159
BIONTECH SE-24.78%27 232
GENMAB A/S-10.74%25 121
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer