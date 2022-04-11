Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A









UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT





Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 8, 2022





ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39263 82-3607803

1359 Broadway, Suite 1710

New York, New York10018

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(212) 433-3791

(Registrant's telephone number, include area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share ZNTL The Nasdaq Global Market

Introductory Note





This Amendment No. 1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") on April 8, 2022 (the "Original 8-K") is being filed solely to amend and restate Items 7.01 and 9.01 of the Original 8-K to clarify that Exhibit 99.2 to the Original 8-K was furnished under Item 7.01.





Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.





On April 8, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing initial efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of ZN-c3 in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant or -refractory ovarian cancer, and certain other clinical and preclinical developments. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto. In addition, the Company posted an updated corporate presentation in the "Investors & Media" portion of its website at ir.zentalis.com containing these data and other information. A copy of the presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 hereto.





The information contained in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Current Report") (including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 attached hereto) shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly provided by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits





The following Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 relating to Item 7.01 shall be deemed to be furnished, and not filed:





ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Date: April 11, 2022 By: /s/ Anthony Y. Sun, M.D. Anthony Y. Sun, M.D. President and Chief Executive Officer





