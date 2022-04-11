Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZNTL   US98943L1070

ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ZNTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
31.22 USD   -8.10%
04:45pZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:39pZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A

04/11/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
zntl-20220408


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
--------------

FORM 8-K/A
(Amendment No. 1)
--------------

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 8, 2022

--------------
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
--------------
Delaware 001-39263 82-3607803
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation or organization)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
1359 Broadway, Suite 1710
New York, New York10018
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(212) 433-3791
(Registrant's telephone number, include area code)
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
--------------
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))



Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share ZNTL The Nasdaq Global Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Introductory Note

This Amendment No. 1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") on April 8, 2022 (the "Original 8-K") is being filed solely to amend and restate Items 7.01 and 9.01 of the Original 8-K to clarify that Exhibit 99.2 to the Original 8-K was furnished under Item 7.01.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 8, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing initial efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of ZN-c3 in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant or -refractory ovarian cancer, and certain other clinical and preclinical developments. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto. In addition, the Company posted an updated corporate presentation in the "Investors & Media" portion of its website at ir.zentalis.com containing these data and other information. A copy of the presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 hereto.

The information contained in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Current Report") (including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 attached hereto) shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly provided by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits

The following Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 relating to Item 7.01 shall be deemed to be furnished, and not filed:
Exhibit No.
Description
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Date: April 11, 2022 By: /s/ Anthony Y. Sun, M.D.
Anthony Y. Sun, M.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 20:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
